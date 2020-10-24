 Riot reveal FPS fixes and nerfs coming in League Wild Rift update - Dexerto
Riot reveal FPS fixes and nerfs coming in League Wild Rift update

Published: 24/Oct/2020 12:17

by Daniel Cleary
xin zhao in wild rift
Riot Games

Riot Games has revealed a major set of changes coming to the League of Legends Wild Rift beta, including some FPS fixes, nerfs, and more to be added in future updates.

The hype for League of Legends Wild Rift is continuing to build following the release of the beta, on September 16, and with more events for Riot’s mobile game now taking place, such as the recent Verizon Invitational, players are eager to experience the game for themselves.

While it is yet to be released in all regions, Riot has now confirmed some big changes that they will be hoping to add to the MOBA in the upcoming patches. Here’s what you need to know.

Wild rift gameplayWild Rift’s open beta is now live in select regions.

Riot reveal FPS fixes and nerfs for League Wild Rift

After the first few weeks of action on League’s mobile title, Riot revealed they would be making some “quality-of-life fixes” in-game, which have been heavily requested by players so far.

Among the future changes is an option for players to toggle between 30 and 60 frames per second (FPS) on all devices, to help improve the performance of the game.

In their announcement on October 24, the Wild Rift devs confirmed that the FPS option would be added to the game “in a few days,” meaning that players who are struggling with performance issues won’t have much longer to wait.

Some of the other fixes include nerfs to Xin Zhao, a champion who has quickly risen to the top of the Wild Rift meta, with Riot confirming changes to tone down the jungler in early November.

They also revealed that they would be adding a patch, in December, to help those experiencing issues with joysticks and controllers on Wild Rift.

While some of these changes are still a few weeks away, Wild Rift just released plenty of new content with their first patch on October 23, bringing in new champions such as Kai’Sa, Draven, Darius, and more.

They have also announced the release dates for the European and North American beta, confirming that they will be looking to bring the mobile title to even more regions before the end of 2020.

All confirmed buffs coming in Apex Legends Season 7

Published: 24/Oct/2020 11:12

by Connor Bennett
Pathfinder with a blue skin and yellow screen next to the apex legends logo
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7 is almost here, and that means changes to characters. So, we’ve rounded up all the buffs that Respawn have confirmed so far.

With each new Apex Legends season, players are always looking forward to getting their hands on a new Legend as well as seeing what’s been changed to existing Legends, weapons, and items.

As Season 7 is on the horizon, Respawn have begun to roll out their teasers – with a familiar-looking UFO turning up on both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge.

Aside from that, the devs have also been planting seeds about what buffs and nerfs are coming in the new season. So, we’ve rounded up the buffs that we know about so far.

Mirage

As one of Apex’s most popular characters, players have been desperate for Respawn to give Mirage a power increase, even after his abilities rework.

Those changes have always been on the horizon, as devs have answered numerous questions with positives answers about buffs, and those promises will finally come to fruition with the start of Season 7.

Daniel Klein, a game designer for Respawn, confirmed that they’ve been testing changes to his Life of the Party ult, so that could be the main change that the Holographic Trickster receives next season.

mirage in apex legends
Respawn/EA
Mirage is finally set to receive some changes.

Octane

Octane is also confirmed to be getting some positive treatment, but Respawn say it will only be a “tiny buff,” so no indication exactly what it will be yet. 

Rampart

As for Rampart, while a buff has been confirmed, there haven’t been any hints as to what it could entail. Since her introduction, players have made a number of suggestions – including being able to move around while firing her minigun. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see on that front. 

Octane in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Octane will receive a “tiny buff” in Season 7.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder will also be receiving a change to the cooldown on his grapple ability. However, the last time this was labeled a buff, it actually turned out to be a nerf

Audio

Not a buff as such, but Respawn have also confirmed that lots of progress has been made on audio problems, which have been plaguing the game for months, and these fixes will be coming in Season 7.

As for what else is coming in Season 7, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know here. We’ll just have to wait until November 4, when the new season starts, to see it all in action.