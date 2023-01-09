New League of Legends champion Milio, an enchanter support, revealed

Milio, a new enchanter support, is coming to League of Legends in Season 13 with Riot revealing the first details of the Ixtal champion at season start. Here’s what you need to know.

League of Legends Season 13 is kicking off with a bang, with Riot sharing details on four new champions right at the start of 2023. One of those champions is Milio, a new enchanter support ready to help allies with his fire magic.

Milio will be League of Legends’ first enchanter support since Renata Glasc’s release in February 2022.

Here’s what we know about Milio, based on the little teasers so far.

Who is Milio in League of Legends?

Milio is an “adorable” enchanter support, hailing from Ixtal. This is an exciting prospect for players, given Ixtal hasn’t had much representation in League of Legends’ lore outside of Qiyana’s story.

Lead champion producer Lexi ‘Lexical’ Gao noted “displaying an incredible understanding of the Fire Axiom at a young age, Milio uses fire not to raze cities, but to soothe wounds.”

Riot Games Most of Ixtal’s lore in League of Legends centers around Qiyana, but Milio will add a different perspective.

He seems very joyous and proud, “carrying the hopes and dreams of his family on his back” as he treks around Runeterra taking on the challenges that face him.

“His journey will broaden his horizon, introduce him to new people and places… no matter what challenges come, he’ll always be ready to bounce back into action and be ready for his next adventure.”

Milio details in League of Legends

There are very few public details about Milio outside of that lore teaser from Riot. There are leaks circulating of a new enchanter support who wields fire ⁠— but those are also thin on details. There’s nothing concrete locking them down to Milio exactly, but the coincidences line up.

Based on the description shown in the League of Legends Season 13 launch teaser, Milio will use his fire abilities to heal allies like a traditional enchanter support. But that’s all players really know.

Riot has not locked in a solid release date for Milio at the time of publishing. All we know is the happy-go-lucky enchanter support will drop sometime in League of Legends Season 13.