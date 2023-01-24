League of Legends patch 13.2 notes: Ahri, Annie and ADC changes

The second patch of Season 13 in League of Legends will be bringing huge changes to the rift with several champions nerfs, crit changes, and some much-needed AD carry buffs. Here’s everything we know before the new update arrives.

League is looking to shake up the meta by bringing in some new changes for Season 13. The patch will include nerfs to RoA and Seraph abusers like Kassadin and Ryze, whilst bringing some love for the AD carries in the bottom lane.

Here’s what you need to know about League of Legends patch 13.2, including the early notes and when it’ll go live.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Kassadin will be receiving nerfs in this patch.

When is LoL Patch 13.2?

According to Riot’s Patch schedule, Patch 13.2 should be going live on January 25th, 2023.

However, with the recent social engineering attacks on their systems, Riot has been unable to release content to its normal schedule. That means that the information below may not be fully locked in as of yet.

The patch will likely roll out throughout the day, starting with Australia at 10 AM AEDT.

These are the key timings for your servers:

3 PM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’s going to be a decent amount of downtime once the patch begins. All matchmade and competitive queues will be disabled across all League of Legends servers three hours before the patch hits.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to update you here should the attacks lead to any unforeseen delays with the rollout of Patch 13.2

What’s changing in LoL patch 13.2?

Ahri ASU Finally Arrives

Ahri’s long-awaited art sustainability update will be arriving in patch 13.2. The Nine-Tailed fox will be receiving changes to her model, VFX, and many many skins. Here’s a list of every Ahri skin receiving changes.

Classic Ahri

Dynasty Ahri (975 RP)

Midnight Ahri (750 RP)

Foxfire Ahri (975 RP)

Popstar Ahri (975 RP)

Challenger Ahri (975 RP)

Academy Ahri (750 RP)

Arcade Ahri (1350 RP)

Star Guardian Ahri (1820 RP)

K/DA Ahri (1350 RP)

Elderwood Ahri (1350 RP)

Spirit Blossom Ahri (1820 RP)

K/DA ALL OUT Ahri (1350 RP)

Coven Ahri (1350 RP)

Arcana Ahri (1350 RP)

Prestige K/DA Ahri (Mythic Essence)

2022 Prestige K/DA Ahri (Mythic Essence)

However with that being said, due to the social engineering attacks that occurred at Riot earlier, it may prove that the Ahri ASU is delayed a patch or so. In this case, Ahri’s VSU would likely come out in patch 13.3, which should hit live on February 8th, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Annie Updates

Riot Games Annie and Tibbers are both receiving some buffs.

Annie is one of Leagues of Legends’ oldest champions, and as such has struggled to keep up in the day of Irelia dashes and Yasuo wind walls.

Riot is looking to buff Annie up to keep her a bit more in line with other mid laners, as well as deliver some other quality-of-life buffs to the Dark Child.

Most of these buffs come in the form of her E: Molten Shield which is receiving a mini rework to allow it to proc on all damage instead of just auto attacks.

AD Carry Treatments

Attack Damage Carries have been kind of the butt of the joke in recent seasons of League of Legends. With low-health pools, they’re often the first ones to be blown up in the fight.

Article continues after ad

Riot is looking to make some drastic changes to the AD carry role, with a particular interest in their items. The most notable change is that Infinity Edge will now give its damage bonus at 40% critical strike rather than 60%. This means ADCs can purchase the item second and reap its rewards earlier in the game.

Riot is also looking at changing the mana pool for a bunch of ADCs, hoping to push them away from relying on Presence of Mind to sustain themselves in fights.

Riot Games Jhin will be receiving changes, alongside other ADCs.

You can find what we know about Patch 13.2 below, which will be updated when we have more information.

Article continues after ad

LoL patch 13.2 notes

Champions

Ahri

Q : Orb of Deception

Mana Cost Increased: 55 – 95 >>> 60 – 100

AP Ratio Reduced: 45% >>> 40%

E: Charm

Cooldown Reduced: 14 seconds >>> 12 seconds

Duration Increased: 1.2 – 2 seconds >>> 1.4 – 2 seconds

Annie

Base Stats

Scaling Mana Regen Increased: 0.8 >>> 1.0

Passive: Pyromania

Stun is now primed on game start and respawn

E: Molten Shield

Shield Potency Increased: 40 – 220 (+35% AP) >>> 40 – 220 (+55% AP)

Now can only reflect damage once per target, per shield. Note: Tibbers duplicated shield counts as a new shield.

