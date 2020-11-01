Clues suggest Ruined King will be League's next jungler - Dexerto

Many have speculated about the identity of the Ruined King since Riot revealed the League of Legends RPG after game two of the Worlds finals. But rumor has it the title character could soon be coming to LoL itself as a new jungler.

Riot’s announcement of a LoL RPG has been a long time in the making. Fans have loved delving into the lore of Runeterra, and Riot has been keen to match this by releasing champs like Senna and Yone – background characters in the League universe who have been converted into champs.

The Ruined King could well be the next in line. The Blade of the Ruined King has been one of League’s staple items for years now, with the Ruined King of the shadow isles a background character as Kalista’s uncle before he became the subject of the RPG.

It now looks like the Ruined King could be reunited with his niece on Summoner’s Rift not too far in the distant future.

A new enemy rises from the mist; uniting an unexpected group of champions. The fate of Bilgewater is in your hands. Join Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pyke and watch the official announcement trailer now. pic.twitter.com/LQxnSh9Ao7 — Ruined King ☠️👑 (@RiotForge) October 31, 2020

What we know about the Ruined King so far

Riot August, the creator of champs including Vi, Ekko and Senna, teased in September that he was working on a new “jungle skirmisher.”

The jungle skirmisher is my next champion! They're one of the more ambitious projects I've worked on and I can't wait for you to see them. Very excited for this one. 😀https://t.co/yGNmsQ2N4a pic.twitter.com/8j0CXDYwmE — August (@RiotAugust) September 24, 2020

September’s Champion roadmap also teased a “romantic new jungle skirmisher, who will be twisting hearts and possessing minds early next year.” The “possessing minds” part is particularly interesting, as it links well with the haunted themes of the Shadow Isles – one of the key Runeterra settings of the new RPG.

But there’s more. One eagle-eyed player has spotted a pattern on the Ruined King’s sword. The pattern is eerily similar to the pattern teased by Riot August. Could this be the romantic mark of the Ruined King?

The champ is also expected to be released at around the same time as the new game, meaning this could be a very shrewd piece of marketing by Riot.

If the Ruined King is indeed our romantic jungle skirmisher, this could be one of the most hyped champ releases we’ve ever seen.