League of Legends patch 13.6 notes: ADC, Aurelion Sol and Yuumi nerfs, Milio release

League of Legends newest patch 13.6 will be delivering players a slew of balance changes, including nerfs to Aurelion Sol and Yuumi after their respective reworks.

It’s that time once again when we receive a brand new update to League of Legends. In Patch 13.6, Riot is looking to crack down on ADCs after admitting that the class is currently overpowered. Alongside ADCs, Yuumi and Aurelion Sol are once again on the chopping block, and will also both be receiving more nerfs after their reworks gave them too much power.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about Patch 13.6 for League of Legends.

Article continues after ad

When does LoL Patch 13.6 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.6 should go live on March 22nd, 2023 according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.6 will hit Oceanic servers at 10 AM AEDT, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings for your server:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.6?

Milio release

Milio the new Ixtal support enchanter will be released to live servers sometime throughout Patch 13.6. Milio’s fiery kit will help keep his allies alive and his enemies at bay. He’s got a rather simple kit but has some fantastic tools to really push his carries above and beyond their limits.

Article continues after ad

Milio will also be releasing with his new Faerie Court skin, which also contains several others including a Prestige Edition for Katarina and a Legendary for Karma.

Riot Games Milio will be releasing sometime this Patch.

Aurelion Sol and Yuumi nerfs

Aurelion Sol and Yuumi will be receiving a couple more nerfs after their reworks. Yuumi will be having her anti-burst capabilities toned down with nerfs to her ultimate, Riot is also looking to clip her Q a bit by nerfing the range and speed of the projectile.

Aurelion Sol’s ultimate whilst incredibly cool will also be receiving a fairly large nerf, with cooldown, range and Stardust required all being hit.

ADC item and rune nerfs

As mentioned by Phreak, ADCs are currently overpowered after their buffs in Patch 13.1B. As such Riot is looking to cut down some of the strength of ADC items, including Bloodthirster and Navori Quickblades.

Article continues after ad

Alongside the items, Lethal Tempo and Legend: Bloodline will also be receiving nerfs alongside these items, reinstating Riot’s stance to tone down ADCs in general.

League of Legends Patch 13.6 Notes

Champions

Ashe

Passive: Frost Shot

Passive damage increased: 110% + Crit Chance >>> 115% + Crit Chance

Aurelion Sol

Q: Breath of Light

Damage per tick reduced: 3.75 – 11.25 >>> 3.75 – 10 (based on champion level)

Burst damage reduced: 20 – 40 >>> 20 – 30 (based on champion level)

E: Singularity

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Cooldown flattened: 12-10 >>> 12

R: Falling Star/ The Skies Descend



Falling Star Stun duration reduced: 1.25 >>> 1



The Skies Descend knockup duration reduced: 1.25 >>> 1



Galio

W: Shield of Durand

Damage Reduction increased: 20-40% (+8% MR) >>> 25-45% (+12% MR)

E: Justice Punch

Cooldown reduced: 12-8 >>> 11-7

Talon

Base Stats

Base Mana increased: 377 >>> 400

Passive: Blade’s End

Damage increased: 75 – 255 >>> 80 – 280

W: Rake

Mana cost reduced: 55/ 60/ 65/ 70/ 75 >>> 50/ 55/ 60/ 65/ 70

R: Shadow Assault

Damage increased: 90/ 135/ 180 >>> 90/ 145/ 200

Vayne

Passive: Night Hunter

Passive Movement Speed increased: 30 >>> 45

Passive While Ultimate Active reduced: tripled >>> doubled (value is still 90)

Q: Tumble

AD Ratio increased: 60-80% >>> 75-115%

Buff duration decreased: 7s >>> 3s

W: Silver Bolts

% HP damage adjusted: 4/ 6/ 8/ 10/ 12% >>> 6/ 7/ 8/ 9/ 10%

Veigar

Base Stats

Base HP reduced: 575 >>> 550

Base armor reduced: 21 >>> 18

W: Dark Matter

Damage reduced: 100-300 >>> 85-305

Yuumi

Q: Prowling Projectile

Cooldown adjusted: 7.5 – 6.25 >>> 6.5

Mana cost increased: 50 – 75 >>> 50 – 100

Attached projectile speed reduced: 1950 >>> 1600

Unattached projectile speed reduced: 1000 >>> 850

Projectile range reduced: 1150 >>> 850 (estimates based on travel time)

R: Final Chapter

Bonus resistances removed: 20 – 60 resists >>> 0

Items

Bloodthirster

Shield reduced: 180-450 (level 9-18) >>> 100-400 (level 8-18)

Nashor’s Tooth

Ability Haste added: 0 >>> 15

Cost increased: 3000 >>> 3200

Build path adjusted

Navori Quickblades

Cooldown refund: 15% >>> 12%

Runes

Lethal Tempo

Ranged attack speed reduced: 30-54% (maxes at level 12) >>> 24-54% (maxes at level 18)

Legend Bloodline

Maximum life steal: 6% >>> 5.25%

Maximum HP gained reduced: 100 >>> 85

System

Dragon Nerfs

Hextech Dragon ability haste and attack speed reduced: 9% >>> 7.5%

Infernal Dragon AP/AD reduced: 6% >>> 5%

Mountain Dragon armor and magic resistance reduced: 9% >>> 8%

Ocean Dragon missing HP regeneration reduced: 3% >>> 2.5%

Chemtech and Cloud Dragon have not been changed

Skins

Ashen Guardian Shen (Mythic Exclusive)

Faerie Court Karma (1820 RP)

Faerie Court Seraphine (1350 RP)

Faerie Court Kalista (1350 RP)

Faerie Court Fiora (1350 RP)

Faerie Court Ezreal (1350 RP)

Faerie Court Milio (1350 RP)

Faerie Court Katarina (1350 RP)

Prestige Faerie Court Katarina (2000 Event Tokens)