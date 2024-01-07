How to watch LCK Spring 2024: Schedule, results, teams, stream & more

How to watch LCK Spring 2024: Schedule, results, teams, stream & moreRiot Games
2024’s League of Legends competitive year is almost ready to kick off, and the region’s schedules are beginning to solidify. Here’s everything you need to know about the LCK Spring 2024 split including rosters, the full schedule & more.
With T1 having taken home the Worlds 2023 title with a decisive win, you’d think that the LCK has maintained its position as the absolute strongest region in the world.
However, that’d require you to erase a year that was, in all other regards, dominated by the LPL. BLG, Weibo Gaming, LNG, JDG, and many other LPL teams had a very strong 2023 showing. Not to mention newly formed rosters like that of Rare Atom that have shown a ton of potential in the Demacia Cup.
As a result, the LCK will have their work cut out for them if they want to have a better overall international showing this year. That said, a hectic off-season has led to a number of world-class rosters being formed that may be capable of topping the dynasty T1 have built for themselves going into 2024.
Here’s everything you need to know about the LCK 2024 Spring split including the full match schedule, results, the teams and their full rosters, & the livestream.
Contents
LCK Spring 2024: Stream
The LCK Spring split will be streamed live on Twitch via the official LCK channel.
Missed the games? Catch up with the VODs on the LoL esports channel.
LCK Spring 2024: Schedule and results
While the LCK 2024 Spring split isn’t kicking off until January 17, we’ve already got the schedule laid out all the way up to the Playoffs.
The top two LCK teams will be booking a ticket to MSI 2024, but there’s a new catch to MSI this year: The team that wins gets a guaranteed trip to Worlds 2024 as long as they make it to Playoffs in Summer. The stakes are higher than ever before early in the year as teams fight to get additional slots for their region.
Here’s the full match schedule for LCK’s 2024 Spring split:
Week 1
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 17
|Nongshim RedForce vs DRX
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|T1 vs Gen.G
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 18
|OK BRION vs DPlus KIA
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|FearX vs KT Rolster
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 19
|Hanwha Life vs DRX
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|T1 vs Kwangdong Freecs
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 20
|FearX vs OK BRION
|10PM
|1AM
|6AM
|Nongshim RedForce vs Gen.G
|12:30AM
|3:30AM
|8:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 21
|Kwangdong Freecs vs Hanwha Life
|10PM
|1AM
|6AM
|KT Rolster vs DPlus KIA
|12:30AM
|3:30AM
|8:30AM
Week 2
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 24
|FearX vs Hanwha Life
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|Kwangdong Freecs vs KT Rolster
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 25
|Nongshim RedForce vs DPlus KIA
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|Gen.G vs OK BRION
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 26
|Nongshim RedForce vs DRX
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|T1 vs Gen.G
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 27
|Gen.G vs DPlus KIA
|10PM
|1AM
|6AM
|Nongshim RedForce vs Kwangdong Freecs
|12:30AM
|3:30AM
|8:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 28
|OK BRION vs DRX
|10PM
|1AM
|6AM
|KT Rolster vs DPlus KIA
|12:30AM
|3:30AM
|8:30AM
Week 3
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 31
|Kwangdong Freecs vs DPlus KIA
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|KT Rolster vs OK BRION
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 1
|T1 vs DRX
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|Nongshim RedForce vs FearX
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 2
|Kwangdong Freecs vs Gen.G
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|Hanwha Life vs DPlus KIA
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 3
|KT Rolster vs DRX
|10PM
|1AM
|6AM
|T1 vs OK BRION
|12:30AM
|3:30AM
|8:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 4
|Nongshim RedForce vs Hanwha Life
|10PM
|1AM
|6AM
|FearX vs Gen.G
|12:30AM
|3:30AM
|8:30AM
Week 4
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 14
|KT Rolster vs Gen.G
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|Kwangdong Freecs vs DRX
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 15
|T1 vs Dplus KIA
