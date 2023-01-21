How to watch LEC Winter 2023: Results, schedule, stream

The 2023 LEC Winter Split begins on January 21 as the 10 teams face off in a shortened regular season that leads into a group stage and eventually the playoffs.

The League of Legends European Championship has been revamped for the 2023 season and now has a new, three-split format, with match days on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. There are also two new teams for LEC fans to follow: Team Heretics, who acquired Misfits Gaming’s slot, and KOI, who merged with Rogue.

The winner of the Winter Split, decided in the playoff stage, will earn a spot in the LEC Finals along with 120 points toward qualification for Worlds 2023.

Below you can find all you need to know about the LEC Winter Split 2023.

LEC Winter 2023: Stream

LEC Winter 2023 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LEC channel. The stream is embedded below.

Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.

LEC Winter 2023: Format and schedule

Under the LEC’s new format, the ten teams will face each other during a three-week span in a single round-robin stage. The top eight teams will advance to stage 2, a double-elimination group stage with two groups of four teams.

The group winners and runners-up from stage 2 will then progress to the playoffs, also featuring a double-elimination bracket.

Regular Season (January 21 — February 6)

Week 1 (January 21-23)

Day Match PT ET GMT January 21 G2 Esports vs EXCEL 9AM 12PM 5PM KOI vs BDS 10AM 1PM 6PM Astralis vs Heretics 11AM 2PM 7PM SK Gaming vs MAD Lions 12PM 3PM 8PM Fnatic vs Vitality 1PM 4PM 9PM January 22 SK Gaming vs BDS 8AM 11AM 4PM Astralis vs MAD Lions 9AM 12PM 5PM Vitality vs Heretics 10AM 1PM 6PM EXCEL vs KOI 11AM 2PM 7PM G2 Esports vs Fnatic 12PM 3PM 8PM January 23 SK Gaming vs Heretics 8AM 11AM 4PM EXCEL vs BDS 9AM 12PM 5PM G2 Esports vs Astralis 10AM 1PM 6PM Fnatic vs KOI 11AM 2PM 7PM MAD Lions vs Vitality 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 2 (January 28-30)

Day Match PT ET GMT January 28 Astralis vs Vitality 9AM 12PM 5PM Fnatic vs BDS 10AM 1PM 6PM KOI vs Heretics 11AM 2PM 7PM G2 Esports vs SK Gaming 12PM 3PM 8PM EXCEL vs MAD Lions 1PM 4PM 9PM January 29 Astralis vs BDS 8AM 11AM 4PM SK Gaming vs Vitality 9AM 12PM 5PM G2 Esports vs Heretics 10AM 1PM 6PM KOI vs MAD Lions 11AM 2PM 7PM Fnatic vs EXCEL 12PM 3PM 8PM January 30 EXCEL vs Astralis 8AM 11AM 4PM BDS vs MAD Lions 9AM 12PM 5PM KOI vs MAD Lions 10AM 1PM 6PM G2 Esports vs Vitality 11AM 2PM 7PM Fnatic vs Heretics 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 3 (February 4-6)

Day Match PT ET GMT February 4 SK Gaming vs Astralis 9AM 12PM 5PM Heretics vs EXCEL 10AM 1PM 6PM BDS vs G2 Esports 11AM 2PM 7PM Vitality vs KOI 12PM 3PM 8PM Fnatic vs MAD Lions 1PM 4PM 9PM February 5 Heretics vs BDS 8AM 11AM 4PM Astralis vs KOI 9AM 12PM 5PM Fnatic vs SK Gaming 10AM 1PM 6PM Vitality vs EXCEL 11AM 2PM 7PM MAD Lions vs G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM February 6 MAD Lions vs Heretics 8AM 11AM 4PM Fnatic vs Astralis 9AM 12PM 5PM SK Gaming vs EXCEL 10AM 1PM 6PM KOI vs G2 Esports 11AM 2PM 7PM Vitality vs BDS 12PM 3PM 8PM

LEC Winter 2023: Regular season standings

Green = Qualified for group stage. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record – MAD Lions 0-0 – G2 Esports 0-0 – KOI 0-0 – Heretics 0-0 – Fnatic 0-0 – EXCEL 0-0 – Vitality 0-0 – Astralis 0-0 – SK Gaming 0-0 – Team BDS 0-0

LEC Winter 2023: Teams & players

The LEC has seen significant changes in the offseason. Along with the format changes, two new teams joined the league for 2023, KOI and Team Heretics.

Many teams turned their rosters inside out for the new competitive calendar in hopes of reaching greater heights in 2023. Fnatic revamped their bot lane, re-signing Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson and promoting academy support Rúben ‘rhuckz’ Barbosa, and so did G2 Esports, who, in addition to picking up Steven ‘Hans sama’ Liv and bringing Mihael ‘Mikyx’ Mehle back, snared rookie jungler Martin ‘Yike’ Sundelin.

Fnatic | Twitter Rekkles is back with Fnatic

Meanwhile, Vitality, after the collapse of their ‘super team’, built almost an entirely new roster, which will revolve around jungler Zhou ‘Bo’ Yangbo. He is one of the imports that LEC fans are excited to see in action, along with Heretics’ Japanese top laner Shunsuke “Evi” Murase, formerly of Detonation FocusMe.

