League of Legends' Mythic and Legendary items: stats, classes, more

League of Legends is set for a massive overhaul of its item system in Preseason 2021, and Riot has revealed what to expect with the 22 Mythic and numerous Legendary items set to release in November.

The well-documented changes that are coming to the Rift is going to give every champion at least two Mythic items they can build into, according to Riot.

Although there’s going to be trial and error to see how they synergize with champions, “Mythic items are the cornerstones in your builds with big effects that define your playstyle from game to game,” Riot Game Producer Jessica 'Safelocked' Nam said.

Before now, we had a look at a few items for Marksmen, but the studio has pulled back the curtain of what to expect for Preseason, though much of it can change once Season 11 is live.

The idea with these Mythic items is to give players a much clearer sense of what to build up to and what those items will let your champion do.

As League expands its player base, this will be instrumental for new players to quickly get a sense of what works and what doesn't, while still letting theory-crafters experiment with different builds.

Riot previously explained that they wanted to keep about a third of all items the same, update another third, and make the final piece composed of completely new items for people to contend with.

Now we have a better idea of what the devs meant by that seeing as they've revealed all that will be coming when the Preseason 2021 item overhaul takes effect.

This, of course, doesn't include the changes to the Item Shop, that will feature a new interface and better item trees to follow.

Just remember that all of this is subject to change once they hit the PBE and then the live servers shortly after.

Here are all the Mythic and Legendary items along with changes to the Jungle, courtesy of Riot Games.

Mythic Items

Marksman Mythics

Galeforce

Mobility

3400 gold

+55 Attack Damage

+20% Attack Speed

+20% Critical Strike Chance

Active - Zephyr Strike: Dash in target direction, firing three missiles at the lowest-health enemy near your destination (prioritizing champions). Deals a total of 105-300 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) magic damage, increased against low-Health targets by up to 50% against targets at 30% Health. (90 second cooldown)

- Zephyr Strike: Dash in target direction, firing three missiles at the lowest-health enemy near your destination (prioritizing champions). Deals a total of 105-300 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) magic damage, increased against low-Health targets by up to 50% against targets at 30% Health. (90 second cooldown) Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +3% Move Speed.

Kraken Slayer

Anti-tank

3400 gold

+60 Attack Damage

+25% Attack Speed

+20% Critical Strike Chance

Harpoon: Every third Attack is enhanced, dealing an additional 80-120 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) true damage.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +10% Attack Speed.

Immortal Shieldbow

Survive burst

3400 gold

+50 Attack Damage

+15% Attack Speed

+20% Critical Strike Chance

+12% Life Steal

Lifeline: When taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 150-650 (lv 1-18) shield for 3 seconds. In addition, gain 20% Life Steal for 8 seconds. (90 second cooldown)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items + 8 Armor and +8 Magic Resist.

Tank Mythics

Sunfire Aegis

Ramping damage

3200 gold

+450 Health

+30 Armor

+30 Magic Resist

+15 Ability Haste

Immolate: Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters). Damaging enemy Champions or Epic Monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 12% for 5 seconds (stacks 6 times).

Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters). Damaging enemy Champions or Epic Monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 12% for 5 seconds (stacks 6 times). Radiance: At max stacks, your basic attacks explode around you, burning nearby enemies for your Immolate damage for 3 seconds.

At max stacks, your basic attacks explode around you, burning nearby enemies for your Immolate damage for 3 seconds. Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5 Ability Haste.

Frostfire Gauntlet

Slows enemies

3200 gold

+350 Health

+50 Armor

+30 Magic Resist

+15 Ability Haste

Immolate: Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters).

Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters). Frostfire: Attacks create a frost field that slows enemies by 30% (+4% per 1000 bonus Health) for 1.5 seconds. (4 second cooldown)

Attacks create a frost field that slows enemies by 30% (+4% per 1000 bonus Health) for 1.5 seconds. (4 second cooldown) Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +100 health and +7.5% Size.

Berserker Suit

Initiation

3200 gold

+350 Health

+30 Armor

+50 Magic Resist

+15 Ability Haste

Active - Pursuit: Grants +75% Move Speed when moving toward enemies or enemy turrets for 4 seconds. Once near an enemy (or after 4 seconds) a shockwave is emitted, slowing nearby enemy champion Move Speed by 75% for 2 seconds. (90 second cooldown)

Grants +75% Move Speed when moving toward enemies or enemy turrets for 4 seconds. Once near an enemy (or after 4 seconds) a shockwave is emitted, slowing nearby enemy champion Move Speed by 75% for 2 seconds. (90 second cooldown) Immolate: Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters).

