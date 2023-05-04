Fnatic reportedly eye Korean AD Carry to replace Rekkles for LEC Summer

Fnatic are closing in on the transfer of former KT Rolster bot laner Oh ‘Noah’ Hyeon-tae to fill the vacant spot on their roster for the LEC Summer split, according to Blix.gg.

The Korean botlaner has reportedly already agreed personal terms with Fnatic, who are also believed to have come to an agreement with his organization, Serbia’s Zero Tenacity, over a transfer fee.

If the deal comes through, Noah will be Fnatic’s AD Carry for the LEC Summer split, replacing Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson, who announced last week a role swap to support.

Article continues after ad

Michal Konkol/Riot Games Rekkles was last week benched by Fnatic after a role swap

The Swedish veteran’s decision caught many by surprise, including his own teammates. Top laner Óscar ‘Oscarinin’ Muñoz revealed on JordiLMK’s Twitch stream that he found out about the role swap through Rekkles’ announcement, in which the 26-year-old Swede cited the need to “reinvent myself” after two disappointing splits.

Shortly after Rekkles revealed his plans, Fnatic announced the search for a new AD Carry for the Summer split. Earlier this month, Rekkles was linked with KOI as the Spanish organization is reportedly moving on from Adrian ‘Trymbi’ Trybus.

Article continues after ad

Who is Noah, Fnatic’s reported new botlaner?

The 21-year-old AD Carry spent several years on KT Rolster’s books, playing for the Korean organization at academy, Challengers and LCK levels.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After two consecutive splits in which he was consigned to the Challengers squad, he left KT Rolster at the end of 2022 and signed with Zero Tenacity, a Serbian organization competing in Ultraliga. There, he linked up with fellow Koreans Seo ‘SlowQ’ Ye-bit (mid laner) and Jeong ‘Kabbie’ Sang-hyeon (support).

Noah helped Zero Tenacity to win Ultraliga Season 9, earning five MVP mentions during the group stage. The team placed 13th-16th in the EMEA Masters Spring 2023 after winning only one of their six group matches.

Article continues after ad

According to Blix’s report, “many teams” had inquired about Noah, including LCS teams who had earmarked the Korean as their “first choice”.

Fnatic will hope to turn their disappointing season around in the Summer after disappointing showings in the Winter and Spring splits. The team has picked up only 30 Championship Points, which determine the three teams that will join the three split champions at the LEC Finals, in September.