League of Legends patch 13.6 notes: ADC, Aurelion Sol and Yuumi nerfs, Milio release

League of Legends newest patch 13.6 will be delivering players a slew of balance changes, including nerfs to Aurelion Sol and Yuumi after their respective reworks.
It’s that time once again when we receive a brand new update to League of Legends. In Patch 13.6, Riot is looking to crack down on ADCs after admitting that the class is currently overpowered. Alongside ADCs, Yuumi and Aurelion Sol are once again on the chopping block, and will also both be receiving more nerfs after their reworks gave them too much power.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about Patch 13.6 for League of Legends.
When does LoL Patch 13.6 go live?
League of Legends Patch 13.6 should go live on March 22nd, 2023 according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.6 will hit Oceanic servers at 10 AM AEDT, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings for your server:
- 3AM PT (NA)
- 5AM GMT (EUW)
- 3AM CET (EUNE)
- 8AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.6?
Milio release
Milio the new Ixtal support enchanter will be released to live servers sometime throughout Patch 13.6. Milio’s fiery kit will help keep his allies alive and his enemies at bay. He’s got a rather simple kit but has some fantastic tools to really push his carries above and beyond their limits.
Milio will also be releasing with his new Faerie Court skin, which also contains several others including a Prestige Edition for Katarina and a Legendary for Karma.
Aurelion Sol and Yuumi nerfs
Aurelion Sol and Yuumi will be receiving a couple more nerfs after their reworks. Yuumi will be having her anti-burst capabilities toned down with nerfs to her ultimate, Riot is also looking to clip her Q a bit by nerfing the range and speed of the projectile.
Aurelion Sol’s ultimate whilst incredibly cool will also be receiving a fairly large nerf, with cooldown, range and Stardust required all being hit.
ADC item and rune nerfs
As mentioned by Phreak, ADCs are currently overpowered after their buffs in Patch 13.1B. As such Riot is looking to cut down some of the strength of ADC items, including Bloodthirster and Navori Quickblades.
Alongside the items, Lethal Tempo and Legend: Bloodline will also be receiving nerfs alongside these items, reinstating Riot’s stance to tone down ADCs in general.
League of Legends Patch 13.6 Notes
Champions
Ashe
Passive: Frost Shot
- Passive damage increased: 110% + Crit Chance >>> 115% + Crit Chance
Aurelion Sol
Q: Breath of Light
- Damage per tick reduced: 3.75 – 11.25 >>> 3.75 – 10 (based on champion level)
- Burst damage reduced: 20 – 40 >>> 20 – 30 (based on champion level)
E: Singularity
- Cooldown flattened: 12-10 >>> 12
R: Falling Star/ The Skies Descend
- Falling Star Stun duration reduced: 1.25 >>> 1
- The Skies Descend knockup duration reduced: 1.25 >>> 1
Galio
W: Shield of Durand
- Damage Reduction increased: 20-40% (+8% MR) >>> 25-45% (+12% MR)
E: Justice Punch
- Cooldown reduced: 12-8 >>> 11-7
Talon
Base Stats
- Base Mana increased: 377 >>> 400
Passive: Blade’s End
- Damage increased: 75 – 255 >>> 80 – 280
W: Rake
- Mana cost reduced: 55/ 60/ 65/ 70/ 75 >>> 50/ 55/ 60/ 65/ 70
R: Shadow Assault
- Damage increased: 90/ 135/ 180 >>> 90/ 145/ 200
Vayne
Passive: Night Hunter
- Passive Movement Speed increased: 30 >>> 45
- Passive While Ultimate Active reduced: tripled >>> doubled (value is still 90)
Q: Tumble
- AD Ratio increased: 60-80% >>> 75-115%
- Buff duration decreased: 7s >>> 3s
W: Silver Bolts
- % HP damage adjusted: 4/ 6/ 8/ 10/ 12% >>> 6/ 7/ 8/ 9/ 10%
Veigar
Base Stats
- Base HP reduced: 575 >>> 550
- Base armor reduced: 21 >>> 18
W: Dark Matter
- Damage reduced: 100-300 >>> 85-305
Yuumi
Q: Prowling Projectile
- Cooldown adjusted: 7.5 – 6.25 >>> 6.5
- Mana cost increased: 50 – 75 >>> 50 – 100
- Attached projectile speed reduced: 1950 >>> 1600
- Unattached projectile speed reduced: 1000 >>> 850
- Projectile range reduced: 1150 >>> 850 (estimates based on travel time)
R: Final Chapter
- Bonus resistances removed: 20 – 60 resists >>> 0
Items
Bloodthirster
- Shield reduced: 180-450 (level 9-18) >>> 100-400 (level 8-18)
Nashor’s Tooth
- Ability Haste added: 0 >>> 15
- Cost increased: 3000 >>> 3200
- Build path adjusted
Navori Quickblades
- Cooldown refund: 15% >>> 12%
Runes
Lethal Tempo
- Ranged attack speed reduced: 30-54% (maxes at level 12) >>> 24-54% (maxes at level 18)
Legend Bloodline
- Maximum life steal: 6% >>> 5.25%
- Maximum HP gained reduced: 100 >>> 85
System
Dragon Nerfs
- Hextech Dragon ability haste and attack speed reduced: 9% >>> 7.5%
- Infernal Dragon AP/AD reduced: 6% >>> 5%
- Mountain Dragon armor and magic resistance reduced: 9% >>> 8%
- Ocean Dragon missing HP regeneration reduced: 3% >>> 2.5%
- Chemtech and Cloud Dragon have not been changed