Deal 20-40 (lv 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5% Tenacity and Slow Resist

AD Assassin Mythics

Duskblade of Draktharr

Teamfight multikill

3200 gold

+55 Attack Damage

+18 Lethality

+25 Ability Haste

Dusk: Attacking an enemy champion deals 50-150 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) additional physical damage and slows them by 99% for 0.25 seconds (15 second cooldown). When a champion you have damaged within the last 3 seconds is killed, reset this cooldown and gain invisibility for 1.5 seconds.

Attacking an enemy champion deals 50-150 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) additional physical damage and slows them by 99% for 0.25 seconds (15 second cooldown). When a champion you have damaged within the last 3 seconds is killed, reset this cooldown and gain invisibility for 1.5 seconds. Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5 Ability Haste.

Eclipse

Dueling

3200 gold

+55 Attack Damage

+18 Lethality

+10% Omnivamp

Moon Strike: Hitting a champion with 2 separate Attacks or Abilities within 1.5 seconds deals bonus physical damage equal to 16% of their maximum Health and grants you 30% Move Speed and a 150 (+80% bonus Attack Damage) shield (100 (+60% bonus Attack Damage) for ranged champions) for 2 seconds. (6 second cooldown, 12 seconds for ranged champions)

Hitting a champion with 2 separate Attacks or Abilities within 1.5 seconds deals bonus physical damage equal to 16% of their maximum Health and grants you 30% Move Speed and a 150 (+80% bonus Attack Damage) shield (100 (+60% bonus Attack Damage) for ranged champions) for 2 seconds. (6 second cooldown, 12 seconds for ranged champions) Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5% Armor Penetration.

Prowler's Claw

Assassination

3200 gold

+65 Attack Damage

+21 Lethality

+10 Ability Haste

Active - From the Shadows: Dash through target enemy, dealing 100-200 (lv 1-18) (+45% bonus Attack Damage) physical damage and reducing their Armor by 30% for 3 seconds. (60 second cooldown)

Dash through target enemy, dealing 100-200 (lv 1-18) (+45% bonus Attack Damage) physical damage and reducing their Armor by 30% for 3 seconds. (60 second cooldown) Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +6 Lethality

AP Mythics (Mana)

Liandry's Anguish

Anti-Tank

3400 gold

+80 Ability Power

+600 Mana

+25 Ability Haste

Torment: Your spells cause enemies to burn for 60 (+10% Ability Power) (+4% target's maximum health) magic damage over 4 seconds, shredding their Magic Resist by 5% per second for 4 seconds (up to 25%)

Your spells cause enemies to burn for 60 (+10% Ability Power) (+4% target's maximum health) magic damage over 4 seconds, shredding their Magic Resist by 5% per second for 4 seconds (up to 25%) Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5 Ability Haste

Luden's Tempest

Burst damage

3400 gold

+80 Ability Power

+600 Mana

+10 Ability Haste

+10 Magic Penetration

Echo: Damaging an enemy with an Ability deals 100 (+15% Ability Power) additional magic damage to your target and 3 nearby enemies and grant you 30% Move Speed for 3 seconds. (8 second cooldown)

Damaging an enemy with an Ability deals 100 (+15% Ability Power) additional magic damage to your target and 3 nearby enemies and grant you 30% Move Speed for 3 seconds. (8 second cooldown) Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5 Magic Penetration

Everfrost

Slows enemies

3400 gold

+80 Ability Power

+200 Health

+600 Mana

+10 Ability Haste

Active - Frigid Blast: Deal 100 (+30% Ability Power) damage in a cone, slowing enemies by 65% for 1.5 seconds. Enemies at the center of the cone are Rooted instead. (45 second cooldown)

Deal 100 (+30% Ability Power) damage in a cone, slowing enemies by 65% for 1.5 seconds. Enemies at the center of the cone are Rooted instead. (45 second cooldown) Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +15 Ability Power

AP Mythics (Non-Mana)

