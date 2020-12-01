League patch 10.25 to feature Rell release, Pantheon & Anivia reworks - Dexerto

Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends patch 10.25 ⁠— quite likely the last LoL update of 2020 ⁠— is locked and loaded for next week. Here’s all the early notes for the Dec. 9 patch, including the release of Rell, and more.

League is all set to goodbye 2020 and officially move into Season 11 with the release of patch 10.25 next week. The update, which will drop a day early on December 9, is set to be a big one too; there’s a new champion, and two mini-reworks to boot.

There’s also a handful of champions that will be getting tweaks next patch, including Rengar, Talon, Warwick, and Wukong, as well as more set to be announced over the next week.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends Patch 10.25, set to drop on Dec. 9.

League patch 10.25 debuts Rell, the Iron Maiden

Riot are releasing one final champion ahead of Season 11: Rell, the Iron Maiden.

Unveiled recently in a cryptic trailer, Rell is a cross between a mage and a tank, utilizing metalmancy in order to transform her metallic steed into full-blown plate armor to protect herself while battling on Summoner’s Rift.

Rell is a product of the Black Rose Academy, the same establishment set up by the infamous trickster LeBlanc. Inducted to the school at a young age due to her metalmancy skills, Rell thrived in the harsh environment of Noxus’ most terrifying tower of terror, defeating all of the opponents her training threw at her.

Here’s all the details on the Iron Maiden, League’s 152nd champion.

Pantheon shifts out of support

Pantheon has been out of control across the Rift since his Season 10 rework; the LoL bruiser was originally planned to stay in the top lane, but spilled out into mid lane and support.

The aim of these new 10.25 nerfs, Riot Phlox revealed, is to curtail Pantheon’s power across the pro scene, and in mid and support, in an effort to give top lane “a place to shine” again. Phlox unveiled the nerfs on Twitter on Nov. 23.

All four of Pantheon’s abilities are coming under the microscope. His Q, “Comet Spear,” will only have its cooldown and mana cost tweaked, while E, “Aegis Assault,” will lose its iconic tower shot blocks. His W, “Shield Vault,” is getting a damage spike too.

Finally, his Q and E’s empowered versions are having bonuses stripped out of them, while “Grand Starfall,” his cross-map ultimate, now deals extra damage too.

28 champions, 19 items set for changes

On top of the champion releases and mini-reworks, Yetter also revealed Riot are planning on delivering a bulk bucket of League of Legends nerfs and buffs ahead of their Christmas break.

As mentioned before, Rengar, Talon, Warwick, and Wukong are all on the target list. Kayle, Kayn, Fizz, Morgana, Annie, Galio, Samira, and Jhin (nerfs) will all be in LoL patch 10.25 as well, alongside Lulu, Taliyah, Twitch, Mordekaiser, Qiyana, Karthus, Nidalee, Lee Sin, Gragas, Ivern, Nasus, Seraphine, Yasuo, and Yone (buffs).

Champions aren’t the only headliners in League patch 10.25 either. Nearly 20 items are being tweaked for balance in the December update, including Sunfire Aegis and Infinity Edge.

Frostfire Gauntlet, Turbo Chemtank, Seekers Armguard, The Collector, Muramana, Immortal Shieldbow, Galeforce, Kraken Slayer, Rapidfire Cannon, and more are also set to receive buffs and nerfs in the final League of Legends patch of 2020.

10.25 Patch Preview: There's a lot in here and we're still working out many of the details so a few things may change by the time we have it all locked down. pic.twitter.com/qhDVKHfbj1 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 30, 2020

Battle Queen, Elderwood skins coming in LoL patch 10.25

The next League of Legends skin line, “Battle Queen,” will be coming in LoL patch 10.25. Five champs are in line for the new cosmetics, including new champ Rell, and a special Prestige Edition skin for mid lane mage Diana.

Here’s the full list of champs getting ‘Battle Queen’ skins:

Rell

Janna

Katarina

Qiyana

Diana (Prestige)

PBE Preview: Introducing the Battle Queens! Battle Queen Rell, Janna, Katarina, and Qiyana. Who will you fight for? pic.twitter.com/ZLv2F0Dlm5 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 23, 2020

There’s actually two skin lines coming next patch too, as League’s balance team finishes on a high. This one is the new variants that have got everyone in a fever; a number of oft-forgotten champs are receiving new variants.

Here’s the full list of champs getting ‘Elderwood’ skins:

Azir

Ivern

Ornn

Rakan

Xayah

PBE Preview: Elderwood Ornn! and friends Gaze in wonder as the forest comes to life! Elderwood Ornn, Azir, Ivern, Xayah, and Rakan hit the PBE this cycle. pic.twitter.com/prJ1Aee5Fo — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) November 24, 2020

League of Legends Patch 10.25 will drop on Wednesday, December 9. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.

League of Legends patch 10.25 early notes

Champions

Lulu

Q damage 80-220 (+50% ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+40% ability power); [removed] damage no longer reduced on enemies after first; [new] striking an enemy with both missiles will deal 25% bonus damage.

Rengar

W damage healed from monster attacks increased from 50% bonus ⇒ 100%, [new] deals 50-100 (per level) extra damage to monsters.

Seraphine

Health points per level 80 ⇒ 90.

W [new] now grants herself 90-180 (+45% ability power) shield.

Taliyah

Base armor 20 ⇒ 24.

Armor per level 3.5 ⇒ 3.25.

Q worked ground size 450 ⇒ 375.

Talon

W mana cost lowered from 55-75 ⇒ 45-65, return damage increased from 45-125 ⇒ 45-145, slow duration increased from 1s ⇒ 1.25s.

Warwick

Passive damage on-hit increased from 10-44 (based on level) ⇒ 12-46.

Wukong

W [new] deals 120-300 + 120% ability power damage to monsters.

Reworks

Anivia

Attack delay cast offset increased from -0.008 ⇒ -0.1.

Basic attack missile speed increased from 1500 ⇒ 1600.

Q [new] now chills enemies it passes over; passthrough damage 60 ⇒ 160 (+45% ability power) ⇒ 50-130 (+25% ability power); explosion damage 60-160 (+45% ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+50% ability power); cooldown 10-8 ⇒ 11-7; mana cost lowered 80-120 ⇒ 80-100; missile speed 800 ⇒ 950.

W length 400-800 ⇒ 500-800; cooldown changed from 17 ⇒ 20-16.

E mana cost 50-90 ⇒ 40; damage increased 50-150 (+50% ability power) ⇒ 60-180 (+60% ability power).

R cooldown 6 ⇒ 4/2.5/1s; damage 40-80 (+12.5% ability power) ⇒ 30-60 (12.5%).

Read full details here .

Pantheon