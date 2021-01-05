League of Legends patch 11.1: full notes

Riot has confirmed League of Legends patch 11.1 ⁠— the first update of 2021 ⁠— will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the patch notes, balance changes, and more for players to dig through ahead of the January 6 update.

It’s been a long wait over Christmas, but the light at the end of the tunnel has appeared; Riot Games are back in the studio, and ready to ship the very first Season 11 patch of the new year.

The LoL meta has been in a state of flux since Riot dropped patch 10.25 ⁠to end Season 10. The new items have been causing havoc across the Rift, and a number of champs have soared ahead thanks to their changes.

This includes mid laner Katarina, tanks like Maokai and Nunu, and more.

This week’s update is expected to deliver much-needed buffs and nerfs for the more ‘out-of-control’ champs, as well as the LoL items in need of a change.

Here’s all the details on League patch 11.1, coming this week.

When is League patch 1.11 coming?

The first League of Legends of the new year is expected to roll out on Wednesday, Jan. 6. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST (4pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 6am PT on Jan. 6 for NA players, and 6am GMT for EU players.

LoL patch 11.1 early notes

Gnar buffs, more Pantheon changes

The first patch of 2021 is set to include some updates for Gnar and Pantheon.

The former hasn’t been changed in a while, and is in dire need of a buff after the Season 11 item rework. Riot are heeding the call, massively buffing his mega form, while also adding some nice changes to his mini form too.

Pantheon, on the other hand, is getting more nerfs after his patch 10.25 decimation. While support Pantheon is dead, like Riot wanted, top lane has landed a bit too strong, so they’re nerfing his sustain.

Riot aims to shift item power

There’s been one major complaint with the League Season 11 items so far ⁠— they’re a bit too bursty. Every item has some sort of assassin-esque power-up, turning any champion into a burst mage, bruiser, assassin, or marksman. Even supports can buy Eclipse.

Riot has noted this backloaded power on the actives of most items, and are looking at shifting them to more sustained stats to help champions scale based on their abilities, not on their builds.

Duskblade of Draktharr, Prowler’s Claw, Hextech Rocketbelt, Night Harvester, Trinity Force, Goredrinker, and Stridebreaker are all being targeted with this update.

Here's the full League patch 11.1 notes, courtesy of

The Jan. 6 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin live patching at 8am PT.

League of Legends patch 11.1: full notes

Champions

Aatrox

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Ahri

Base attack damage 53.04 ⇒ 53

Base armor 20.88 ⇒ 21

Alistar

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Amumu

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base attack damage 53.38 ⇒ 53

Base damage 615 ⇒ 613

Mana regen 7.382 ⇒ 7.38

Mana regen per level .105 ⇒ .106

Annie

Base attack damage 50.41 ⇒ 50

Attack damage per level 2.625 ⇒ 2.63

Base armor 19.22 ⇒ 19

Ashe

Mana regen lowered 6.972 ⇒ 6.97

Azir

Base armor 19.04 ⇒ 19

Blitzcrank

Base HP 582.6 ⇒ 583

Base attack damage 61.54 ⇒ 62

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Mana 267.2 ⇒ 267

Brand

Base HP 519 ⇒ 520

Base attack damage 57.04 ⇒ 57

Base armor 21.88 ⇒ 22

Mana regen 10.665 ⇒ 10.67

Braum

Base damage 55.376 ⇒ 55

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Mana 310.6 ⇒ 311

Caitlyn

Mana 313.7 ⇒ 315

Camille

Base HP 575.6 ⇒ 576

Mana 338.8 ⇒ 339

Cho’Gath

Base HP 574.4 ⇒ 574

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Corki

Mana regen 7.424 ⇒ 7.42

Darius

Base HP 582.24 ⇒ 582

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Diana

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Draven

Mana regen 8.042 ⇒ 8.04

Dr. Mundo

Base HP 582.52 ⇒ 583

Base attack damage 61.27 ⇒ 61

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Fiddlesticks

Attack damage per level 2.625 ⇒ 2.63

Bountiful Harvest (W) cooldown 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 t⇒o 10/9.5/9/8.⅝

