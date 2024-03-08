League of Legends patch 14.6 early notes: Karma nerfs, item changes, more

Patch 14.6 for League of Legends brings new changes to several component items, with general nerfs to both AD, AP, and tank stats across the board.

A new 2-week cycle means new changes to Riot’s MOBA League of Legends. Patch 14.6 will be bringing a bunch of item changes to the game, with general nerfs across the board.

Looking to get the low down on the new patch before it drops? We’ve got you covered.

When does League Patch 14.6 go live?

League of Legends Patch 14.6 is expected to go live on March 20, 2024, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 14.6 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 14.6 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 14.6?

Item nerfs

It looks like Riot is taking a swing at several items in Patch 14.6, with the devs nerfing almost all of them in terms of cost or stats granted.

Galio and Karma changes

Galio and Karma are both slated to receive changes in Patch 14.6. Galio will have some of his damage reduced as a trade off for gaining increased amounts of tankiness. Meanwhile Karma has been running rampant in the new season, so Riot is nerfing her kit across the board to keep her in check.

League of Legends Patch 14.6 early notes

Champions

Cho’Gath

W: Feral Scream

Cooldown reduced: 13-9 seconds >>> 11-9 seconds

E: Vorpal Spikes

Base damage increased: 22-70 >>> 22-82

Diana

Base Stats

Attack speed ratio increased: 0.625 >>> 0.694

Attack speed growth reduced: 2.25% >>> 2%

Passive: Moonsilver Blade

Attack speed now scales with every level instead of every 3

Passive attack speed reduced: 15-40% >>> 15-35%

Empowered attack speed duration increased: 3 seconds >>> 5 seconds

Galio

Passive: Colossal Smash

Passive cooldown now reduced by 3 seconds when hitting champions with abilities, once per cast

Cooldown is no longer affected by ability haste

Q: Winds of War

AP ratio decreased: 75% >>> 70%

Cooldown reduced: 12-8 >>> 12-7 seconds

W: Shield of Durand

Base damage reduction reduced: 25-45% >>> 20-40%

E: Justice Punch

Base damage reduced: 90-250 >>> 75-235

Non-champ damage increased: 50% >>> 80%

Gragas

Base Stats

Base health reduced: 670 >>> 640

Karma

Base Stats

Mana growth reduced: 50 >>> 40

Mana regen growth increased: 0.5 >>> 0.8

Passive: Gathering Fire

Ultimate cooldown refund changed: 5 seconds flat >>> 4 seconds flat

Q: Inner Flame

Mana cost changed: 45 flat >>> 40-80

R: Mantra

Cooldown increased: 40-31 >>> 40-34 seconds

R E bonus base shield changed: 25-175 >>> 50-170

Kayn

Reaping Slash

Red Kayn max HP damage increased: 5% >>> 6%

R: Umbral Trespass

Non-red bonus AD ratio reduced: 175% >>> 150%

Ornn

Searing Charge

Cooldown reduced: 16-12 >>> 14-12 seconds

Senna

Passive: Absolution

Soul drop rate from minion kills reduced: 8.3% >>> 2.8%

Shen

Passive: Ki Barrier

Cooldown refund now scales at every level instead of random levels

Sion

Q: Decimating Smash

Min AD ratio increased: 45-75% >>> 75-85%

Max AD ratio increased: 135-225% >>> 135-255%

W: Soul Furnace

Base shield reduced: 60-160 >>> 60-120

Shield health ratio increased: 8-12% max HP >>> 8-16% max HP

Smolder

Q: Super Scorcher Breath

Tier 3 stack threshold increased: 225 stacks >>> 275 stacks

Base execute threshold reduced: 1.25% max HP >>> 1%

Execute threshold per 100 reduced: 2.5% >>> 1.5%

W: Achooo!

Width reduced: 125 >>> 115

E: Flap, Flap, Flap

Speed reduced: 100% >>> 75%

Tryndamere

Base Stats

Attack speed growth increased: 2.9% >>> 3.4%

Volibear

Q: Thundering Smash

Movement speed reduced: 12-32% >>> 12-18%

R: Stormbringer

Cooldown increased: 130-100 >>> 140-100 seconds

Items

Starting Item Changes

Tier 1 and 2 Support Items and jungle items are now exclusive with Doran’s Items

Bami’s Cinder

Base damage increased: 12 >>> 13

Health ratio reduced: 1% >>> 0.5% bonus HP

Brutalizer

Lethality reduced: 8 >>> 5

Caulfield’s Warhammer

AD reduced: 25 >>> 20

Fiendish Codex

AP reduced: 35 >>> 25

Glacial Buckler

Cost increased: 900 >>> 950

Glowing Mote added to recipe, Cloth Armor and Sapphire Crystal unchanged

Haunting Guise

AP reduced: 35 >>> 30

Hearthbound Axe

Cost reduced: 1200 >>> 1150

AD reduced: 20 >>> 15

Hextech Alternator

AP reduced: 50 >>> 45

Infinity Edge

Bonus crit damage increased: 40% >>> 50%

Kircheis Shard

Energize damage reduced: 60 >>> 50

Lord Dominik’s Regard

Armor penetration increased: 30% >>> 35%

Mortal Reminder

Armor penetration increased: 30% >>> 35%

Navori Quickblades

Pickaxe replaced by BF sword in recipe, cost unchanged

AD increased: 60 >>> 65

Runic Compass

Upgrade threshold reduced: 1000 >>> 800 gold

Gold from damage reduced: 32/34 >>> 22/24

Gold from minions reduced: 28 >>> 20

Serrated Dirk

AD reduced: 25 >>> 20

Solstice Sled

Movement speed reduced: 25% >>> 20%

Movement speed duration reduced: 3 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds

Spectre’s Cowl

Rejuvenation bead added to recipe, cost unchanged

Health reduced: 250 >>> 200

Health regen reduced: 150% base regen >>> 100%

Health regen duration is now flat, instead of based on damage taken

Steel Sigil

Second armor cloth added to recipe, cost unchanged

Tunneler

Cost increased: 1100 >>> 1150

Verdant Barrier

Cost reduced: 1800 >>> 1700

World’s Atlas