Damage Reflect Increased: 20 – 60 (20% AP) >>> 30 – 90 (+40% AP)

Damage is reflected on ability hits and attacks, not just auto attacks.

R: Summon Tibbers

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Tibbers HP Increased: 1300 – 3100 (+0% AP) >>> 1300 – 3100 (+75% AP)

Tibbers Resists Increased: 30 – 90 (+0% AP) >>> 30 – 90 (+5% AP)

Tibbers MS Increased: 350 >> 350/ 375/ 400 (with rank)

Ashe

Base Stats

Mana Scaling Increased: 32 >>> 35

Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .4 >>> .65

Caitlyn

Base Stats

Mana Scaling Increased: 35 >>> 40

Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .55 >>> .7

Ezreal

Base Stats

Mana Regen Scaling: .65 >>> 1

Gangplank

Nerfs coming soon

Heimerdinger

Nerfs coming soon

Jhin

W: Deadly Flourish

Mana Cost Reduced: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 70

E: Captive Audience

Mana Cost Reduced: 30 – 50 >>> 30

Jinx

Base Stats

Base Mana Increased: 245 >>> 260

Mana Growth Increased: 45 >>> 50

W – Zap!

Mana Cost Increased: 50 – 90 >>> 50 – 70

Kai’sa

Base Stats

Base Mana Increased: 344.88 >>> 345

Mana Scaling Increased: 38 >>> 40

Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .45 >>> .7

Kassadin

Nerfs coming soon

Kindred

Nerfs coming soon

Lillia

Buffs coming soon

Lucian

Base Stats

Base Mana Decreased: 349 >>> 340

Mana Growth Increased: 38 >>> 45

Base Mana Regen Decreased: 8.18 >>> 8

Mana Regen Growth Increased: .7 >>> .85

Further nerfs incoming

Maokai

Nerfs coming soon

Miss Fortune

Base Stats

Mana Growth Increased: 35 >>> 40

Mana Regen Decreased: 8.05 >>> 8

Mana Regen Growth Increased: .65 >>> .8

Mordekaiser

W: Indestructible

Damage to Shielding Conversion Reduced: 15% >>> 7.5%

Nami

Nerfs coming soon

Orianna

Passive: Clockwork Windup

Damage now scales every level instead of every 3 levels (still 10 – 50)

Q: Command: Attack

Pass through damage changed from -10% per target (up to -60%) to -30% flat

W: Command: Dissonance

Mana Cost Reduced: 70 – 110 >>> 70 – 90

R: Command: Shockwave

Damage Increased: 200 – 350 (+80% AP) >>> 250 – 450 (+90% AP)

Ryze

Nerfs coming soon

Senna

Base Stats

Mana Regen Increased: .4 >>> .7

Sivir

Base Stats

Mana Scaling Increased: 40 >>> 45

W: Ricochet

Mana Cost Decreased: 60 – 80 >>> 60

Syndra

W: Force of Will

Cast wind-down time removed

Twitch

Base Stats

Base Mana Increased: 287.2 >>> 300

Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .45 >>> .7

Udyr

Nerfs coming soon

Xayah

Base Stats

Mana Regen Scaling Increased: .75 >>> .8

Yuumi

Nerfs coming soon

Zoe

E: Sleepy Trouble Bubble

Now shreds 20 – 30% MR when target falls asleep (removed when they wake up).

Item Changes

Archangel’s Staff

Tooltip notes being unique alongside other “Lifeline” items

Black Cleaver

Health Increased: 350 >>> 400

Attack Damage Increased: 45 >>> 50

Blade of the Ruined King

Cooldown Increased: 20 >>> 30 seconds

Damage Decreased: 40 – 150 >>> 40 – 103

Bloodthirster

Lifesteal Reduced: 18% >>> 15%

Shield Numbers Changed: 50 – 320 scaling from level one >>> 180 – 450 scaling from level nine

Cost Reduced: 3400 > 3200

Bramble Vest

Reflect Damage Increased: 4 >>> 6

Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%

Chempunk Chainsword

Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%

No longer increases when damaging an enemy below 50% health

Chemtech Putrifier

Recipe Changed: Oblivion Orb + Bandleglass Mirror >>> Oblivion Orb + Forbidden Idol

