Wild Rift Patch 1.0 notes: Open beta launch, Lee Sin release, more - Dexerto

Wild Rift’s first official patch has been released, and it’s a pretty big one. The League of Legends mobile clone is finally entering its regional open beta, with seven new champions on the way, and a host of balance changes.

Waiting to get your hands on Wild Rift? The regional open beta is just about to launch in selected regions, so you don’t have to wait much longer.

With the open beta comes the game’s first big update: Wild Rift Patch 1.0. The balance update includes seven new champions ⁠— six for testing, as well as Lee Sin’s permanent release ⁠— and buffs to certain items and mechanics.

Patch 1.0 is here, bringing with it the Regional Open Beta, 7 new champs to test, and buffs to Tear of the Goddess. We also believe we've resolved the loading screen crashes in this patch. Please let us know! https://t.co/WtyqU1nuHA — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 23, 2020

Wild Rift Patch 1.0 marks regional open beta launch

Wild Rift is now open for everyone! Well, almost everyone. If you live in South-East Asia, you’re in luck: a dozen countries across the region will gain access to the game on October 27.

They are: Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste.

You won’t need to sign up for a closed beta; just hop onto the Google Play or Apple App Store, download Wild Rift, and log in.

Players in Europe and Oceania can expect to join in on the action in December. North American and South American players will be given access in 2021.

Lee Sin added, Tear of the Goddess buffs, more

The big talking point of Wild Rift Patch 1.0, in-game at least, is the addition of seven new champions. Fan-favorite flashy jungler Lee Sin has been ported over to the mobile game, so now you can try and pull off InSec’s in Wild Rift.

Six other champions are also arriving for a test run. Darius, Draven, Kai’Sa, Evelynn, Akali, and Seraphine will be open for all players to play free from Oct. 22. They’ll only be around for a week though before they get vaulted for a short time.

These champs are now live on the free-to-play rotation. Help us test them out for a limited time before their official releases later this year! https://t.co/7rPH194ZoS — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 23, 2020

Balancing-wise, Riot have upped the power of Tear of the Goddess. With the shorter games compared to League of Legends on PC, the scaling potential of the Tear items doesn’t really get realized.

“Items that build from Tear of the Goddess are not seeing a lot of play, so we’re buffing them up to make them a more viable option,” they said.

All Tear of the Goddess items ⁠— Archangel’s Staff, Manamune, and Winter’s Approach ⁠— will now give more mana per stack. Manamune and Muramana will also give more bonus AD based on mana.

Wild Rift Patch 1.0 is live right now and available for download. You can find the full patch notes below.

Wild Rift Patch 1.0 notes

Regional Open Beta

The Regional Open Beta begins Oct 27 (PT)! All players from Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand will have full access to Wild Rift on Android and iOS. We’d also like to welcome players from Cambodia, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste! For more information, click here.

Temporary downtime

We will be temporarily suspending iOS testing and disabling new downloads of Wild Rift shortly. For more information, click here.

New champion: Lee Sin

Lee Sin, the Blind Monk, is jump kicking his way to Wild Rift! One of League’s most popular champs for nearly 10 years, he’s sure to add a new layer of depth and mastery to the jungle, offering unparalleled mobility, outplay potential, and tons of clips for the highlight reel.

Lee Sin will be available alongside Knockout Lee Sin and Muay Thai Lee Sin, so you can flex on your foes in style.

Champion previews

We’re rolling out a test phase for six new champs who will be fully released at a later date. We need your feedback and testing on these champs specifically, so they’ll be free to play between Oct 22 and Oct 27 (PT). Feel free to spam as many games as you can so we can crush those last few bugs:

Akali, the Rogue Assassin

Darius, the Hand of Noxus

Draven, the Glorious Executioner

Evelynn, Agony’s Embrace

Kai’Sa, Daughter of the Void

Seraphine, the Starry-Eyed Songstress

Items

Archangel’s Staff

Mana per stack: 12 → 15

Manamune

Bonus AD: 1% → 2%

Mana per stack: 8 → 10

Muramana

Bonus AD: 1% → 2%

Tear of the Goddess

Mana per stack: 6 → 8

Winter’s Approach

Mana per stack: 8 → 15

Game Systems

AFK Penalty

First AFK penalty (3-6 min): 30 min → 10 min

First AFK penalty (6+ min): 60 min → 20 min

Further AFK penalties within 7 days: 12 hours → 6 hours

Major bug fixes