Hextech Rocketbelt

Mobility

3200 gold

+80 Ability Power

+250 Health

+15 Ability Haste

Active - Fire Bolt: Dash in target direction, unleashing an arc of rockets that deal 250-350 (lv 1-18) magic damage. Then, gain 75% Move Speed toward champions for 1 second. (40 second cooldown)

Dash in target direction, unleashing an arc of rockets that deal 250-350 (lv 1-18) magic damage. Then, gain 75% Move Speed toward champions for 1 second. (40 second cooldown) Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5 Magic Penetration

Axamuk’s Folly

Magic Vamp

3200 gold

+80 Ability Power

+15 Ability Haste

+150 Health

+10% Omnivamp

Corruption: For each second in champion combat, deal 3% bonus damage (max 15%). While this effect is maxed, convert 100% of the bonus damage into true damage.

For each second in champion combat, deal 3% bonus damage (max 15%). While this effect is maxed, convert 100% of the bonus damage into true damage. Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5% Magic Penetration.

Night Harvester

Teamfight multikill

3200 gold

+80 Ability Power

+250 Health

+15 Ability Haste

The Reaping: Damaging an enemy champion deals 150-250 (lv1-18) magic damage and grants you 25% Move Speed for 1.5 seconds. (60 second cooldown per champion)

Damaging an enemy champion deals 150-250 (lv1-18) magic damage and grants you 25% Move Speed for 1.5 seconds. (60 second cooldown per champion) Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5 Ability Haste

AD Fighter Mythics

Trinity Force

Burst Damage

3333 gold

+33 Attack Damage

+33% Attack Speed

+200 Health

+15 Ability Haste

Swift Strikes: Your Attacks grant you 25 Move Speed and (5% Base Attack Damage) Base Attack Damage for 3 seconds. Base Attack Damage increase stacks up to 6 times.

Your Attacks grant you 25 Move Speed and (5% Base Attack Damage) Base Attack Damage for 3 seconds. Base Attack Damage increase stacks up to 6 times. Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack deals (200% base Attack Damage) bonus physical damage. (1.5 second cooldown)

After using an Ability, your next Attack deals (200% base Attack Damage) bonus physical damage. (1.5 second cooldown) Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +15% Attack Speed

Goredrinker

Dueling

3300 gold

+45 Attack Damage

+400 Health

+15 Ability Haste

+150% Base Health Regeneration

Active - Thirsting Slash: Deal (110% total Attack Damage) physical damage to enemies in a circle. Recover (20% total Attack Damage) Health + 12% missing Health for each champion hit. (15 second cooldown, reduced by Ability Haste)

Deal (110% total Attack Damage) physical damage to enemies in a circle. Recover (20% total Attack Damage) Health + 12% missing Health for each champion hit. (15 second cooldown, reduced by Ability Haste) Aggression: Gain 1% increased Attack Damage for every 5% of your missing Health (max 15% Attack Damage at 75% missing Health).

Gain 1% increased Attack Damage for every 5% of your missing Health (max 15% Attack Damage at 75% missing Health). Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +3 Ability Haste and +5 Attack Damage

Stridebreaker

Slows Enemies

3300 gold

+50 Attack Damage

+20% Attack Speed

+300 Health

+10 Ability Haste

Nimble: Dealing physical damage grants you 20 Move Speed on hit for 2 seconds, increased to 60 if it kills the unit.

Dealing physical damage grants you 20 Move Speed on hit for 2 seconds, increased to 60 if it kills the unit. Active - Swift Slash: Lunge a short distance and deal (110% total Attack Damage) physical damage to enemies in a circle, slowing them by 60%, decaying over 2 seconds. (20 second cooldown)

Lunge a short distance and deal (110% total Attack Damage) physical damage to enemies in a circle, slowing them by 60%, decaying over 2 seconds. (20 second cooldown) Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +3% Move Speed

Divine Devourer

Anti-Tank

3300 gold

+40 Attack Damage

+400 Health

+25 Ability Haste

Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack deals bonus physical damage equal to 6% of your max Health. (1.5 second cooldown, 150% base Attack Damage minimum damage)

After using an Ability, your next Attack deals bonus physical damage equal to 6% of your max Health. (1.5 second cooldown, 150% base Attack Damage minimum damage) Feast: When Spellblade hits a champion, heal for 60% of the damage amount

When Spellblade hits a champion, heal for 60% of the damage amount Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +100 Health

Enchanter Mythics

Shurelya's Battlesong

Team mobility

2600 gold

+300 Health

+25 Ability Haste

+10% Move Speed

Active - Inspire: Grants you and nearby allies 40% decaying Move Speed for 4 seconds and 60-100 (lv 1-18) bonus magic damage on the next 3 Attacks or Ability hits against champions.

