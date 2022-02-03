League players spot secret upgrade to Discord integration

League of Legends players discovered the MOBA’s Discord integration had been quietly upgraded, now allowing players using the app to invite and join each other’s lobbies.

Over the years, League of Legends has received a handful of integration updates for playing while using Discord.

In 2018, the popular communication app added the ability to see if a friend on Discord was playing League, how long they were playing, and which character they were playing as.

Since then, there have been minimal additions to the Discord/LoL connection until now. League players noticed there were a handful of new features available to them on the Discord app without announcement.

League gets big Discord update

Reddit user PixelHir noticed Discord had new features for League of Legends not previously seen before.

In Pixel’s Reddit post, they showed off screenshots revealing they could now invite others to their lobby directly through the Discord app.

They also noticed the ability to ‘ask to join’ another player’s lobby, as well as a new feature that allows League players to invite an entire channel to their match.

Players in the comment section rejoiced as it’s been quite a while since there was any quality of life updates to League and Discord’s connection.

Although the changes were welcome players still want fixes to League’s client, “Step in the right direction in terms of accessibility of the client but the rest remains a disaster…”

Discord has been rolling out integrations updates for its partner programs like PlayStation. The added features for League are getting early praise as players find more useful ways to link up in the popular MOBA.