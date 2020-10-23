 Wild Rift Patch 1.0 notes: Open beta launch, Lee Sin release, more - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

Wild Rift Patch 1.0 notes: Open beta launch, Lee Sin release, more

Published: 23/Oct/2020 2:44

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Share

Wild Rift

Wild Rift’s first official patch has been released, and it’s a pretty big one. The League of Legends mobile clone is finally entering its regional open beta, with seven new champions on the way, and a host of balance changes.

Waiting to get your hands on Wild Rift? The regional open beta is just about to launch in selected regions, so you don’t have to wait much longer.

With the open beta comes the game’s first big update: Wild Rift Patch 1.0. The balance update includes seven new champions ⁠— six for testing, as well as Lee Sin’s permanent release ⁠— and buffs to certain items and mechanics.

Wild Rift Patch 1.0 marks regional open beta launch

Wild Rift is now open for everyone! Well, almost everyone. If you live in South-East Asia, you’re in luck: a dozen countries across the region will gain access to the game on October 27.

They are: Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste.

You won’t need to sign up for a closed beta; just hop onto the Google Play or Apple App Store, download Wild Rift, and log in.

Players in Europe and Oceania can expect to join in on the action in December. North American and South American players will be given access in 2021.

Lee Sin in League of Legends Wild Rift
Riot Games
Lee Sin is Wild Rift’s newest champion.

Lee Sin added, Tear of the Goddess buffs, more

The big talking point of Wild Rift Patch 1.0, in-game at least, is the addition of seven new champions. Fan-favorite flashy jungler Lee Sin has been ported over to the mobile game, so now you can try and pull off InSec’s in Wild Rift.

Six other champions are also arriving for a test run. Darius, Draven, Kai’Sa, Evelynn, Akali, and Seraphine will be open for all players to play free from Oct. 22. They’ll only be around for a week though before they get vaulted for a short time.

Balancing-wise, Riot have upped the power of Tear of the Goddess. With the shorter games compared to League of Legends on PC, the scaling potential of the Tear items doesn’t really get realized.

“Items that build from Tear of the Goddess are not seeing a lot of play, so we’re buffing them up to make them a more viable option,” they said.

All Tear of the Goddess items ⁠— Archangel’s Staff, Manamune, and Winter’s Approach ⁠— will now give more mana per stack. Manamune and Muramana will also give more bonus AD based on mana.

Lux, Jinx, Yasuo, Blitzcrank in League of Legends Wild Rift
Riot Games
If you haven’t yet, it’s time to jump into Wild Rift.

Wild Rift Patch 1.0 is live right now and available for download. You can find the full patch notes below.

Wild Rift Patch 1.0 notes

Regional Open Beta

The Regional Open Beta begins Oct 27 (PT)! All players from Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand will have full access to Wild Rift on Android and iOS. We’d also like to welcome players from Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste! For more information, click here.

Temporary downtime

We will be temporarily suspending iOS testing and disabling new downloads of Wild Rift shortly. For more information, click here.

New champion: Lee Sin

Lee Sin, the Blind Monk, is jump kicking his way to Wild Rift! One of League’s most popular champs for nearly 10 years, he’s sure to add a new layer of depth and mastery to the jungle, offering unparalleled mobility, outplay potential, and tons of clips for the highlight reel.

Lee Sin will be available alongside Knockout Lee Sin and Muay Thai Lee Sin, so you can flex on your foes in style.

Champion previews

We’re rolling out a test phase for six new champs who will be fully released at a later date. We need your feedback and testing on these champs specifically, so they’ll be free to play between Oct 22 and Oct 27 (PT). Feel free to spam as many games as you can so we can crush those last few bugs:

  • Akali, the Rogue Assassin
  • Darius, the Hand of Noxus
  • Draven, the Glorious Executioner
  • Evelynn, Agony’s Embrace
  • Kai’Sa, Daughter of the Void
  • Seraphine, the Starry-Eyed Songstress

Items

Archangel’s Staff

  • Mana per stack: 12 → 15

Manamune

  • Bonus AD: 1% → 2%
  • Mana per stack: 8 → 10

Muramana

  • Bonus AD: 1% → 2%

Tear of the Goddess

  • Mana per stack: 6 → 8

Winter’s Approach

  • Mana per stack: 8 → 15

Game Systems

AFK Penalty

  • First AFK penalty (3-6 min): 30 min → 10 min
  • First AFK penalty (6+ min): 60 min → 20 min
  • Further AFK penalties within 7 days: 12 hours → 6 hours

Major bug fixes

  • Fixed an exploit with Guardian Angel allowing champs to be invincible
  • Fixed a crash on certain devices that caused crashes in the loading screen
Entertainment

Stormzy drops ‘Rainfall’ music video in Watch Dogs, and it actually slaps

Published: 23/Oct/2020 2:14

by Isaac McIntyre
YouTube: Stormzy

Share

Watch Dogs Legion

Stormzy has officially made his Watch Dogs Legion debut with the release of his ‘Rainfall’ music video, which was filmed entirely inside Ubisoft’s upcoming trilogy sequel and if we’re being honest, the whole thing is kind of awesome.

Every day another celebrity seems to find their way into the digital world. This year, Ninja and Aussie Twitch streamer Loserfruit were both added to Fortnite. Then, just last month, Dr Disrespect had a unique variant skin and themed ‘Arena’ map he designed released in Rogue Company.

Now it’s British grime rapper Stormzy’s turn, in Watch Dogs: Legion.

The rapper, 27, released a music video for his new single “Rainfall” on Thursday, Oct. 22, with a bit of a twist ⁠— the entire clip was filmed in Ubisoft’s upcoming sequel.

A digital Stormzy first appeared in a virtual studio, singing his new single. The scenery soon changed, however, and he was transported ⁠— all in-game ⁠— to the rooftops of London, where the new Watch Dogs sequel will mainly be taking place.

Here’s the new music video, featuring Tiana Major9, in all its glory.

This isn’t the only time Stormzy will be appearing in Watch Dogs Legion either. When the full Legion title drops on Oct. 29, players will get the chance to team-up with the grime rapper, or at least a virtual version of him, for an exclusive side-quest.

The mission, “Fall on My Enemies,” is a reference to Stomrzy’s lyrics in ‘Rainfall.’ 

When accepted, players will be tasked with “protecting the broadcast of the music video across the entire city.” Ubisoft has yet to confirm how long the mission will be, or whether it has any major bearing on the main Watch Dogs storyline.

Stormzy first revealed his collaboration back in September. He said, “You lot are about to have your minds blown. What [Ubisoft] have done in terms of recreating London is one of the most insane, epic, incredible things I’ve ever seen.”

Stormzy 'filmed' his entire Rainfall music video inside Watch Dogs: Legion.
YouTube: Stormzy
Stormzy ‘filmed’ his entire Rainfall music video inside Watch Dogs: Legion.

The Watch Dogs devs said they were “thrilled” to have Stormzy onboard. “His music and what he speaks to as an artist is extremely relevant for our London setting, and for the larger themes of our game. He lit up the room… it was a career highlight for us to get to work with him.”

Ubisoft has confirmed the exclusive Stormzy Rainfall mission will be available from day one in Watch Dogs Legion, and will require no additional DLC patches to play.

The Watch Dogs trilogy sequel will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on Thursday, October 29. The title will also be ported to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when the next-gen consoles are released in late 2020.