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|Hanwha Life vs OK BRION
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 16
|Nongshim RedForce vs KT Rolster
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|FearX vs Kwangdong Freecs
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 17
|Hanwha Life vs Gen.G
|10PM
|1AM
|6AM
|Dplus KIA vs DRX
|12:30AM
|3:30AM
|8:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 18
|T1 vs FearX
|10PM
|1AM
|6AM
|Nongshim RedForce vs OK BRION
|12:30AM
|3:30AM
|8:30AM
Week 5
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 21
|T1 vs Nongshim RedForce
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 22
|FearX vs DPlus KIA
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|Gen.G vs DRX
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 23
|Kwangdong Freecs vs OK BRION
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|Nongshim RedForce vs Hanwha Life
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 24
|T1 vs KT Rolster
|10PM
|1AM
|6AM
|FearX vs Gen.G
|12:30AM
|3:30AM
|8:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 25
|DPlus KIA vs DRX
|10PM
|1AM
|6AM
|Kwangdong Freecs vs OK BRION
|12:30AM
|3:30AM
|8:30AM
Week 6
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 28
|Kwangdong Freecs vs Gen.G
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|T1 vs FearX
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|February 29
|OK BRION vs DPlus KIA
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
Week 7
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 6
|OK BRION vs DRX
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|Hanwha Life vs Gen.G
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 7
|T1 vs Kwangdong Freecs
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|FearX vs KT Rolster
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 8
|Hanwha Life vs OK BRION
|12AM
|3AM
|8AM
|Nongshim RedForce vs DPlus KIA
|2:30AM
|5:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 9
|T1 vs Gen.G
|10PM
|1AM
|6AM
|Kwangdong Freecs vs DRX
|12:30AM
|3:30AM
|8:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 10
|Nongshim RedForce
|10PM
|1AM
|6AM
|FearX vs Gen.G
|12:30AM
|4:30AM
|9:30AM
Week 8
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 13
|Kwangdong Freecs vs Hanhwa Life
|1AM
|4AM
|8AM
|T1 vs OK BRION
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 14
|FearX vs DRX
|1AM
|4AM
|8AM
|KT Rolster vs OK BRION
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 15
|Nongshim RedForce vs Gen.G
|1AM
|4AM
|8AM
|T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 16
|FearX vs Kwangdong Freecs
|11PM
|2AM
|6AM
|KT Rolster vs DRX
|1:30AM
|4:30AM
|8:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 17
|Nongshim RedForce vs OK BRION
|11PM
|2AM
|6AM
|Gen.G vs DPlus KIA
|1:30AM
|4:30AM
|8:30AM
Week 9
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 20
|Gen.G vs DRX
|1AM
|4AM
|8AM
|T1 vs Nongshim RedForce
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 21
|KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life
|1AM
|4AM
|8AM
|Kwangdong Freecs vs DPlus KIA
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 22
|Gen.G vs OK BRION
|1AM
|4AM
|8AM
|Nongshim RedForce vs FearX
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|10:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 23
|Hanwha Life vs DPlus KIA
|11PM
|2AM
|6AM
|T1 vs DRX
|1:30AM
|4:30AM
|8:30AM
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 24
|FearX vs OK BRION
|11PM
|2AM
|6AM
|Kwangdong Freecs vs KT Rolster
|1:30AM
|4:30AM
|8:30AM
LCK Spring 2024 Regular Season standings
Only the top 6 LCK teams make it to the Playoffs to fight for a chance at going to MSI, and the top 2 teams get a guaranteed spot in round 2.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|T1
|0-0
|2
|Gen.G
|0-0
|3
|KT Rolster
|0-0
|4
|FearX
|0-0
|5
|OK BRION
|0-0
|6
|Hanwha Life Esports
|0-0
|7
|DRX
|0-0
|8
|Kwangdong Freecs
|0-0
|9
|Nongshim RedForce
|0-0
|10
|DPlus KIA
|0-0
LCK Spring 2024 Teams and Rosters
It’s been an incredibly hectic off-season, with only T1’s team remaining untouched heading into 2024. Here are the teams you can expect to see on the Rift in the LCK.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|Bot
|Support
|T1
|Zeus
|Oner
|Faker
|Gumayusi
|Keria
|Gen.G
|Kiin
|Canyon
|Chovy
|Peyz
|Lehends
|DRX
|Rascal
|Sponge
|SeTab
|Teddy
|Pleata
|Nongshim RF
|DnDn
|Sylvie
|FIESTA
|Jiwoo
|Peter
|Hanwha Life
|Doran
|Peanut
|Zeka
|Viper
|Delight
|FearX
|Clear
|Willer
|Clozer
|Hena
|Execute
|OK BRION
|Morgan
|gideon
|Karis
|Envyy
|Effort
|KT Rolster
|PerfecT
|Pyosik
|Bdd
|Deft
|BeryL
|DPlus KIA
|Kingen
|Lucid
|ShowMaker
|Aiming
|Kellin
|KDF
|DuDu
|Cuzz
|BuLLDoG
|Taeyoon
|Andil