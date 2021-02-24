The new cycle for LoL patch 11.5 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early notes and planned updates coming to League of Legends on March 3, including nerfs for Seraphine and Senna, a dose of shock Samira buffs, and more.

Riot is gunning to solve a number of Season 11 “problem” champs in League patch 11.5, including some of Summoner Rift’s newest faces.

Samira, Senna, and Seraphine ⁠— all of whom have enjoyed stints atop the meta at various stages in early 2021 ⁠— are locked in to get a mixed bag of buffs and nerfs on March 3. They will be joined on the balance sheet by “niche” picks like Twitch AP, Shaco support, and the biggest Season 11 surprise so far, Udyr.

Top pro picks like Azir and Rell are also set for nerfs.

Riot is also all primed to drop a hilarious new cosmetics set, the “Bee” skin line. This honey-flavored set will be spread across just three lucky champs next patch.

When is League of Legends patch 11.5?

The next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.5, is expected to roll out on-schedule on Wednesday, March 3. The download will begin roll out around 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KST (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.5?

Seraphine, Senna headline nerfs

The biggest changes coming in patch 11.5 (that Riot dev Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has confirmed so far, that is) is that Seraphine’s bot lane role is being nerfed quite heavily. Alongside her, Senna and her “fasting” option are taking a hit too.

Seraphine has run rampant in the bot lane since her release, often taking the role of “APC” instead of an ADC.

In fact, according to trusted LoL stats site Lolalytics, she currently has a monstrous 57.79% win rate there. To put that into perspective, the shock breakout champ of Season 11, pacey jungler Udyr, is only winning 55.51% of his games.

Riot is looking to bump down the Starry-Eyed Songstress slightly by hitting her note damage, as well as their decay times.

Senna is also getting hit slightly. Her crit scaling is being nerfed, due to the fact she is currently thriving in bot (9.58% pick rate) and as a “fasting” support (11.96%). Her Guinsoo’s Rageblade interactions are also being capped at 100% this patch.

Pro play darlings Azir, Rell under microscope

With more than a month of competitive League of Legends now in the bank, Riot Games have taken a microscope to the best-performing champions.

That includes Shuriman emperor Azir and armored warrior Rell.

Both have been vital in a number of LCS victories over the past few rounds. Azir has appeared in 42.2% of all North American games, according to OracleElixir.com, with a 53% win rate, while Rell has a huge 86.7% presence.

Gragas and Udyr, who have been two shock picks in pro play so far this season, are also getting nerfed. Their mana cost and health will be reduced respectively.

New “Bee” themed skins

The next League skin line, a “Bee” themed set, will be coming in patch 11.5. Three champs are in line for the new cosmetics, including hyper-carry Kog’Maw.

Here’s all the champs getting new “Bee” skins:

Kog’Maw ⁠— “Bee’Maw” (1350 RP)

Malazahar ⁠— “Beezahar” (1350 RP)

Yuumi ⁠— “Yuubee” (1350 RP)

Hecarim is also getting a small VFX update in LoL patch 11.5.

This graphics update will apply to all of the Shadow of War’s skins ⁠— including Arcade, High Noon, Cosmic Charger, and more ⁠— and should “modernize” his look.

League patch 11.5 will drop on March 3.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.5 early notes

Champions

Azir

W soldier auto-attack damage 60-160 ⇒ 50-150.

Gragas

Q mana cost 60-80 ⇒ 80.

Jax

Attack damage per level 3.38 ⇒ 4.25.

Karma

Cooldown 9-7s ⇒ 8-6s.

Kog’Maw

W on-hit magic damage 3-6% ⇒ 3-7% max health.

Master Yi

E on-hit damage 18-50 ⇒ 20-60.

Pyke

Passive grey health storage 25-50% (by champion level) of damage taken ⇒ 10% (+25% lethality), increased to 35% (+50% lethality) when two or more enemies nearby.

Qiyana

R damage 100-240 ⇒ 100-300.

W on-hit damage 8-40 ⇒ 8-64, movement speed 5-10 ⇒ 5-13%.

Rammus

Health per level 95 ⇒ 80.

Rell

Base armor 35 ⇒ 32.

W cooldown 11s ⇒ 13s (both W cooldowns).

Samira

Attack damage per level 2.3 ⇒ 3.

Q damage ratio 80-110% ⇒ 80-120% total attack damage.

Sejuani

W second hit damage 5.25% ⇒ 6% max health.

Senna

No longer grants over 100% crit chance. Excess crit chance is instead granted as lifesteal (at the same conversation rate as before).

Guinsoo’s Rageblade crit to on-hit conversion is now capped at 100% crit chance, Guinsoo’s on-hit damage now affected by champion crit damage modifiers.

Seraphine

R cooldown 160-120 ⇒ 180-120.

Passive changed: [removed] Notes deal 95% damage of the previous ones to non-minions [new] Notes from allies deal 25% damage.



Shaco

W area of effect damage 15-35 ⇒ 10-30, single target damage 35-95 ⇒ 25-85; deals an additional 10-50 damage to monsters.

Trundle

Q cooldown 4s ⇒ 3.5s.

Twitch

Passive ability power 3% ⇒ 2.5%.

R attack damage bonus 25-55 ⇒ 30-60; duration 5 ⇒ 6 seconds.

Udyr

Health per level 99 ⇒ 92.

R total aura damage 50-275 ⇒ 40-240.

Items

Black Cleaver

Health 300 ⇒ 400.

Cost 330 ⇒ 3100.

Combined cost 1050 ⇒ 850.

Passive changed: [old] Damaging Abilities and Attacks (On-Hit) against fully Carved enemies deal an additional 5% missing Health physical damage. Damage over time effects deal 40% Butcher damage (0.5s cooldown). [new] Dealing physical damage to a champion grants 5 movement speed per stack of Carve on them for 2 seconds.



Guinsoo’s Rageblade

[New] Wrath cannot benefit from more than 100% Critical Strike Chance. Critical Strike damage modifiers affect Wrath’s On-Hit damage conversion.

Maw of Malmortius

Cost 3100 ⇒ 2800.

Combined cost 700 ⇒ 400.

Muramana

Passive auto-attack damage 2.5% ⇒ 1.5% max mana as damage, ability damage 2.5% max mana +6% total attack damage ⇒ (3.5% for melee users, 2.7% for ranged users) max mana + 6% total attack damage.

Serpent’s Fang

Passive changed: [old] Shield Reaver: Attacks and spells deal (70 + 40% bonus attack damage) additional physical damage to Shielded targets. [new] Shield Reaver: Dealing damage to an enemy champion reduces any shields they gain by (50% | 25% for Ranged Champions) for 3 seconds. Reduce all shields by (50% | 25% for Ranged Champions) when you damage an enemy who is unaffected by Shield Reaver.



Stridebreaker

Passive attack damage 100% ⇒ 75%; slow lowered 60% ⇒ 40%; dash range increased by 100 units.

Bug Fixes (ongoing work)

Social Panel

Social panel not connecting.

Friends list not loading, incorrect status being displayed, friends not populating.

Player won’t be sent a friend request if their friend list is full.

Ranked information disappears from hovercard when a player is in a normal game.

Chat stutters when typing messages in quick succession.

Folders reorder themselves between sessions.

LoR and Valorant folders go missing when sorting by “Group Games & Servers”.

Clicking ‘Show Dates” in chat box will cause text boxes to overlap.

Client Stability