Fiora

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Fizz

Base attack damage 58.04 ⇒ 58

Base armor 22.412 ⇒ 22

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Mana 317.2 ⇒ 317

Garen

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Gnar

Boulder Toss (Mega Gnar Q) slow 15/20/25/30/35% ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50%

Hop (Mini Gnar E) attack speed 4s ⇒ 6s

Crunch (Mega Gnar E) range 600 ⇒ 675

Gragas

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Hecarim

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Mana 277.2 ⇒ 277

Heimerdinger

Base attack damage 55.536 ⇒ 56

Base armor 19.04 ⇒ 19

Illaoi

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base HP 585.6 ⇒ 586

Ivern

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Jarvan IV

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Jax

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base HP 592.8 ⇒ 593

Attack damage per level 3.375 ⇒ 3.38

Mana 338.8 ⇒ 339

Mana regen 7.576 ⇒ 7.58

Karma

Base attack damage 53.544 ⇒ 54

Inspire (E) shield 80/110/140/170/200 ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240

Karthus

Base attack damage 45.66 ⇒ 46

Kassadin

Base attack damage 58.852 ⇒ 59

Katarina

Base armor 27.88 ⇒ 28

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Kha’Zix

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base HP 572.8 ⇒ 573

Mana 327.2 ⇒ 327

LeBlanc

Base attack damage 54.88 ⇒ 55

Base armor 21.88 ⇒ 22

Lee Sin

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Leona

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base HP 576.16 ⇒ 576

Base attack damage 60.04 ⇒ 60

Mana 302.2 ⇒ 302

Lillia

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Lucian

Mana regen 8.176 ⇒ 8.18

Lux

Base armor 18.72 ⇒ 19

Base damage 53.54 ⇒ 54

Malphite

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base HP 575 ⇒ 574

Base attack damage 61.97 ⇒ 62

Mana regen 7.324 ⇒ 7.32

Base magic resist 32 ⇒ 28

Maokai

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base attack damage 63.54 ⇒ 64

Master Yi

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base HP 598.56 ⇒ 599

Mana 250.56 ⇒ 251

Mana regen 7.256 ⇒ 7.26

Alpha Strike (Q) cooldown 18/17/16/15/14 ⇒ 18/17.5/17/16.5/16

Miss Fortune

Mana regen 8.042 ⇒ 8.04

Nami

Base attack damage 51.208 ⇒ 51

Nasus

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base HP 561.2 ⇒ 561

Mana 325.6 ⇒ 326

Nautilus

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base HP 576.48 ⇒ 576

Mana regen 8.626 ⇒ 8.63

Nocturne

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Nunu & Willump

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Orianna

Base attack damage 40.368 ⇒ 40

Base armor 17.04 ⇒ 17

Ornn

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Pantheon

Base HP regen 2 ⇒ 1.8

Mana regen 7.356 ⇒ 7.36

Qiyana

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base HP regen 1.7 ⇒ 1.8

HP regen per level .13 ⇒ .18

Base attack damage 64 ⇒ 66

Quinn

Base HP 532 ⇒ 533

Mana 268.8 ⇒ 269

Mana regen 6.972 ⇒ 6.97

Rakan

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Rammus

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base HP 564.48 ⇒ 564

Base attack damage 55.88 ⇒ 56

Mana 310.44 ⇒ 310

Rek’Sai

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Renekton

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Rengar

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Riven

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Rumble

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Ryze

Overload (Q) mana cost 40 ⇒ 40/38/36/34/32

Samira

Mana regen 8.176 ⇒ 8.18

Sejuani

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Shaco

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Mana 297.2 ⇒ 297

Mana regen 7.156 ⇒ 7.16

Shen

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Shyvana

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Singed

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Attack damage per level 3.375 ⇒ 3.38

