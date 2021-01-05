League of Legends patch 11.1: full notes

Riot has confirmed League of Legends patch 11.1 — the first update of 2021 — will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the patch notes, balance changes, and more for players to dig through ahead of the January 6 update.
It’s been a long wait over Christmas, but the light at the end of the tunnel has appeared; Riot Games are back in the studio, and ready to ship the very first Season 11 patch of the new year.
The LoL meta has been in a state of flux since Riot dropped patch 10.25 to end Season 10. The new items have been causing havoc across the Rift, and a number of champs have soared ahead thanks to their changes.
This includes mid laner Katarina, tanks like Maokai and Nunu, and more.
This week’s update is expected to deliver much-needed buffs and nerfs for the more ‘out-of-control’ champs, as well as the LoL items in need of a change.
Here’s all the details on League patch 11.1, coming this week.
When is League patch 1.11 coming?
The first League of Legends of the new year is expected to roll out on Wednesday, Jan. 6. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST (4pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.
Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 6am PT on Jan. 6 for NA players, and 6am GMT for EU players.
LoL patch 11.1 early notes
Gnar buffs, more Pantheon changes
The first patch of 2021 is set to include some updates for Gnar and Pantheon.
The former hasn’t been changed in a while, and is in dire need of a buff after the Season 11 item rework. Riot are heeding the call, massively buffing his mega form, while also adding some nice changes to his mini form too.
Pantheon, on the other hand, is getting more nerfs after his patch 10.25 decimation. While support Pantheon is dead, like Riot wanted, top lane has landed a bit too strong, so they’re nerfing his sustain.
Riot aims to shift item power
There’s been one major complaint with the League Season 11 items so far — they’re a bit too bursty. Every item has some sort of assassin-esque power-up, turning any champion into a burst mage, bruiser, assassin, or marksman. Even supports can buy Eclipse.
Riot has noted this backloaded power on the actives of most items, and are looking at shifting them to more sustained stats to help champions scale based on their abilities, not on their builds.
Duskblade of Draktharr, Prowler’s Claw, Hextech Rocketbelt, Night Harvester, Trinity Force, Goredrinker, and Stridebreaker are all being targeted with this update.
Here's the full League patch 11.1 notes.
The Jan. 6 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin live patching at 8am PT.
League of Legends patch 11.1: full notes
Champions
Aatrox
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Ahri
- Base attack damage 53.04 ⇒ 53
- Base armor 20.88 ⇒ 21
Alistar
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Amumu
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base attack damage 53.38 ⇒ 53
- Base damage 615 ⇒ 613
- Mana regen 7.382 ⇒ 7.38
- Mana regen per level .105 ⇒ .106
Annie
- Base attack damage 50.41 ⇒ 50
- Attack damage per level 2.625 ⇒ 2.63
- Base armor 19.22 ⇒ 19
Ashe
- Mana regen lowered 6.972 ⇒ 6.97
Azir
- Base armor 19.04 ⇒ 19
Blitzcrank
- Base HP 582.6 ⇒ 583
- Base attack damage 61.54 ⇒ 62
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Mana 267.2 ⇒ 267
Brand
- Base HP 519 ⇒ 520
- Base attack damage 57.04 ⇒ 57
- Base armor 21.88 ⇒ 22
- Mana regen 10.665 ⇒ 10.67
Braum
- Base damage 55.376 ⇒ 55
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Mana 310.6 ⇒ 311
Caitlyn
- Mana 313.7 ⇒ 315
Camille
- Base HP 575.6 ⇒ 576
- Mana 338.8 ⇒ 339
Cho’Gath
- Base HP 574.4 ⇒ 574
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Corki
- Mana regen 7.424 ⇒ 7.42
Darius
- Base HP 582.24 ⇒ 582
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Diana
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Draven
- Mana regen 8.042 ⇒ 8.04
Dr. Mundo
- Base HP 582.52 ⇒ 583
- Base attack damage 61.27 ⇒ 61
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Fiddlesticks
- Attack damage per level 2.625 ⇒ 2.63
- Bountiful Harvest (W) cooldown 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 t⇒o 10/9.5/9/8.⅝
