LEC Season Finals 2023: Schedule, teams and stream

The LEC Season Finals is the tournament that European fans have been waiting for since the start of the year. Here is how you can watch the season-ending LoL event.

The crowning event of Europe’s top League of Legends league is just around the corner. The Winter, Spring and Summer split winners, plus the three teams with the most Championship Points accrued over the course of the season, will clash in the LEC Season Finals for the chance to be crowned the 2023 European champion.

Article continues after ad

The top three teams of the LEC Finals will secure direct entry into the Swiss stage of Worlds 2023. The fourth-placed team, meanwhile, will have another opportunity to qualify for the event via the Worlds Qualifying Series, where it will go up against the fourth seed from the LCS.

The early stages of the LEC Finals will take place inside the LEC studio, in Berlin, before the tournament moves to the Sud de France Arena, in Montpellier, for the lower bracket final and the title decider. Before these two matches, French arena will also stage EMEA Masters Summer Finals, making it the first time that Europe’s tier-two competition will be part of the LEC roadshow.

Article continues after ad

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 LEC Season Finals:

LEC Finals: Format

6 teams compete in a double-elimination bracket.

Seeding is determined based on Championship Points.

All matches are played in a Bo5 format.

Top 3 teams qualify for Worlds.

4th-placed team will play in the Worlds Qualifying Series (WQS).

LEC Finals: Schedule and results

LEC studio matches (August 19 – September 3)

Day 1: August 19

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Round 1 G2 vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

Day 2: August 20

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Round 1 MAD Lions vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

Day 3: August 26

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

Day 4: August 27

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

Day 5: September 2

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Round 2 TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

Day 6: September 3

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Final TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

Sud de France Arena matches (September 9-10)

Day 1: September 9

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Final TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

Day 2: September 10

Stage Match PT ET GMT Grand Final TBD vs TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

LEC Finals: Teams and rosters

Team Qualified from Players G2 Esports Winter Split BrokenBlade, Yike, Caps, Hans Sama, Mikyx MAD Lions Spring Split Chasy, Elyoya, Nisqy, Carzzy, Hylissang TBD Summer Split TBD Team BDS Championship Points Adam, Sheo, NUCLEARINT, Crownie, Labrov SK Gaming Championship Points Irrelevant, Markoon, Sertuss, Exakick, Doss TBD Championship Points TBD

LEC Finals: Standings and prize