Sion

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Skarner

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base HP 601.28 ⇒ 601

Swain

Base armor 22.72 ⇒ 23

Syndra

Base attack damage 53.872 ⇒ 54

Base armor 24.712 ⇒ 25

Tahm Kench

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Taliyah

Mana regen 9.335 ⇒ 9.34

Taric

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Teemo

Base armor 24.3 ⇒ 24

Thresh

Base HP 560.52 ⇒ 561

Mana 273.92 ⇒ 274

Trundle

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Tryndamere

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Base HP 625.64 ⇒ 626

Twitch

Mana regen 7.256 ⇒ 7.26

Udyr

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Urgot

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Vayne

Mana regen 6.972 ⇒ 6.97

Vel’Koz

Base attack damage 54.93787 ⇒ 55

Base armor 21.88 ⇒ 22

Vi

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Warwick

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Mana regen 7.465 ⇒ 7.47

Mana regen per level 0.115 ⇒ 0.116

Xayah

Bladecaller (E) Cooldown 12/11/10/9/8 ⇒ 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 Mana 40 ⇒ 30



Xerath

Base attack damage 54.7 ⇒ 55

Base armor 21.88 ⇒ 22

Xin Zhao

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Mana 273.8 ⇒ 274

Mana regen 7.256 ⇒ 7.26

Yasuo

Attack damage per level 3.2 ⇒ 2.2

Way of the Wanderer (Passive) Crit strike chance 100% ⇒ 150% Excess critical strike to attack damage conversion [0.5 per 1%] ⇒ [0.4 per 1%]



Yone

Attack damage per level 3 ⇒ 2

Way of the Hunter (Passive) Crit strike chance 100% ⇒ 150% Excess critical strike to attack damage conversion [0.5 per 1%] ⇒ [0.4 per 1%]



Zed

Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32

Ziggs

Base attack damage 54.208 ⇒ 54

Base armor 21.544 ⇒ 22

Zilean

Base attack damage 51.64 ⇒ 52

Mana regen 11.335 ⇒ 11.34

Zoe

Base armor 20.8 ⇒ 21

Zyra

Base attack damage 53.376 ⇒ 53

Items

Archangel’s Staff

New Recipe: [Tear of the Goddess + Needlessly Large Rod + Amp Tome + 915g]

AP 60 ⇒ 65

Bramble Vest

Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Chempunk Chainsword

Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Chemtech Putrifier

Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Duskblade of Draktharr

Attack damage 55 ⇒ 60

Nightstalker passive damage [100 +30% bonus attack damage] ⇒ [65 +25% bonus attack damage]

Executioner’s Calling

Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Goredrinker

Thirsting Slash passive damage 110% attack damage ⇒ 100% attack damage

Health restore [20% attack damage + 12% missing health] ⇒ [25% attack damage +12% missing health]

“Thirsting Slash heal is now calculated sequentially for each champion hit, meaning there are diminishing returns on hitting multiple champions as the missing health contribution is decreased by the previous heal.”

Hextech Rocketbelt

AP 80 ⇒ 90

Health 250 ⇒ 350

Supersonic active damage [175-250 based on level] ⇒ [125]

Imperial Mandate

Coordinated Fire passive damage 90-150 ⇒ 36-60

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Ability haste 15 ⇒ 20

Summoner Spell haste 10% ⇒ 12%

Manamune

Recipe changed to [Tear of the Goddess + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Long Sword + 1050g]

Total cost 2600 ⇒ 2900

Awe passive bonus attack damage 2% max mana ⇒ 2.5% max mana

Muramana

Awe passive bonus attack damage 2% max mana ⇒ 2.5% max mana

Shock passive on-hit damage 4% max mana as physical damage ⇒ 2.5% max mana as physical damage

Night Harvester

AP 80 ⇒ 90

Health 250 ⇒ 300

Soulrend passive damage [125-200 based on level] ⇒ [125]

Prowler’s Claw

Ability Haste 10 ⇒ 20

Sandswipe passive damage [100 +30% bonus attack damage] ⇒ [65 +25% bonus attack damage]

Moonstone Renewer

Starlit Grace passive healing 60-90 ⇒ 70-100

Morellonomicon

Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Mortal Reminder

Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Oblivion Orb

Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Seraph’s Embrace

AP 60 ⇒ 65

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Active movespeed 40% ⇒ 60%

Stridebreaker

Attack damage 50 ⇒ 45

Ability haste 10 ⇒ 20

Halting Slash active damage 110% attack damage ⇒ 100% attack damage

Thornmail

Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s

Trinity Force

Attack damage 35 ⇒ 25

Ability haste 10 ⇒ 20

Runes

Cosmic Insight (I4)

Summoner Spell haste 15 ⇒ 18

Ultimate Hunter (D4)