League of Legends patch 13.2 notes: Ahri, Annie and ADC changes

The second patch of Season 13 in League of Legends will be bringing huge changes to the rift with several champions nerfs, crit changes, and some much-needed AD carry buffs. Here’s everything we know before the new update arrives.
League is looking to shake up the meta by bringing in some new changes for Season 13. The patch will include nerfs to RoA and Seraph abusers like Kassadin and Ryze, whilst bringing some love for the AD carries in the bottom lane.
Here’s what you need to know about League of Legends patch 13.2, including the early notes and when it’ll go live.
When is LoL Patch 13.2?
According to Riot’s Patch schedule, Patch 13.2 should be going live on January 25th, 2023.
However, with the recent social engineering attacks on their systems, Riot has been unable to release content to its normal schedule. That means that the information below may not be fully locked in as of yet.
The patch will likely roll out throughout the day, starting with Australia at 10 AM AEDT.
These are the key timings for your servers:
- 3 PM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’s going to be a decent amount of downtime once the patch begins. All matchmade and competitive queues will be disabled across all League of Legends servers three hours before the patch hits.
We’ll be sure to update you here should the attacks lead to any unforeseen delays with the rollout of Patch 13.2
What’s changing in LoL patch 13.2?
Ahri ASU Finally Arrives
Ahri’s long-awaited art sustainability update will be arriving in patch 13.2. The Nine-Tailed fox will be receiving changes to her model, VFX, and many many skins. Here’s a list of every Ahri skin receiving changes.
- Classic Ahri
- Dynasty Ahri (975 RP)
- Midnight Ahri (750 RP)
- Foxfire Ahri (975 RP)
- Popstar Ahri (975 RP)
- Challenger Ahri (975 RP)
- Academy Ahri (750 RP)
- Arcade Ahri (1350 RP)
- Star Guardian Ahri (1820 RP)
- K/DA Ahri (1350 RP)
- Elderwood Ahri (1350 RP)
- Spirit Blossom Ahri (1820 RP)
- K/DA ALL OUT Ahri (1350 RP)
- Coven Ahri (1350 RP)
- Arcana Ahri (1350 RP)
- Prestige K/DA Ahri (Mythic Essence)
- 2022 Prestige K/DA Ahri (Mythic Essence)
However with that being said, due to the social engineering attacks that occurred at Riot earlier, it may prove that the Ahri ASU is delayed a patch or so. In this case, Ahri’s VSU would likely come out in patch 13.3, which should hit live on February 8th, 2023.
Annie Updates
Annie is one of Leagues of Legends’ oldest champions, and as such has struggled to keep up in the day of Irelia dashes and Yasuo wind walls.
Riot is looking to buff Annie up to keep her a bit more in line with other mid laners, as well as deliver some other quality-of-life buffs to the Dark Child.
Most of these buffs come in the form of her E: Molten Shield which is receiving a mini rework to allow it to proc on all damage instead of just auto attacks.
AD Carry Treatments
Attack Damage Carries have been kind of the butt of the joke in recent seasons of League of Legends. With low-health pools, they’re often the first ones to be blown up in the fight.
Riot is looking to make some drastic changes to the AD carry role, with a particular interest in their items. The most notable change is that Infinity Edge will now give its damage bonus at 40% critical strike rather than 60%. This means ADCs can purchase the item second and reap its rewards earlier in the game.
Riot is also looking at changing the mana pool for a bunch of ADCs, hoping to push them away from relying on Presence of Mind to sustain themselves in fights.
You can find what we know about Patch 13.2 below, which will be updated when we have more information.
LoL patch 13.2 notes
Champions
Ahri
Q : Orb of Deception
- Mana Cost Increased: 55 – 95 >>> 60 – 100
- AP Ratio Reduced: 45% >>> 40%
E: Charm
- Cooldown Reduced: 14 seconds >>> 12 seconds
- Duration Increased: 1.2 – 2 seconds >>> 1.4 – 2 seconds
Annie
Base Stats
- Scaling Mana Regen Increased: 0.8 >>> 1.0
Passive: Pyromania
- Stun is now primed on game start and respawn
E: Molten Shield
- Shield Potency Increased: 40 – 220 (+35% AP) >>> 40 – 220 (+55% AP)
- Now can only reflect damage once per target, per shield.
- Note: Tibbers duplicated shield counts as a new shield.
