How to watch LEC Spring 2023: Results, schedule teams and stream

Europe’s top League of Legends competition is back as the LEC Spring Split is underway. Keep track of the schedule and the latest roster changes with our coverage hub.

The League of Legends European Championship has been revamped for the 2023 season and now has a new, three-split format, with matchdays on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. There are also two new teams for LEC fans to follow: Team Heretics, who acquired Misfits Gaming’s slot, and KOI, who merged with Rogue.

The Winter split came to an end on February 26, with G2 Esports lifting the trophy after a 3-0 victory over MAD Lions. In doing so, they also became the first team to qualify for MSI 2023, which will be held in London in May.

Michal Konkol/Riot Games G2 won the Winter Split in convincing fashion

The winner of LEC Spring will automatically qualify for MSI’s playoff stage (by contrast, G2’s Winter victory only earned them a Play-In berth) and for the LEC Finals in Montpellier in August.

LEC Spring 2023: Stream

LEC Spring 2023 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LEC channel. The stream is embedded below for your convenience.

Missed the games? Catch up with the VODs on the LoL Esports channel.

LEC Spring 2023: Format and schedule

Under the LEC’s new format, the ten teams will face each other during a three-week span in a single round-robin stage. The top eight teams will advance to the next stage, a double-elimination group phase with two groups of four teams.

The group winners and runners-up from stage 2 will then progress to the playoffs, also featuring a double-elimination bracket.

Regular Season (March 11 — March 27)

Week 1 (March 11-13)

Day Match PT ET GMT March 11 EXCEL 1-0 Fnatic 9AM 12PM 5PM BDS 0-1 SK 10AM 1PM 6PM MAD Lions 0-1 Vitality 11AM 2PM 7PM Astralis 1-0 KOI 12PM 3PM 8PM Heretics 0-1 G2 1PM 4PM 9PM March 12 MAD Lions 0-1 BDS 8AM 11AM 4PM EXCEL 0-1 Vitality 9AM 12PM 5PM Fnatic 0-1 SK 10AM 1PM 6PM G2 0-1 Astralis 11AM 2PM 7PM Heretics 0-1 KOI 12PM 3PM 8PM March 13 BDS vs Heretics 9AM 12PM 5PM SK vs Astralis 10AM 1PM 6PM KOI vs MAD Lions 11AM 2PM 7PM G2 vs EXCEL 12PM 3PM 8PM Vitality vs Fnatic 1PM 4PM 9PM

Week 2 (March 18-20)

Day Match PT ET GMT March 18 MAD Lions vs EXCEL 9AM 12PM 5PM Astralis vs BDS 11AM 1PM 6PM SK vs KOI 12PM 2PM 7PM Fnatic vs Heretics 1PM 3PM 8PM Vitality vs G2 2PM 4PM 9PM March 19 Heretics vs EXCEL 9AM 12PM 5PM Fnatic vs BDS 10AM 1PM 6PM MAD Lions vs Astralis 11AM 2PM 7PM Vitality vs SK 12PM 3PM 8PM KOI vs G2 1PM 4PM 9PM March 20 SK vs EXCEL 9AM 12PM 5PM Vitality vs Astralis 10AM 1PM 6PM MAD Lions vs Heretics 11AM 2PM 7PM BDS vs G2 12PM 3PM 8PM Fnatic vs KOI 1PM 4PM 9PM

Week 3 (March 25-27)

Day Match PT ET GMT March 25 BDS vs EXCEL 9AM 12PM 5PM SK vs Heretics 10AM 1PM 6PM Fnatic vs Astralis 11AM 2PM 7PM Vitality vs KOI 12PM 3PM 8PM MAD Lions vs G2 1PM 4PM 9PM March 26 SK vs MAD Lions 9AM 12PM 5PM BDS vs KOI 10AM 1PM 6PM Astralis vs EXCEL 111AM 2PM 7PM Vitality vs Heretics 12PM 3PM 8PM Fnatic vs G2 1PM 4PM 9PM March 27 Vitality vs BDS 9AM 12PM 5PM Heretics vs Astralis 10AM 1PM 6PM KOI vs EXCEL 11AM 2PM 7PM Fnatic vs MAD Lions 12PM 3PM 8PM SK vs G2 1PM 4PM 9PM

LEC Spring 2023: Regular season standings

Green = Qualified for group stage. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record 1 Astralis 2-0 1 SK Gaming 2-0 1 Team Vitality 2-0 4 Excel 1-1 4 G2 Esports 1-1 4 KOI 1-1 4 Team BDS 1-1 8 Fnatic 0-2 9 MAD Lions 0-2 9 Team Heretics 0-2

LEC Spring 2023: Teams & players

Most of the teams in the LEC will field the same roster from the Winter split, but there are a few cases of teams making adjustments after a rough start to the year.

The most notable case is Fnatic, who are changing two players after failing to make it past the first stage in the Winter split. They turned to their academy for some fresh blood, promoting top laner Óscar ‘Oscarinin’ Muñoz and support Henk ‘Advienne’ Reijenga, while hiring Tomáš ‘Nightshare’ Kněžínek as their new head coach.

Michal Konkol for Riot Games Upset is joining Vitality as their new bot laner

Vitality also made waves in the transfer window as they completed the signing of Fnatic’s benched AD Carry, Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp, to replace Matúš ‘Neon’ Jakubčík.

On March 8, EXCEL unveiled LIMIT as their new support, replacing Targamas. And on March 9, Astralis confirmed the signing of mid laner LIDER, who fills the slot left vacant by Dajor.