How to watch LCK Spring 2024: Schedule, results, teams, stream & more

2024’s League of Legends competitive year is almost ready to kick off, and the region’s schedules are beginning to solidify. Here’s everything you need to know about the LCK Spring 2024 split including rosters, the full schedule & more.

With T1 having taken home the Worlds 2023 title with a decisive win, you’d think that the LCK has maintained its position as the absolute strongest region in the world.

However, that’d require you to erase a year that was, in all other regards, dominated by the LPL. BLG, Weibo Gaming, LNG, JDG, and many other LPL teams had a very strong 2023 showing. Not to mention newly formed rosters like that of Rare Atom that have shown a ton of potential in the Demacia Cup.

As a result, the LCK will have their work cut out for them if they want to have a better overall international showing this year. That said, a hectic off-season has led to a number of world-class rosters being formed that may be capable of topping the dynasty T1 have built for themselves going into 2024.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Here’s everything you need to know about the LCK 2024 Spring split including the full match schedule, results, the teams and their full rosters, & the livestream.

Contents

LCK Spring 2024: Stream

The LCK Spring split will be streamed live on Twitch via the official LCK channel.

Missed the games? Catch up with the VODs on the LoL esports channel.

LCK Spring 2024: Schedule and results

While the LCK 2024 Spring split isn’t kicking off until January 17, we’ve already got the schedule laid out all the way up to the Playoffs.

The top two LCK teams will be booking a ticket to MSI 2024, but there’s a new catch to MSI this year: The team that wins gets a guaranteed trip to Worlds 2024 as long as they make it to Playoffs in Summer. The stakes are higher than ever before early in the year as teams fight to get additional slots for their region.

Here’s the full match schedule for LCK’s 2024 Spring split:

Week 1

Day Match PT ET GMT January 17 Nongshim RedForce vs DRX 12AM 3AM 8AM T1 vs Gen.G 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 18 OK BRION vs DPlus KIA 12AM 3AM 8AM FearX vs KT Rolster 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 19 Hanwha Life vs DRX 12AM 3AM 8AM T1 vs Kwangdong Freecs 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 20 FearX vs OK BRION 10PM 1AM 6AM Nongshim RedForce vs Gen.G 12:30AM 3:30AM 8:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 21 Kwangdong Freecs vs Hanwha Life 10PM 1AM 6AM KT Rolster vs DPlus KIA 12:30AM 3:30AM 8:30AM

Week 2

Day Match PT ET GMT January 24 FearX vs Hanwha Life 12AM 3AM 8AM Kwangdong Freecs vs KT Rolster 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 25 Nongshim RedForce vs DPlus KIA 12AM 3AM 8AM Gen.G vs OK BRION 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 26 Nongshim RedForce vs DRX 12AM 3AM 8AM T1 vs Gen.G 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 27 Gen.G vs DPlus KIA 10PM 1AM 6AM Nongshim RedForce vs Kwangdong Freecs 12:30AM 3:30AM 8:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT January 28 OK BRION vs DRX 10PM 1AM 6AM KT Rolster vs DPlus KIA 12:30AM 3:30AM 8:30AM

Week 3

Day Match PT ET GMT January 31 Kwangdong Freecs vs DPlus KIA 12AM 3AM 8AM KT Rolster vs OK BRION 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT February 1 T1 vs DRX 12AM 3AM 8AM Nongshim RedForce vs FearX 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT February 2 Kwangdong Freecs vs Gen.G 12AM 3AM 8AM Hanwha Life vs DPlus KIA 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT February 3 KT Rolster vs DRX 10PM 1AM 6AM T1 vs OK BRION 12:30AM 3:30AM 8:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT February 4 Nongshim RedForce vs Hanwha Life 10PM 1AM 6AM FearX vs Gen.G 12:30AM 3:30AM 8:30AM

Week 4

Day Match PT ET GMT February 14 KT Rolster vs Gen.G 12AM 3AM 8AM Kwangdong Freecs vs DRX 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT February 15 T1 vs Dplus KIA 12AM 3AM 8AM Hanwha Life vs OK BRION 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT February 16 Nongshim RedForce vs KT Rolster 12AM 3AM 8AM FearX vs Kwangdong Freecs 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT February 17 Hanwha Life vs Gen.G 10PM 1AM 6AM Dplus KIA vs DRX 12:30AM 3:30AM 8:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT February 18 T1 vs FearX 10PM 1AM 6AM Nongshim RedForce vs OK BRION 12:30AM 3:30AM 8:30AM