Combination Cost Decreased: 500 >>> 375

Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 25% >>> 40%

No longer applies Grievous Wounds on damage via shielding or healing

Ability Haste Reduced: 20 >>> 15

Ability Power Reduced: 60 >>> 40

Grants 8% Healing and Shielding Power (up from 0%)

Death’s Dance

Recipe Changed: Pickaxe + Chain Vest + Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Pickaxe + Pickaxe + Chain Vest

Combination Cost Increased: 525 >>> 750

Takedown Healing Reduced: 120% bonus AD >>> 50% bonus AD

Armor Increased: 45 >>> 50

Attack Damage Increased: 55 >>> 65

Ability Haste Removed: 15 >>> 0

Eclipse

Reciped Changed: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Vampiric Scepter >>> Serrated Dirk + Caulfield’s Warhammer

Combination Cost Increased: 750 >>> 900

Cooldown Reduced (Melee/ Ranged): 8/ 16 >>> 6/ 12 seconds

Grants 15 Ability Haste (up from 0)

Omnivamp Removed: 7% >>> 0%

Essence Reaver

Attack Damage Increased: 45 >>> 55

Combination Cost Increased: 400 >>> 500

Executioner’s Calling

Grievous Wounds Physical Damage Increased: 25% >>> 40%

Attack Damage Reduced: 20 >>> 15

Fimbulwinter

Health Increased: 350 >>> 400

Goredrinker

Mythic Passive Ability Hasted Decreased: 7 >>> 3

Mythic Passive Health Increased: 0 >>> 50

Infinity Edge

Critical Strike Required: 60% >>> 40%

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Attack Damage Increased: 30 >>> 35

Maw of Malmortius

Reciped Changed: Hexdrinker + Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Hexdrinker + Pickaxe + Longsword

Combined Cost Reduced: 500 >>> 375

Lifeline Passive Changed: 10% omnivamp >>> 12% lifesteal

Ability Haste Reduced: 20 >>> 0

Attack Damage Increased: 55 >>> 65

Morellonomicon

Reciped Changed: Oblivion Orb + Blasting Wand + Ruby Crystal >>> Oblivion Orb + Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome

Combined Cost Increased: 450 >>> 715.

Total Cost Increased: 2500 >>> 3000

Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on Magic Damage, regardless of enemy health

Health Reduced: 300 >>> 200

Grants 10 Magic Pen (up from 0)

Mortal Reminder

Reciped Changed: Executioner’s Calling + Zeal >>> Executioner’s Calling + Last Whisper + Cloak of Agility

Combined Cost Decreased: 750 >>> 150

Total Cost Increased: 2600 >>> 3000

Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on Physical Damage

Movement Speed Removed: 7% >>> 0%

Attack Speed Removed: 20% >>> 0%

Grants 30% Armor Pen (up from 0%)

Is considered unique alongside other Last Whisper items

Navori Quickblades

Critical Chance Required: 60% >>> 40%

Oblivion Orb

Grievous Wounds Application Increased: 40% on Magic Damage

Ability Power Reduced: 35 >>> 25

Ravenous Hydra

Ability Haste Increased: 20 >>> 25

Omnivamp changed for Lifesteal: 10% Omnivamp >>> 10% Lifesteal

Cleave AOE Passive will now benefit from Lifesteal

Seraph’s Embrace

Tooltip notes being unique alongside other “Lifeline” items

Thornmail

Reflect Damage Bonus Armor Scaling Increased: 20% >>> 25%

Reflect damage bAR scaling increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Grievous Wounds Application: 40% on being hit, now applies nothing on immobilization effects

Armor Increased: 60 >>> 70

Runes

Overheal

Base Shield Changed: 10 + 9% Maximum Health >>> 20 – 300 (based on level)

Systems

Chemtech Dragon Soul

Low-health Damage Reduction Increased: 10% >>> 11%

Low-health Damage Ability Power Increased: 10% >>> 11%

Chemtech Blight

Tenacity per Chemtech stack Increased: 5% >>> 6%

Heal and shield power per stack Increased: 5% >>> 6%

Mosstomper

Shield tooltip values for Smite now updated to reflect 12.23b hotfix.

General

New “casual surrender” rules enabled for Normal lobbies.

After 15 minutes, a surrender with 4 votes for and 1 against will pass.

Skins

Lunar Emperor Thresh (1350 RP)

Lunar Empress Qiyana (1350 RP)

Lunar Empress Ashe (1350 RP)

Lunar Guardian Kha’Zix (1350 RP)

Prestige Porcelain Lissandra (2000 Event Tokens)