League of Legends Wild Rift beta reveals epic upgrade for 40+ Champions - Dexerto

League of Legends

League of Legends Wild Rift beta reveals epic upgrade for 40+ Champions

Published: 26/Oct/2020 23:21

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games

Wild Rift

Riot games have released League of Legends: Wild Rift through select Regional Open Betas, and people are getting to see how Champions and some of their skins are going to translate over to the new game.

The mobile iteration of the game was first announced way back during the League 10 anniversary celebration. It wasn’t until May 2020 when fans got a better look at how the initial roster for Wild Rift was going to look like.

But with the game now in people’s hands, they’re getting a closer look at in-game models that show the League of Legends characters up-close and the few cosmetics that each will have upon release.

To start, Riot isn’t going to release with all 151 champs. Instead, there’s going to be 43 characters in Wild Rift, a little more than what LoL had when it first released.

janna wild rift
'Today on the Korean Server' YouTube
Classic characters like Janna all have incredible new animations in Wild Rift.

That’s a lot of characters to redo for a mobile port, but Riot have pulled it off along with the two skins for each of them as well as their animations to boot.

We’ve seen plenty of gameplay for a lot of these champions like Ashe or Lee Sin, but getting to see them outside of the Wild Rift arena gives people a chance to inspect the new models for themselves.

Some of the most impressive upgrades are naturally for champions that haven’t gotten a VGU such as Shyvana and Soraka, but there’s plenty to appreciate with newer entries as well.

There are plenty of classic League skins that have been given new life, like Sona’s Pentakill and Twisted Fate’s Tango skins – the latter of which gives a small preview to Evelynn’s character model in Wild Rift.

As the beta opens up to more regions and continues to get continuous updates, expect more cosmetics to fill the game. Riot has a catalogue of skins for a lot of these characters, especially the likes of Lux and Ahri.

With every skin there’s an explanation of the alternate universe they come from, giving newcomers to the League of Legends world a brief of what inspired the cosmetic.

Wild Rift is still going through its beta phases, with the EU and NA testing periods beginning in early December and Spring 2021, respectively.

Pokemon

How to get Spiritomb in Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra

Published: 26/Oct/2020 21:57 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 22:04

by Brent Koepp
spiritomb in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Perhaps one of the most unique Pokemon in Sword & Shield, Spiritomb can only be obtained in The Crown Tundra DLC through a special method. Here is how you can capture the Ghost-type ‘mon in no time.

Unlike previous generations, developer Game Freak opted out of a third game for Sword & Shield in favor of an Expansion Pass. And on October 22, players got their second major DLC, The Crown Tundra.

The new addon whisked players away to a snowy region of Galar, and brought over 119 new monsters with it for Trainers to catch. However, one of the trickiest characters to find is Gen IV’s Ghost/Dark-type, Spiritomb.

spiritomb's pokedex entry in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak/ Twitter: @brentrkoepp
The Gen IV Pokemon makes its return in The Crown Tundra.

How to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Crown Tundra

Spiritomb was originally introduced in fourth generation releases Diamond and Pearl for the Nintendo DS. The ‘mon made its return to Sword & Shield in its latest expansion, The Crown Tundra.

According to its Pokedex description, the character is said to have been created from 108 deceased spirits – spine chilling stuff. It’s also said that its mischievous behavior “compelled a traveler to use a mysterious spell to bind it to an odd keystone.”

Unlike other monsters in the new DLC, the Ghost/Dark-type can only be found in a specific location. Trainers will also have to follow a certain method to summon the spirit. Here are the steps to capturing it quickly:

  • Step 1: Fast travel to Dyna Tree Hill. If you have not unlocked the waypoint yet, make your way to the giant red tree where the Galarian bird trio reside. 
  • Step 2: After spawning in front of the tree, immediately make a right and then take a second right looping backwards. Cut across the grass and take the ramp down to the lower area and hug right. You will then see two alcoves – the one you want is the far right. The tombstone is directly west of Ballimere Lake.
ballimere lake in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak/ Twitter: @brentrkoepp
The Pokemon can be found west of Ballimere Lake.
  • Step 3: Go up to the tombstone and read the text which will say “Spread my voice.” You will now need to hit the Y button to bring up the Y-Comm menu. Press + to connect to the internet.
  • Step 4: You now have to talk to 32 Trainers. While this may seem like a lot, it can be done rather quickly if you stay in this location. Hop on your bike, and ride back and forth down the path. Each time you see a new player in the overworld, talk to them and receive an item. You must get 32 items as it needs to be a new person each time. Repeat encounters won’t count!
pokemon crown tundra world screenshot
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
You have to talk to 32 new Trainers before the Ghost will appear.
  • Step 5: After talking to 32 people, go up to the tombstone and the text should change to “I have been heard.” Now fast travel to the Dyna Tree Hill point to reload the map, and go back to the tombstone. The Gen IV monster should be floating in front of it ready to battle you.
spiritomb in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak/ Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Spiritomb will show up at the grave after talking to 32 Trainers.

It may seem like a major undertaking to talk to 32 new Trainers, however keep in mind there are plenty of players trying to do the same thing as you. So once you connect to the internet in front of the tombstone, you will easily find people to talk to.

It took us about five minutes to complete the task, so it’s not too bad. Spirtomb’s odd requirements are similar to Sword & Shield’s Runerigus which could only be found using a specific method on the map.