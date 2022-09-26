League of Legends 2023 rostermania: all LEC & LCS roster changes

EsportsLeague of Legends

With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship looming, we’re already starting to see some offseason shuffling from teams in the LEC and LCS. Here’s our guide to all offseason roster moves for Western League of Legends.

The regular season for the LEC and LCS has come to a close. Each region has chosen their representatives for the 2022 World Championship — and for those teams left behind, it’s that time of year to start making roster moves.

  • Team Vitality allow Haru, Selfmade, and Labrov to explore their options ahead of 2023
  • Team Liquid part ways with Hans sama after superteam disappointment
  • Misfits Gaming’s roster faces an uncertain future as the team officially departs from the LEC

The free agency period for the Western leagues should kick off sometime in mid-November, and that’s when we’ll see the majority of big changes coming through. But even now, players are starting to explore their options for the upcoming season.

All current LCS/LEC rosters

Here’s a look at every LEC and LCS roster right now. Even though some of these players may have been allowed to discuss other offers by their team, they are technically still part of their respective rosters.

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS)

TeamTopJungleMidAD CarrySupport
100 ThievesSsumdayCloserAbbdaggeFBIHuhi
Cloud9FudgeBlaber Jensen BerserkerZven
Counter Logic GamingDhoklaContractzPalafoxLugerPoome
Dignitas GamsueXyuBlueNeoBiofrost
Evil GeniusesImpactInspiredJojopyunDanny/KaoriVulcan
FlyQuestPhilipJosedeodoToucouilleJohnsunAphromoo
Golden Guardians LicoriceRiverAblazeoliveStixxayOlleh
Immortals RevengeKenviPowerofevilLostIgnar
Team LiquidBwipoSantorinBjergsenHans sama (former)CoreJJ
TSM SoloSpica (former)MapleInstinctChime

League of Legends European Championship (LEC)

TeamTopJungleMidAD CarrySupport
AstralisVisicasciXerxeDajorKobbeJeonghoon
ExcelFinnMarkoonNukeduckPatrikMikyx
FnaticWunderRazorkHumanoidUpsetHylissang
G2 EsportsBrokenBladeJankoscaPsFlakkedTargamas
MAD LionsArmutElyoyaNisqyUnforgivenKaiser
RogueOdoamneMalrangLarssenCompTrymbi
SK GamingJNXGiliusSertussJezuTreatz
Team BDSAgresivooCinkrofNUCLEARINTxMattyLIMIT
Team HereticsN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
Team VitalityAlphariHaruPerkzCarzzyLabrov

Offseason LoL roster changes tracker

September 19

September 6

  • Spica:  TSM → F/A

loading...