Grants you and nearby allies 40% decaying Move Speed for 4 seconds and 60-100 (lv 1-18) bonus magic damage on the next 3 Attacks or Ability hits against champions. Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +3% Move Speed.

Locket of the Iron Solari

Survive burst

2600 gold

+150 Health

+25 Ability Haste

+30 Magic Resist

+30 Armor

Active - Intervention: Grant nearby allies a 260-430 (ally lv 1-18) shield, decaying over 2.5 seconds. (90 second cooldown)

Grant nearby allies a 260-430 (ally lv 1-18) shield, decaying over 2.5 seconds. (90 second cooldown) Iron Aura: Grant nearby allied champions +5 Armor and Magic Resist.

Grant nearby allied champions +5 Armor and Magic Resist. Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items a +2 Armor and Magic Resist increase to Iron Aura.

Moonstone Renewer

Healing over time

2600 gold

+150 Health

+25 Ability Haste

+100% Base Mana Regeneration

Vital Stream: When affecting champions with Attacks or Abilities in combat, heal the most damaged nearby ally for 30-60 (lv 1-18) Health (2 second cooldown). Each second spent in combat with champions increases this healing effect by 25% (max 100%).

When affecting champions with Attacks or Abilities in combat, heal the most damaged nearby ally for 30-60 (lv 1-18) Health (2 second cooldown). Each second spent in combat with champions increases this healing effect by 25% (max 100%). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5 Ability Haste.

New Legendary Items

The Collector

3000 gold

+45 Attack Damage

+20% Critical Strike Chance

+18 Lethality

Contract Killer: If you deal damage that would leave an enemy below 5% health, kill them. Kills grant you an additional 25 gold.

Navori Quickblade

3400 Gold

+60 Attack Damage

+20% Critical Strike Chance

+30 Ability Haste

Nimble Strikes: Your critical strikes with Attacks reduce your non-Ultimate ability cooldowns by 20% of their remaining cooldown.

Force of Nature

2900 gold

+350 Health

+55 Magic Resist

+7% Move Speed

Rhythm of Ionia: Taking Ability damage grants you +6 Move Speed and +4 Magic Resist for 5 seconds (stacks up to 5 times; 1 stack per unique ability).

Serpent's Fang

2800 gold

+60 Attack Damage

+18 Lethality

Shieldbreaker: You deal 300% additional damage to Shields.

Horizon Focus

3000 gold

+100 Ability Power

Focus Fire: Damaging a champion with an Ability at over 850 range or Immobilizing them reveals the target and increases your damage dealt to them by 15% for 6 seconds.

Cosmic Drive

3000 gold

+60 Ability Power

+200 Health

+30 Ability Haste

Spelldance: Dealing damage with abilities grants 10 (+20% Ability Haste) Move Speed for 4 seconds.

Demonic Embrace

3000 gold

+80 Ability Power

+400 Health

Passive - Azakana Gaze: Dealing Ability damage to a champion causes them to take 2% of their maximum Health as magic damage every second for 4 seconds. You gain 20 armor and magic resist while enemies are afflicted (+5 for each additional champion affected).

Serylda's Grudge

3000 gold

+50 Attack Damage

+30% Armor Penetration

+20 Ability Haste

The Grudge: Your damaging Abilities slow by 30% for 1 second.

Silverweave Legplates

3000 gold

+35 Attack Damage

+200 Health

+35 Magic Resist

Active - Quicksilver: Remove all crowd control debuffs and gain +40% Tenacity and Slow Resistance for 3 seconds. (90 second cooldown)

Chempunk Chainsword

2700 gold

+45 Attack Damage

+200 Health

+15 Ability Haste

Cursed: Dealing physical damage applies 40% Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for 2 seconds. If the target is below 50% Health, this effect is increased to 60% Grievous Wounds.

Chemtech Fumigator

2100 gold

+45 Ability Power

+15 Ability Haste

+100% Base Mana Regeneration

Cursed: Dealing magic damage applies 40% Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for 2 seconds. Immobilizing enemy champions applies 60% Grievous Wounds instead.

