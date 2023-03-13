How to watch LEC Spring 2023: Results, schedule teams and stream

Europe’s top League of Legends competition is back as the LEC Spring Split is underway. Keep track of the schedule and the latest roster changes with our coverage hub.
The League of Legends European Championship has been revamped for the 2023 season and now has a new, three-split format, with matchdays on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. There are also two new teams for LEC fans to follow: Team Heretics, who acquired Misfits Gaming’s slot, and KOI, who merged with Rogue.
The Winter split came to an end on February 26, with G2 Esports lifting the trophy after a 3-0 victory over MAD Lions. In doing so, they also became the first team to qualify for MSI 2023, which will be held in London in May.
The winner of LEC Spring will automatically qualify for MSI’s playoff stage (by contrast, G2’s Winter victory only earned them a Play-In berth) and for the LEC Finals in Montpellier in August.
LEC Spring 2023: Stream
LEC Spring 2023 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LEC channel. The stream is embedded below for your convenience.
Missed the games? Catch up with the VODs on the LoL Esports channel.
LEC Spring 2023: Format and schedule
Under the LEC’s new format, the ten teams will face each other during a three-week span in a single round-robin stage. The top eight teams will advance to the next stage, a double-elimination group phase with two groups of four teams.
The group winners and runners-up from stage 2 will then progress to the playoffs, also featuring a double-elimination bracket.
Regular Season (March 11 — March 27)
Week 1 (March 11-13)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 11
|EXCEL 1-0 Fnatic
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|BDS 0-1 SK
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|MAD Lions 0-1 Vitality
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Astralis 1-0 KOI
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Heretics 0-1 G2
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|March 12
|MAD Lions 0-1 BDS
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|EXCEL 0-1 Vitality
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Fnatic 0-1 SK
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|G2 0-1 Astralis
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Heretics 0-1 KOI
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|March 13
|BDS vs Heretics
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|SK vs Astralis
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|KOI vs MAD Lions
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|G2 vs EXCEL
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Vitality vs Fnatic
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
Week 2 (March 18-20)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 18
|MAD Lions vs EXCEL
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Astralis vs BDS
|11AM
|1PM
|6PM
|SK vs KOI
|12PM
|2PM
|7PM
|Fnatic vs Heretics
|1PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Vitality vs G2
|2PM
|4PM
|9PM
|March 19
|Heretics vs EXCEL
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Fnatic vs BDS
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|MAD Lions vs Astralis
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Vitality vs SK
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|KOI vs G2
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|March 20
|SK vs EXCEL
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Vitality vs Astralis
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|MAD Lions vs Heretics
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|BDS vs G2
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Fnatic vs KOI
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
Week 3 (March 25-27)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 25
|BDS vs EXCEL
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|SK vs Heretics
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Fnatic vs Astralis
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Vitality vs KOI
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|MAD Lions vs G2
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|March 26
|SK vs MAD Lions
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|BDS vs KOI
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Astralis vs EXCEL
|111AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Vitality vs Heretics
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Fnatic vs G2
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|March 27
|Vitality vs BDS
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Heretics vs Astralis
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|KOI vs EXCEL
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Fnatic vs MAD Lions
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|SK vs G2
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
LEC Spring 2023: Regular season standings
Green = Qualified for group stage. Red = Eliminated.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Astralis
|2-0
|1
|SK Gaming
|2-0
|1
|Team Vitality
|2-0
|4
|Excel
|1-1
|4
|G2 Esports
|1-1
|4
|KOI
|1-1
|4
|Team BDS
|1-1
|8
|Fnatic
|0-2
|9
|MAD Lions
|0-2
|9
|Team Heretics
|0-2
LEC Spring 2023: Teams & players
Most of the teams in the LEC will field the same roster from the Winter split, but there are a few cases of teams making adjustments after a rough start to the year.
The most notable case is Fnatic, who are changing two players after failing to make it past the first stage in the Winter split. They turned to their academy for some fresh blood, promoting top laner Óscar ‘Oscarinin’ Muñoz and support Henk ‘Advienne’ Reijenga, while hiring Tomáš ‘Nightshare’ Kněžínek as their new head coach.
Vitality also made waves in the transfer window as they completed the signing of Fnatic’s benched AD Carry, Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp, to replace Matúš ‘Neon’ Jakubčík.
On March 8, EXCEL unveiled LIMIT as their new support, replacing Targamas. And on March 9, Astralis confirmed the signing of mid laner LIDER, who fills the slot left vacant by Dajor.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|Bot
|Support
|Astralis
|Finn
|113
|LIDER
|Kobbe
|JeongHoon
|EXCEL
|Odoamne
|Xerxe
|Vetheo
|Patrik
|LIMIT
|Fnatic
|Oscarinin
|Razork
|Humanoid
|Rekkles
|Advienne
|G2 Esports
|Broken Blade
|Yike
|caPs
|Hans sama
|Mikyx
|MAD Lions
|Chasy
|Elyoya
|Nisqy
|Carzzy
|Hylissang
|Team Heretics
|Evi
|Jankos
|Ruby
|Jackspektra
|Mersa
|KOI
|Szygenda
|Malrang
|Larssen
|Comp
|Trymbi
|SK Gaming
|Irrelevant
|Markoon
|Sertuss
|Exakick
|Doss
|Team BDS
|Adam
|Sheo
|NUCLEARINT
|Crownshot
|Labrov
|Vitality
|Photon
|Bo
|Perkz
|Upset
|Kaiser