Fiora
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Fizz
- Base attack damage 58.04 ⇒ 58
- Base armor 22.412 ⇒ 22
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Mana 317.2 ⇒ 317
Garen
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Gnar
- Boulder Toss (Mega Gnar Q) slow 15/20/25/30/35% ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50%
- Hop (Mini Gnar E) attack speed 4s ⇒ 6s
- Crunch (Mega Gnar E) range 600 ⇒ 675
Gragas
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Hecarim
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Mana 277.2 ⇒ 277
Heimerdinger
- Base attack damage 55.536 ⇒ 56
- Base armor 19.04 ⇒ 19
Illaoi
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base HP 585.6 ⇒ 586
Ivern
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Jarvan IV
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Jax
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base HP 592.8 ⇒ 593
- Attack damage per level 3.375 ⇒ 3.38
- Mana 338.8 ⇒ 339
- Mana regen 7.576 ⇒ 7.58
Karma
- Base attack damage 53.544 ⇒ 54
- Inspire (E) shield 80/110/140/170/200 ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240
Karthus
- Base attack damage 45.66 ⇒ 46
Kassadin
- Base attack damage 58.852 ⇒ 59
Katarina
- Base armor 27.88 ⇒ 28
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Kha’Zix
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base HP 572.8 ⇒ 573
- Mana 327.2 ⇒ 327
LeBlanc
- Base attack damage 54.88 ⇒ 55
- Base armor 21.88 ⇒ 22
Lee Sin
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Leona
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base HP 576.16 ⇒ 576
- Base attack damage 60.04 ⇒ 60
- Mana 302.2 ⇒ 302
Lillia
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Lucian
- Mana regen 8.176 ⇒ 8.18
Lux
- Base armor 18.72 ⇒ 19
- Base damage 53.54 ⇒ 54
Malphite
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base HP 575 ⇒ 574
- Base attack damage 61.97 ⇒ 62
- Mana regen 7.324 ⇒ 7.32
- Base magic resist 32 ⇒ 28
Maokai
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base attack damage 63.54 ⇒ 64
Master Yi
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base HP 598.56 ⇒ 599
- Mana 250.56 ⇒ 251
- Mana regen 7.256 ⇒ 7.26
- Alpha Strike (Q) cooldown 18/17/16/15/14 ⇒ 18/17.5/17/16.5/16
Miss Fortune
- Mana regen 8.042 ⇒ 8.04
Nami
- Base attack damage 51.208 ⇒ 51
Nasus
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base HP 561.2 ⇒ 561
- Mana 325.6 ⇒ 326
Nautilus
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base HP 576.48 ⇒ 576
- Mana regen 8.626 ⇒ 8.63
Nocturne
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Nunu & Willump
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Orianna
- Base attack damage 40.368 ⇒ 40
- Base armor 17.04 ⇒ 17
Ornn
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Pantheon
- Base HP regen 2 ⇒ 1.8
- Mana regen 7.356 ⇒ 7.36
Qiyana
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base HP regen 1.7 ⇒ 1.8
- HP regen per level .13 ⇒ .18
- Base attack damage 64 ⇒ 66
Quinn
- Base HP 532 ⇒ 533
- Mana 268.8 ⇒ 269
- Mana regen 6.972 ⇒ 6.97
Rakan
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Rammus
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base HP 564.48 ⇒ 564
- Base attack damage 55.88 ⇒ 56
- Mana 310.44 ⇒ 310
Rek’Sai
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Renekton
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Rengar
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Riven
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Rumble
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Ryze
- Overload (Q) mana cost 40 ⇒ 40/38/36/34/32
Samira
- Mana regen 8.176 ⇒ 8.18
Sejuani
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Shaco
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Mana 297.2 ⇒ 297
- Mana regen 7.156 ⇒ 7.16
Shen
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Shyvana
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Singed
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Attack damage per level 3.375 ⇒ 3.38
Sion
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Skarner
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base HP 601.28 ⇒ 601
Swain
- Base armor 22.72 ⇒ 23
Syndra
- Base attack damage 53.872 ⇒ 54
- Base armor 24.712 ⇒ 25
Tahm Kench