Staff of Flowing Water

2100 gold

+60 Ability Power

+15% Heal and Shield Power

+150% Base Mana Regeneration

Riptide: Healing or Shielding an ally grants you both 15% Move Speed and 20-40 (ally lv 1-18) Ability Power for 3 seconds.

Ancient Runestone

1000 gold

Level 13 required to purchase.

Control: This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards.

This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards. Visions of Ixtal: If you have placed 20 Stealth Wards, transform this item into Ixtali Wardstone.

Ixtali Wardstone

Upgrades from Ancient Runestone

+25 Ability Haste

Control: This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards.

This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards. Visions of Ixtal: Increase your Stealth Ward and Control Ward caps by 1.

Ixtali Wardstone Upgrade

2100 gold

+40 Ability Haste

+10% Move Speed

Control: This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards.

This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards. Visions of Ixtal: Increase your Stealth Ward and Control Ward caps by 1.

Updated Legendary Items

Infinity Edge

3400 gold

+80 Attack Damage

+20% Critical Strike Chance

Infinite Precision: Gain an additional +8% Critical Strike Damage per 20% Critical Strike Chance.

Guinsoo's Rageblade

3200 gold

+50% Attack Speed

+20% Critical Strike Chance

Guinsoo's Exile: Attacks deal 40 magic damage On-Hit per 20% Critical Strike Chance, but can no longer critically strike.

Attacks deal 40 magic damage On-Hit per 20% Critical Strike Chance, but can no longer critically strike. Guinsoo's Chaos: Every third Attack applies On-Hit effects twice.

Lord Dominik's Regards

3000 gold

+30 Attack Damage

+20% Critical Strike Chance

+30% Armor Penetration

Giant Slayer: Deal up to 20% bonus physical damage against champions with greater maximum health than you (maximum bonus at 2000 max Health difference).

Essence Reaver

2900 gold

+40 Attack Damage

+20% Critical Strike Chance

+20 Ability Haste

Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack deals an additional (100% base Attack Damage) (+40% bonus Attack Damage) damage and restores 3% of your maximum mana. (1.5 second cooldown)

Phantom Dancer

2900 gold

+40% Attack Speed

+20% Critical Strike Chance

+7% Move Speed

Spectral Waltz: Attacks grant Ghosting and 7% Move Speed for 2 seconds. Attacking 5 times causes Spectral Waltz to also grant 40% Attack Speed.

Gargoyle Stoneplate

3300 gold

+60 Armor

+60 Magic Resist

+15 Ability Haste

Active - Monolith : Gain a 100 (+100% bonus Health) Shield that decays over 2.5 seconds. (90 second cooldown)

Gain a 100 (+100% bonus Health) Shield that decays over 2.5 seconds. (90 second cooldown) Strength of Stone: Increase your Bonus Armor and Bonus Magic Resist by 3% for 6 seconds when a Champion deals damage to you (stacks up to 5 times, 1 per enemy).

Spirit Visage

2900 gold

+450 Health

+40 Magic Resist

+10 Ability Haste

Indomitable Will: Increases all healing received by 25% and all shielding received by 15%

Abyssal Mask

2700 gold

+350 Health

+60 Magic Resist

Ruin: Immobilizing an enemy champion reduces their Armor and Magic Resist by 25% for 4 seconds.

Frozen Heart

2700 gold

+80 Armor

+400 Mana

+20 Ability Haste

Winter's Embrace: Reduces the Attack Speed of nearby enemies by 15%.

Reduces the Attack Speed of nearby enemies by 15%. Rock Solid: Reduce incoming damage from attacks by up to (7 per 1000 total Health), capped at 40% of the attack's damage.

Randuin's Omen

2700 gold

+250 Health

+80 Armor

+10 Ability Haste

Active: Briefly slow nearby enemies and reduce their Attack Damage by 10% and Critical Strike Damage by 20% for 4 seconds. (20 second cooldown)

Briefly slow nearby enemies and reduce their Attack Damage by 10% and Critical Strike Damage by 20% for 4 seconds. (20 second cooldown) Rock Solid: Reduce incoming damage from attacks by up to (7 per 1000 total Health), capped at 40% of the attack's damage.