Week 5

Day Match PT ET GMT February 21 T1 vs Nongshim RedForce 12AM 3AM 8AM KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT February 22 FearX vs DPlus KIA 12AM 3AM 8AM Gen.G vs DRX 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT February 23 Kwangdong Freecs vs OK BRION 12AM 3AM 8AM Nongshim RedForce vs Hanwha Life 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT February 24 T1 vs KT Rolster 10PM 1AM 6AM FearX vs Gen.G 12:30AM 3:30AM 8:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT February 25 DPlus KIA vs DRX 10PM 1AM 6AM Kwangdong Freecs vs OK BRION 12:30AM 3:30AM 8:30AM

Week 6

Day Match PT ET GMT February 28 Kwangdong Freecs vs Gen.G 12AM 3AM 8AM T1 vs FearX 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT February 29 OK BRION vs DPlus KIA 12AM 3AM 8AM KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 1 T1 vs Nongshim RedForce 12AM 3AM 8AM KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 2 T1 vs KT Rolster 10PM 1AM 6AM FearX vs Gen.G 12:30AM 3:30AM 8:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 3 T1 vs KT Rolster 10PM 1AM 6AM FearX vs Gen.G 12:30AM 3:30AM 8:30AM

Week 7

Day Match PT ET GMT March 6 OK BRION vs DRX 12AM 3AM 8AM Hanwha Life vs Gen.G 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 7 T1 vs Kwangdong Freecs 12AM 3AM 8AM FearX vs KT Rolster 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 8 Hanwha Life vs OK BRION 12AM 3AM 8AM Nongshim RedForce vs DPlus KIA 2:30AM 5:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 9 T1 vs Gen.G 10PM 1AM 6AM Kwangdong Freecs vs DRX 12:30AM 3:30AM 8:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 10 Nongshim RedForce 10PM 1AM 6AM FearX vs Gen.G 12:30AM 4:30AM 9:30AM

Week 8

Day Match PT ET GMT March 13 Kwangdong Freecs vs Hanhwa Life 1AM 4AM 8AM T1 vs OK BRION 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 14 FearX vs DRX 1AM 4AM 8AM KT Rolster vs OK BRION 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 15 Nongshim RedForce vs Gen.G 1AM 4AM 8AM T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 16 FearX vs Kwangdong Freecs 11PM 2AM 6AM KT Rolster vs DRX 1:30AM 4:30AM 8:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 17 Nongshim RedForce vs OK BRION 11PM 2AM 6AM Gen.G vs DPlus KIA 1:30AM 4:30AM 8:30AM

Week 9

Day Match PT ET GMT March 20 Gen.G vs DRX 1AM 4AM 8AM T1 vs Nongshim RedForce 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 21 KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life 1AM 4AM 8AM Kwangdong Freecs vs DPlus KIA 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 22 Gen.G vs OK BRION 1AM 4AM 8AM Nongshim RedForce vs FearX 3:30AM 6:30AM 10:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 23 Hanwha Life vs DPlus KIA 11PM 2AM 6AM T1 vs DRX 1:30AM 4:30AM 8:30AM

Day Match PT ET GMT March 24 FearX vs OK BRION 11PM 2AM 6AM Kwangdong Freecs vs KT Rolster 1:30AM 4:30AM 8:30AM

LCK Spring 2024 Regular Season standings

Only the top 6 LCK teams make it to the Playoffs to fight for a chance at going to MSI, and the top 2 teams get a guaranteed spot in round 2.

Placement Team Record 1 T1 0-0 2 Gen.G 0-0 3 KT Rolster 0-0 4 FearX 0-0 5 OK BRION 0-0 6 Hanwha Life Esports 0-0 7 DRX 0-0 8 Kwangdong Freecs 0-0 9 Nongshim RedForce 0-0 10 DPlus KIA 0-0

LCK Spring 2024 Teams and Rosters

It’s been an incredibly hectic off-season, with only T1’s team remaining untouched heading into 2024. Here are the teams you can expect to see on the Rift in the LCK.