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Taliyah
- Mana regen 9.335 ⇒ 9.34
Taric
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Teemo
- Base armor 24.3 ⇒ 24
Thresh
- Base HP 560.52 ⇒ 561
- Mana 273.92 ⇒ 274
Trundle
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Tryndamere
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Base HP 625.64 ⇒ 626
Twitch
- Mana regen 7.256 ⇒ 7.26
Udyr
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Urgot
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Vayne
- Mana regen 6.972 ⇒ 6.97
Vel’Koz
- Base attack damage 54.93787 ⇒ 55
- Base armor 21.88 ⇒ 22
Vi
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Warwick
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Mana regen 7.465 ⇒ 7.47
- Mana regen per level 0.115 ⇒ 0.116
Xayah
- Bladecaller (E)
- Cooldown 12/11/10/9/8 ⇒ 10/9.5/9/8.5/8
- Mana 40 ⇒ 30
Xerath
- Base attack damage 54.7 ⇒ 55
- Base armor 21.88 ⇒ 22
Xin Zhao
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
- Mana 273.8 ⇒ 274
- Mana regen 7.256 ⇒ 7.26
Yasuo
- Attack damage per level 3.2 ⇒ 2.2
- Way of the Wanderer (Passive)
- Crit strike chance 100% ⇒ 150%
- Excess critical strike to attack damage conversion [0.5 per 1%] ⇒ [0.4 per 1%]
Yone
- Attack damage per level 3 ⇒ 2
- Way of the Hunter (Passive)
- Crit strike chance 100% ⇒ 150%
- Excess critical strike to attack damage conversion [0.5 per 1%] ⇒ [0.4 per 1%]
Zed
- Base magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 32
Ziggs
- Base attack damage 54.208 ⇒ 54
- Base armor 21.544 ⇒ 22
Zilean
- Base attack damage 51.64 ⇒ 52
- Mana regen 11.335 ⇒ 11.34
Zoe
- Base armor 20.8 ⇒ 21
Zyra
- Base attack damage 53.376 ⇒ 53
Items
Archangel’s Staff
- New Recipe: [Tear of the Goddess + Needlessly Large Rod + Amp Tome + 915g]
- AP 60 ⇒ 65
Bramble Vest
- Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s
Chempunk Chainsword
- Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s
Chemtech Putrifier
- Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Attack damage 55 ⇒ 60
- Nightstalker passive damage [100 +30% bonus attack damage] ⇒ [65 +25% bonus attack damage]
Executioner’s Calling
- Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s
Goredrinker
- Thirsting Slash passive damage 110% attack damage ⇒ 100% attack damage
- Health restore [20% attack damage + 12% missing health] ⇒ [25% attack damage +12% missing health]
- “Thirsting Slash heal is now calculated sequentially for each champion hit, meaning there are diminishing returns on hitting multiple champions as the missing health contribution is decreased by the previous heal.”
Hextech Rocketbelt
- AP 80 ⇒ 90
- Health 250 ⇒ 350
- Supersonic active damage [175-250 based on level] ⇒ [125]
Imperial Mandate
- Coordinated Fire passive damage 90-150 ⇒ 36-60
Ionian Boots of Lucidity
- Ability haste 15 ⇒ 20
- Summoner Spell haste 10% ⇒ 12%
Manamune
- Recipe changed to [Tear of the Goddess + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Long Sword + 1050g]
- Total cost 2600 ⇒ 2900
- Awe passive bonus attack damage 2% max mana ⇒ 2.5% max mana
Muramana
- Awe passive bonus attack damage 2% max mana ⇒ 2.5% max mana
- Shock passive on-hit damage 4% max mana as physical damage ⇒ 2.5% max mana as physical damage
Night Harvester
- AP 80 ⇒ 90
- Health 250 ⇒ 300
- Soulrend passive damage [125-200 based on level] ⇒ [125]
Prowler’s Claw
- Ability Haste 10 ⇒ 20
- Sandswipe passive damage [100 +30% bonus attack damage] ⇒ [65 +25% bonus attack damage]
Moonstone Renewer
- Starlit Grace passive healing 60-90 ⇒ 70-100
Morellonomicon
- Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s
Mortal Reminder
- Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s
Oblivion Orb
- Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s
Seraph’s Embrace
- AP 60 ⇒ 65
Shurelya’s Battlesong
- Active movespeed 40% ⇒ 60%
Stridebreaker
- Attack damage 50 ⇒ 45
- Ability haste 10 ⇒ 20
- Halting Slash active damage 110% attack damage ⇒ 100% attack damage
Thornmail
- Grievous Wounds duration 2s ⇒ 3s
Trinity Force
- Attack damage 35 ⇒ 25
- Ability haste 10 ⇒ 20
Runes
Cosmic Insight (I4)
- Summoner Spell haste 15 ⇒ 18
Ultimate Hunter (D4)
- Effect changed:
- “Your ultimate gains 6 Ability Haste, plus an additional 5 Ability Haste per Bounty Hunter stack. Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champion.”