Titanic Hydra

3300 gold

+30 Attack Damage

+550 Health

Titanic: Gain (1.5% total Health) bonus Attack Damage

Gain (1.5% total Health) bonus Attack Damage Cleave: Basic attacks deal 5 (+1.5% bonus Health) bonus physical damage to your target and 40 (+3% bonus Health) bonus physical damage to other enemies in a cone on-hit. Cleave damage is also applied to structures.

Ravenous Hydra

3300 gold

+65 Attack Damage

+20 Ability Haste

+15% Physical Vamp

Ravenous: Physical Vamp also applies to true damage you deal.

Physical Vamp also applies to true damage you deal. Cleave: Attacks deal up to (60% total Attack Damage) physical damage to other nearby enemies (minimum 12% total Attack Damage to enemies furthest away).

Black Cleaver

3300 gold

+40 Attack Damage

+300 Health

+25 Ability Haste

Shred: Dealing physical damage to an enemy champion reduces their Armor by 4% for 6 seconds (max 24%).

Dealing physical damage to an enemy champion reduces their Armor by 4% for 6 seconds (max 24%). Squish: Your Attacks and Abilities against enemies you've fully Shredded deal bonus physical damage equal to 5% of their missing health (2% for damage over time effects). (0.5 second cooldown)

Sterak's Gage

3100 gold

+50 Attack Damage

+400 Health

Rage: After dealing or taking damage against an enemy champion, restore (3% total Health) Health over 6 seconds. This stacks and refreshes per unique champion, up to 5 times.

After dealing or taking damage against an enemy champion, restore (3% total Health) Health over 6 seconds. This stacks and refreshes per unique champion, up to 5 times. Lifeline: Upon taking damage that would reduce your Health below 30%, gain 200 Shield, plus (7.5% total Health) Shield per stack of Rage for 8 seconds. (90 second cooldown)

Death's Dance

3100 gold

+50 Attack Damage

+40 Armor

+15 Ability Haste

Ignore Pain: 35% of physical damage taken (15% for ranged) is dealt over 3 seconds instead.

35% of physical damage taken (15% for ranged) is dealt over 3 seconds instead. Defy: Champion takedowns grant you 30% Move Speed for 2 seconds, cleanse Ignore Pain's remaining damage, and heal you for (20% total Health) over the duration.

Wit's End

3100 gold

+40 Attack Damage

+40% Attack Speed

+40 Magic Resist

Cursed: Your basic attacks deal 15-80 (lv 1-18) bonus magic damage on hit and grant you 20 Move Speed for 2 seconds.

Blade of the Ruined King

2900 gold

+40 Attack Damage

+30% Attack Speed

+15% Life Steal

Ruined Edge: Attacks deal additional physical damage equal to 10% (8% for Ranged) of the target's current Health On-Hit. (Max 60 bonus damage to minions and monsters.)

Attacks deal additional physical damage equal to 10% (8% for Ranged) of the target's current Health On-Hit. (Max 60 bonus damage to minions and monsters.) Siphon: Attacking a champion 3 times steals 25% Move Speed for 2 seconds. (20 second cooldown)

Zeke's Convergence

2400 gold

+300 Health

+30 Armor

+250 Mana

+20 Ability Haste

Active - Conduit: Designate an Accomplice. (60 second cooldown)

Designate an Accomplice. (60 second cooldown) Convergence: When you immobilize an enemy, for the next 4 seconds your Accomplice's attacks and spells deal 25-50 (lv 1-18) (+1.25% total Health) bonus magic damage to that enemy, once per attack or spell per enemy.

Champions can only be linked by one Zeke's Convergence at a time.

Knight's Vow

2300 gold

+400 Health

+200% Base Health Regen

+10 Ability Haste

Active - Oathsworn: Designate an ally who is Worthy. (60 second cooldown)

Designate an ally who is Worthy. (60 second cooldown) Vow: While your Worthy ally is nearby, redirect 15% of damage they take to you and if they have less than 50% health, gain 35% movement speed while moving towards them.

Champions can only be linked by one Knight's Vow at a time.

Damage redirection stops if you have less than 30% health.

Mikael's Blessing

2100 gold

+30% Heal and Shield Power

+200 Health

+15 Ability Haste

+150% Base Mana Regen

Active - Quicksilver Gift: Remove all crowd control debuffs from an ally champion and heal them for 100-200 (lv 1-18). (120 second cooldown)

Mortal Reminder

2700 gold

+20 Attack Damage

+25% Attack Speed

+20% Critical Strike Chance

+7% Move Speed

Cursed: Dealing physical damage applies 40% Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for 2 seconds. Dealing 3 consecutive Attacks to an enemy champion enhances this effect to 60% Grievous Wounds against them until the effect ends.

