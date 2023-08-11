Worlds 2023 Qualifying Series: Date, LCS & LEC teams, stream & more

The rivalry between NA and EU will be renewed as the fourth seed from the LCS and the LEC square off in the Worlds Qualifying Series. Here is how you can watch it.

Riot Games made headlines at the start of the year by announcing several changes to the format of its two international League of Legends competitions, the Mid-Season Invitational and the World Championship.

Worlds 2023, which will return to South Korea after five years, will be the first to feature a Swiss format after the Play-In stage, with teams paired against opponents with the same record. And for the first time in the history of the competition, Riot will be hosting the Worlds Qualifying Series (WQS), an exciting showdown between the fourth seed of the LCS and the fourth seed from the LEC that will determine the West’s final team at Worlds.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games Will NA send a fourth team to Korea?

In the future, Riot hopes to expand the WQS to include teams from other regions, but for now, it will be just these two fighting for a spot in the Play-In stage of Worlds 2023.

Here is everything you need to know about this match:

Worlds 2023 Qualifying Series: Stream

The Worlds Qualifying Series will be broadcast live on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

Riot Games has not yet announced the dates and location of the tournament, but it is expected to be held sometime in September. There are rumors that WQS will take place in the United States.

The match will be played in a best-of-five format and will see the fourth seed from the LEC Season Finals and the fourth seed team from the LCS Summer playoffs fight for a spot in the Worlds 2023 Play-In Stage.