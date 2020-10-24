Riot reveal FPS fixes and nerfs coming in League Wild Rift update - Dexerto

Riot Games has revealed a major set of changes coming to the League of Legends Wild Rift beta, including some FPS fixes, nerfs, and more to be added in future updates.

The hype for League of Legends Wild Rift is continuing to build following the release of the beta, on September 16, and with more events for Riot’s mobile game now taking place, such as the recent Verizon Invitational, players are eager to experience the game for themselves.

While it is yet to be released in all regions, Riot has now confirmed some big changes that they will be hoping to add to the MOBA in the upcoming patches. Here’s what you need to know.

Riot reveal FPS fixes and nerfs for League Wild Rift

After the first few weeks of action on League’s mobile title, Riot revealed they would be making some “quality-of-life fixes” in-game, which have been heavily requested by players so far.

Among the future changes is an option for players to toggle between 30 and 60 frames per second (FPS) on all devices, to help improve the performance of the game.

In their announcement on October 24, the Wild Rift devs confirmed that the FPS option would be added to the game “in a few days,” meaning that players who are struggling with performance issues won’t have much longer to wait.

We heard you and we got you! 👊 We'll be including the following highly-requested quality-of-life fixes and balance changes in upcoming hotfixes and patches: 👓 30/60 FPS toggle for all devices in a few days

🔻 Xin Zhao nerf in early November

🕹 Fixed joystick in December pic.twitter.com/PpW3X0U1cQ — League of Legends: Wild Rift Philippines (@wildriftPHL) October 24, 2020

Some of the other fixes include nerfs to Xin Zhao, a champion who has quickly risen to the top of the Wild Rift meta, with Riot confirming changes to tone down the jungler in early November.

They also revealed that they would be adding a patch, in December, to help those experiencing issues with joysticks and controllers on Wild Rift.

While some of these changes are still a few weeks away, Wild Rift just released plenty of new content with their first patch on October 23, bringing in new champions such as Kai’Sa, Draven, Darius, and more.

They have also announced the release dates for the European and North American beta, confirming that they will be looking to bring the mobile title to even more regions before the end of 2020.