Thornmail

2700 gold

+350 Health

+60 Armor

Cursed: When struck by an attack, deal 10 (+10% bonus Armor) magic damage to the attacker and apply 40% Grievous Wounds for 2 seconds if they are a champion. Immobilizing enemy champions also applies 60% Grievous Wounds for 2 seconds.

Morellonomicon

2500 gold

+70 Ability Power

+250 Health

Cursed: Dealing magic damage applies 40% Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for 2 seconds. If the target is below 50% Health, this effect is increased to 60% Grievous Wounds.

Muramana

Transforms from Manamune

+35 Attack Damage

+750 Mana

+15 Ability Haste

A we: Gain (3% maximum Mana) attack damage

Gain (3% maximum Mana) attack damage Shock: Single target Abilities and Attacks on champions deal (5% maximum mana) bonus physical damage.

Seraph's Embrace

Transforms from Archangel's Staff

+80 Ability Power

+750 Mana

A we: Gain (3% bonus mana) ability power

Gain (3% bonus mana) ability power Empyrean: Increase your maximum mana by 5% (+2.5% per 100 ability power).

Evolved Legendary Items

The items below were evolved into some of the Mythics above.

Sunfire Cape (Sunfire Aegis)

Righteous Glory (Berserker Suit)

Iceborn Gauntlet (Frostfire Gauntlet)

Duskblade of Draktharr

Liandry's Torment (Liandry's Anguish)

Luden's Echo (Luden's Tempest)

Hextech Protobelt-01 (Hextech Rocketbelt)

Trinity Force

Shurelya's Reverie (Shurelya's Battlesong)

Locket of the Iron Solari

Removed Legendary Items

Adaptive Helm

Athene's Unholy Grail

Frozen Mallet

Hextech GLP-800

Hextech Gunblade

Spellbinder

Statikk Shiv

Twin Shadows

Jungle items—see the section at the bottom of the page!

Maintained Legendary Items

"These items will have balance changes—and often changes to the stats they offer—but their effects work the same so you'll play around them pretty much the same way you do now. We're just including this section for people who CTRL+F for specific Legendaries."

Ardent Censer, Banshee's Veil, Bloodthirster, Dead Man's Plate, Edge of Night, Guardian Angel, Lich Bane, Maw of Malmortius, Mejai's Soulstealer, Mercurial Scimitar, Nashor's Tooth, Rabadon's Deathcap, Rapid Firecannon, Redemption, Runaan's Hurricane, Rylai's Crystal Scepter, Sanguine Blade, Stormrazor, Umbral Glaive, Void Staff, Warmog's Armor, Youmuu's Ghostblade, Zhonya's Hourglass

Jungle Items

"We're taking cues from last year's update to support items which reduced support gold investment in their item to a one-time starter purchase. Junglers will pick one of two starter items which, after Smiting a few times, will disappear from their inventory to permanently grant its effects as a passive and upgrade Smite to Chilling or Challenging."

Doran's Forgeheart

350 gold

+10% Omnivamp vs. monsters

Tooth & Nail: Damaging monsters burns them for (2% Bonus Health) (+10% Ability Power) (+5% Bonus Attack Damage) magic damage over 5 seconds. Monsters who would die to the burn die immediately.

Damaging monsters burns them for (2% Bonus Health) (+10% Ability Power) (+5% Bonus Attack Damage) magic damage over 5 seconds. Monsters who would die to the burn die immediately. Ashen Path: Smiting 5 times consumes this item to upgrade your Smite to Challenging Smite and grant the effects of this item permanently.

Smiting 5 times consumes this item to upgrade your Smite to Challenging Smite and grant the effects of this item permanently. Huntsman: Killing Large Monsters grants 60 bonus experience. The first Large Monster killed grants 150 bonus experience instead.

Killing Large Monsters grants 60 bonus experience. The first Large Monster killed grants 150 bonus experience instead. Leyline Walker: Regenerate up to 8-15 (lv 1-18) mana per second when in the Jungle or River, based on missing mana.

Doran's Hailseed