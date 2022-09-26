League of Legends 2023 rostermania: all LEC & LCS roster changes

With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship looming, we’re already starting to see some offseason shuffling from teams in the LEC and LCS. Here’s our guide to all offseason roster moves for Western League of Legends.
The regular season for the LEC and LCS has come to a close. Each region has chosen their representatives for the 2022 World Championship — and for those teams left behind, it’s that time of year to start making roster moves.
The free agency period for the Western leagues should kick off sometime in mid-November, and that’s when we’ll see the majority of big changes coming through. But even now, players are starting to explore their options for the upcoming season.
All current LCS/LEC rosters
Here’s a look at every LEC and LCS roster right now. Even though some of these players may have been allowed to discuss other offers by their team, they are technically still part of their respective rosters.
League of Legends Championship Series (LCS)
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD Carry
|Support
|100 Thieves
|Ssumday
|Closer
|Abbdagge
|FBI
|Huhi
|Cloud9
|Fudge
|Blaber
|Jensen
|Berserker
|Zven
|Counter Logic Gaming
|Dhokla
|Contractz
|Palafox
|Luger
|Poome
|Dignitas
|Gamsu
|eXyu
|Blue
|Neo
|Biofrost
|Evil Geniuses
|Impact
|Inspired
|Jojopyun
|Danny/Kaori
|Vulcan
|FlyQuest
|Philip
|Josedeodo
|Toucouille
|Johnsun
|Aphromoo
|Golden Guardians
|Licorice
|River
|Ablazeolive
|Stixxay
|Olleh
|Immortals
|Revenge
|Kenvi
|Powerofevil
|Lost
|Ignar
|Team Liquid
|Bwipo
|Santorin
|Bjergsen
|Hans sama (former)
|CoreJJ
|TSM
|Solo
|Spica (former)
|Maple
|Instinct
|Chime
League of Legends European Championship (LEC)
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD Carry
|Support
|Astralis
|Visicasci
|Xerxe
|Dajor
|Kobbe
|Jeonghoon
|Excel
|Finn
|Markoon
|Nukeduck
|Patrik
|Mikyx
|Fnatic
|Wunder
|Razork
|Humanoid
|Upset
|Hylissang
|G2 Esports
|BrokenBlade
|Jankos
|caPs
|Flakked
|Targamas
|MAD Lions
|Armut
|Elyoya
|Nisqy
|Unforgiven
|Kaiser
|Rogue
|Odoamne
|Malrang
|Larssen
|Comp
|Trymbi
|SK Gaming
|JNX
|Gilius
|Sertuss
|Jezu
|Treatz
|Team BDS
|Agresivoo
|Cinkrof
|NUCLEARINT
|xMatty
|LIMIT
|Team Heretics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Team Vitality
|Alphari
|Haru
|Perkz
|Carzzy
|Labrov
Offseason LoL roster changes tracker
September 19
- Hans sama: Team Liquid → F/A
September 6
- Spica: TSM → F/A