League of Legends Wild Rift beta reveals epic upgrade for 40+ Champions - Dexerto

Riot games have released League of Legends: Wild Rift through select Regional Open Betas, and people are getting to see how Champions and some of their skins are going to translate over to the new game.

The mobile iteration of the game was first announced way back during the League 10 anniversary celebration. It wasn’t until May 2020 when fans got a better look at how the initial roster for Wild Rift was going to look like.

But with the game now in people’s hands, they’re getting a closer look at in-game models that show the League of Legends characters up-close and the few cosmetics that each will have upon release.

To start, Riot isn’t going to release with all 151 champs. Instead, there’s going to be 43 characters in Wild Rift, a little more than what LoL had when it first released.

That’s a lot of characters to redo for a mobile port, but Riot have pulled it off along with the two skins for each of them as well as their animations to boot.

We’ve seen plenty of gameplay for a lot of these champions like Ashe or Lee Sin, but getting to see them outside of the Wild Rift arena gives people a chance to inspect the new models for themselves.

Some of the most impressive upgrades are naturally for champions that haven’t gotten a VGU such as Shyvana and Soraka, but there’s plenty to appreciate with newer entries as well.

There are plenty of classic League skins that have been given new life, like Sona’s Pentakill and Twisted Fate’s Tango skins – the latter of which gives a small preview to Evelynn’s character model in Wild Rift.

As the beta opens up to more regions and continues to get continuous updates, expect more cosmetics to fill the game. Riot has a catalogue of skins for a lot of these characters, especially the likes of Lux and Ahri.

With every skin there’s an explanation of the alternate universe they come from, giving newcomers to the League of Legends world a brief of what inspired the cosmetic.

Wild Rift is still going through its beta phases, with the EU and NA testing periods beginning in early December and Spring 2021, respectively.