- Damage Reflect Increased: 20 – 60 (20% AP) >>> 30 – 90 (+40% AP)
- Damage is reflected on ability hits and attacks, not just auto attacks.
R: Summon Tibbers
- Tibbers HP Increased: 1300 – 3100 (+0% AP) >>> 1300 – 3100 (+75% AP)
- Tibbers Resists Increased: 30 – 90 (+0% AP) >>> 30 – 90 (+5% AP)
- Tibbers MS Increased: 350 >> 350/ 375/ 400 (with rank)
Ashe
Base Stats
- Mana Scaling Increased: 32 >>> 35
- Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .4 >>> .65
Caitlyn
Base Stats
- Mana Scaling Increased: 35 >>> 40
- Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .55 >>> .7
Ezreal
Base Stats
- Mana Regen Scaling: .65 >>> 1
Gangplank
- Nerfs coming soon
Heimerdinger
- Nerfs coming soon
Jhin
W: Deadly Flourish
- Mana Cost Reduced: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 70
E: Captive Audience
- Mana Cost Reduced: 30 – 50 >>> 30
Jinx
Base Stats
- Base Mana Increased: 245 >>> 260
- Mana Growth Increased: 45 >>> 50
W – Zap!
- Mana Cost Increased: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 70
Kai’sa
Base Stats
- Base Mana Increased: 344.88 >>> 345
- Mana Scaling Increased: 38 >>> 40
- Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .45 >>> .7
Kassadin
- Nerfs coming soon
Kindred
- Nerfs coming soon
Lillia
- Buffs coming soon
Lucian
Base Stats
- Base Mana Decreased: 349 >>> 340
- Mana Growth Increased: 38 >>> 45
- Base Mana Regen Decreased: 8.18 >>> 8
- Mana Regen Growth Increased: .7 >>> .85
Further nerfs incoming
Maokai
- Nerfs coming soon
Miss Fortune
Base Stats
- Mana Growth Increased: 35 >>> 40
- Mana Regen Decreased: 8.05 >>> 8
- Mana Regen Growth Increased: .65 >>> .8
Mordekaiser
W: Indestructible
- Damage to Shielding Conversion Reduced: 15% >>> 7.5%
Nami
- Nerfs coming soon
Orianna
Passive: Clockwork Windup
- Damage now scales every level instead of every 3 levels (still 10 – 50)
Q: Command: Attack
- Pass through damage changed from -10% per target (up to -60%) to -30% flat
W: Command: Dissonance
- Mana Cost Reduced: 70 – 110 >>> 70 – 90
R: Command: Shockwave
- Damage Increased: 200 – 350 (+80% AP) >>> 250 – 450 (+90% AP)
Ryze
- Nerfs coming soon
Senna
Base Stats
- Mana Regen Increased: .4 >>> .7
Sivir
Base Stats
- Mana Scaling Increased: 40 >>> 45
W: Ricochet
- Mana Cost Decreased: 60 – 80 >>> 60
Syndra
W: Force of Will
- Cast wind-down time removed
Twitch
Base Stats
- Base Mana Increased: 287.2 >>> 300
- Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .45 >>> .7
Udyr
- Nerfs coming soon
Xayah
Base Stats
- Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .75 >>> .8
Yuumi
- Nerfs coming soon
Zoe
E: Sleepy Trouble Bubble
- Now shreds 20 – 30% MR when target falls asleep (removed when they wake up).
