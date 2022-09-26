League of Legends 2023 rostermania: all LEC & LCS roster changes

With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship looming, we’re already starting to see some offseason shuffling from teams in the LEC and LCS. Here’s our guide to all offseason roster moves for Western League of Legends.

The regular season for the LEC and LCS has come to a close. Each region has chosen their representatives for the 2022 World Championship — and for those teams left behind, it’s that time of year to start making roster moves.

Team Vitality allow Haru, Selfmade, and Labrov to explore their options ahead of 2023

Team Liquid part ways with Hans sama after superteam disappointment

Misfits Gaming’s roster faces an uncertain future as the team officially departs from the LEC

The free agency period for the Western leagues should kick off sometime in mid-November, and that’s when we’ll see the majority of big changes coming through. But even now, players are starting to explore their options for the upcoming season.

All current LCS/LEC rosters

Here’s a look at every LEC and LCS roster right now. Even though some of these players may have been allowed to discuss other offers by their team, they are technically still part of their respective rosters.

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS)

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support 100 Thieves Ssumday Closer Abbdagge FBI Huhi Cloud9 Fudge Blaber Jensen Berserker Zven Counter Logic Gaming Dhokla Contractz Palafox Luger Poome Dignitas Gamsu eXyu Blue Neo Biofrost Evil Geniuses Impact Inspired Jojopyun Danny/Kaori Vulcan FlyQuest Philip Josedeodo Toucouille Johnsun Aphromoo Golden Guardians Licorice River Ablazeolive Stixxay Olleh Immortals Revenge Kenvi Powerofevil Lost Ignar Team Liquid Bwipo Santorin Bjergsen Hans sama (former) CoreJJ TSM Solo Spica (former) Maple Instinct Chime

League of Legends European Championship (LEC)

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support Astralis Visicasci Xerxe Dajor Kobbe Jeonghoon Excel Finn Markoon Nukeduck Patrik Mikyx Fnatic Wunder Razork Humanoid Upset Hylissang G2 Esports BrokenBlade Jankos caPs Flakked Targamas MAD Lions Armut Elyoya Nisqy Unforgiven Kaiser Rogue Odoamne Malrang Larssen Comp Trymbi SK Gaming JNX Gilius Sertuss Jezu Treatz Team BDS Agresivoo Cinkrof NUCLEARINT xMatty LIMIT Team Heretics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Team Vitality Alphari Haru Perkz Carzzy Labrov

Offseason LoL roster changes tracker

September 19

Hans sama: Team Liquid → F/A

September 6