Item Changes
Archangel’s Staff
- Tooltip notes being unique alongside other “Lifeline” items
Black Cleaver
- Health Increased: 350 >>> 400
- Attack Damage Increased: 45 >>> 50
Blade of the Ruined King
- Cooldown Increased: 20 >>> 30 seconds
- Damage Decreased: 40 – 150 >>> 40 – 103
Bloodthirster
- Lifesteal Reduced: 18% >>> 15%
- Shield Numbers Changed: 50 – 320 scaling from level one >>> 180 – 450 scaling from level nine
- Cost Reduced: 3400 > 3200
Bramble Vest
- Reflect Damage Increased: 4 >>> 6
- Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%
Chempunk Chainsword
- Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%
- No longer increases when damaging an enemy below 50% health
Chemtech Putrifier
- Recipe Changed: Oblivion Orb + Bandleglass Mirror >>> Oblivion Orb + Forbidden Idol
- Combination Cost Decreased: 500 >>> 375
- Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%
- No longer applies Grievous Wounds on damage via shielding or healing
- Ability Haste Reduced: 20 >>> 15
- Ability Power Reduced: 60 >>> 40
- Grants 8% Healing and Shielding Power (up from 0%)
Death’s Dance
- Recipe Changed: Pickaxe + Chain Vest + Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Pickaxe + Pickaxe + Chain Vest
- Combination Cost Increased: 525 >>> 750
- Takedown Healing Reduced: 120% bonus AD >>> 50% bonus AD
- Armor Increased: 45 >>> 50
- Attack Damage Increased: 55 >>> 65
- Ability Haste Removed: 15 >>> 0
Eclipse
- Reciped Changed: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Vampiric Scepter >>> Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer
- Combination Cost Increased: 750 >>> 900
- Cooldown Reduced (Melee/ Ranged): 8/ 16 >>> 6/ 12 seconds
- Grants 15 Ability Haste (up from 0)
- Omnivamp Removed: 7% >>> 0%
Essence Reaver
- Attack Damage Increased: 45 >>> 55
- Combination Cost Increased: 400 >>> 500
Executioner’s Calling
- Grievous Wounds Physical Damage Increased: 25% >>> 40%
- Attack Damage Reduced: 20 >>> 15
Fimbulwinter
- Health Increased: 350 >>> 400
Goredrinker
- Mythic Passive Ability Hasted Decreased: 7 >>> 3
- Mythic Passive Health Increased: 0 >>> 50
Infinity Edge
- Critical Strike Required: 60% >>> 40%
Lord Dominik’s Regards
- Attack Damage Increased: 30 >>> 35
Maw of Malmortius
- Reciped Changed: Hexdrinker + Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Hexdrinker + Pickaxe + Longsword
- Combined Cost Reduced: 500 >>> 375
- Lifeline Passive Changed: 10% omnivamp >>> 12% lifesteal
- Ability Haste Reduced: 20 >>> 0
- Attack Damage Increased: 55 >>> 65
Morellonomicon
- Reciped Changed: Oblivion Orb + Blasting Wand + Ruby Crystal >>> Oblivion Orb + Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome
- Combined Cost Increased: 450 >>> 715.
- Total Cost Increased: 2500 >>> 3000
- Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on Magic Damage, regardless of enemy health
- Health Reduced: 300 >>> 200
- Grants 10 Magic Pen (up from 0)
Mortal Reminder
- Reciped Changed: Executioner’s Calling + Zeal >>> Executioner’s Calling + Last Whisper + Cloak of Agility
- Combined Cost Decreased: 750 >>> 150
- Total Cost Increased: 2600 >>> 3000
- Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on Physical Damage
- Movement Speed Removed: 7% >>> 0%
- Attack Speed Removed: 20% >>> 0%
- Grants 30% Armor Pen (up from 0%)
- Is considered unique alongside other Last Whisper items
Navori Quickblades
- Critical Chance Required: 60% >>> 40%
Oblivion Orb
- Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 40% on Magic Damage
- Ability Power Reduced: 35 >>> 25
Ravenous Hydra
- Ability Haste Increased: 20 >>> 25
- Omnivamp changed for Lifesteal: 10% Omnivamp >>> 10% Lifesteal
- Cleave AOE Passive will now benefit from Lifesteal
Seraph’s Embrace
- Tooltip notes being unique alongside other “Lifeline” items
Thornmail
- Reflect Damage Bonus Armor Scaling Increased: 20% >>> 25%
- Reflect damage bAR scaling increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.
- Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on being hit, now applies nothing on immobilization effects
- Armor Increased: 60 >>> 70
Runes
Overheal
- Base Shield Changed: 10 + 9% Maximum Health >>> 20 – 300 (based on level)
Systems
Chemtech Dragon Soul
- Low-health Damage Reduction Increased: 10% >>> 11%
- Low-health Damage Ability Power Increased: 10% >>> 11%
Chemtech Blight
- Tenacity per Chemtech stack Increased: 5% >>> 6%
- Heal and shield power per stack Increased: 5% >>> 6%
Mosstomper
- Shield tooltip values for Smite now updated to reflect 12.23b hotfix.
General
- New “casual surrender” rules enabled for Normal lobbies.
- After 15 minutes, a surrender with 4 votes for and 1 against will pass.