League of Legends patch 14.6 early notes: Karma nerfs, item changes, more

League of Legends patch 14.6 early notes: Karma nerfs, item changes, moreRiot Games
Patch 14.6 for League of Legends brings new changes to several component items, with general nerfs to both AD, AP, and tank stats across the board.
A new 2-week cycle means new changes to Riot’s MOBA League of Legends. Patch 14.6 will be bringing a bunch of item changes to the game, with general nerfs across the board.
Looking to get the low down on the new patch before it drops? We’ve got you covered.
When does League Patch 14.6 go live?
League of Legends Patch 14.6 is expected to go live on March 20, 2024, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 14.6 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 14.6 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Patch 14.6?
Item nerfs
It looks like Riot is taking a swing at several items in Patch 14.6, with the devs nerfing almost all of them in terms of cost or stats granted.
Galio and Karma changes
Galio and Karma are both slated to receive changes in Patch 14.6. Galio will have some of his damage reduced as a trade off for gaining increased amounts of tankiness. Meanwhile Karma has been running rampant in the new season, so Riot is nerfing her kit across the board to keep her in check.
League of Legends Patch 14.6 early notes
Champions
Cho’Gath
W: Feral Scream
- Cooldown reduced: 13-9 seconds >>> 11-9 seconds
E: Vorpal Spikes
- Base damage increased: 22-70 >>> 22-82
Diana
Base Stats
- Attack speed ratio increased: 0.625 >>> 0.694
- Attack speed growth reduced: 2.25% >>> 2%
Passive: Moonsilver Blade
- Attack speed now scales with every level instead of every 3
- Passive attack speed reduced: 15-40% >>> 15-35%
- Empowered attack speed duration increased: 3 seconds >>> 5 seconds
Galio
Passive: Colossal Smash
- Passive cooldown now reduced by 3 seconds when hitting champions with abilities, once per cast
- Cooldown is no longer affected by ability haste
Q: Winds of War
- AP ratio decreased: 75% >>> 70%
- Cooldown reduced: 12-8 >>> 12-7 seconds
W: Shield of Durand
- Base damage reduction reduced: 25-45% >>> 20-40%
E: Justice Punch
- Base damage reduced: 90-250 >>> 75-235
- Non-champ damage increased: 50% >>> 80%
Gragas
Base Stats
- Base health reduced: 670 >>> 640
Karma
Base Stats
- Mana growth reduced: 50 >>> 40
- Mana regen growth increased: 0.5 >>> 0.8
Passive: Gathering Fire
- Ultimate cooldown refund changed: 5 seconds flat >>> 4 seconds flat
Q: Inner Flame
- Mana cost changed: 45 flat >>> 40-80
R: Mantra
- Cooldown increased: 40-31 >>> 40-34 seconds
- R E bonus base shield changed: 25-175 >>> 50-170
Kayn
Reaping Slash
- Red Kayn max HP damage increased: 5% >>> 6%
R: Umbral Trespass
- Non-red bonus AD ratio reduced: 175% >>> 150%
Ornn
Searing Charge
- Cooldown reduced: 16-12 >>> 14-12 seconds
Senna
Passive: Absolution
- Soul drop rate from minion kills reduced: 8.3% >>> 2.8%
Shen
Passive: Ki Barrier
- Cooldown refund now scales at every level instead of random levels
Sion
Q: Decimating Smash
- Min AD ratio increased: 45-75% >>> 75-85%
- Max AD ratio increased: 135-225% >>> 135-255%
W: Soul Furnace
- Base shield reduced: 60-160 >>> 60-120
- Shield health ratio increased: 8-12% max HP >>> 8-16% max HP
Smolder
Q: Super Scorcher Breath
- Tier 3 stack threshold increased: 225 stacks >>> 275 stacks
- Base execute threshold reduced: 1.25% max HP >>> 1%
- Execute threshold per 100 reduced: 2.5% >>> 1.5%
W: Achooo!
- Width reduced: 125 >>> 115
E: Flap, Flap, Flap
- Speed reduced: 100% >>> 75%
Tryndamere
Base Stats
- Attack speed growth increased: 2.9% >>> 3.4%
Volibear
Q: Thundering Smash
- Movement speed reduced: 12-32% >>> 12-18%
R: Stormbringer
- Cooldown increased: 130-100 >>> 140-100 seconds
Items
Starting Item Changes
- Tier 1 and 2 Support Items and jungle items are now exclusive with Doran’s Items
Bami’s Cinder
- Base damage increased: 12 >>> 13
- Health ratio reduced: 1% >>> 0.5% bonus HP
Brutalizer
- Lethality reduced: 8 >>> 5
Caulfield’s Warhammer
- AD reduced: 25 >>> 20
Fiendish Codex
- AP reduced: 35 >>> 25
Glacial Buckler
- Cost increased: 900 >>> 950
- Glowing Mote added to recipe, Cloth Armor and Sapphire Crystal unchanged
Haunting Guise
- AP reduced: 35 >>> 30
Hearthbound Axe
- Cost reduced: 1200 >>> 1150
- AD reduced: 20 >>> 15
Hextech Alternator
- AP reduced: 50 >>> 45
Infinity Edge
- Bonus crit damage increased: 40% >>> 50%
Kircheis Shard
- Energize damage reduced: 60 >>> 50
Lord Dominik’s Regard
- Armor penetration increased: 30% >>> 35%
Mortal Reminder
- Armor penetration increased: 30% >>> 35%
Navori Quickblades
- Pickaxe replaced by BF sword in recipe, cost unchanged
- AD increased: 60 >>> 65
Runic Compass
- Upgrade threshold reduced: 1000 >>> 800 gold
- Gold from damage reduced: 32/34 >>> 22/24
- Gold from minions reduced: 28 >>> 20
Serrated Dirk
- AD reduced: 25 >>> 20
Solstice Sled
- Movement speed reduced: 25% >>> 20%
- Movement speed duration reduced: 3 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds
Spectre’s Cowl
- Rejuvenation bead added to recipe, cost unchanged
- Health reduced: 250 >>> 200
- Health regen reduced: 150% base regen >>> 100%
- Health regen duration is now flat, instead of based on damage taken
Steel Sigil
- Second armor cloth added to recipe, cost unchanged
Tunneler
- Cost increased: 1100 >>> 1150
Verdant Barrier
- Cost reduced: 1800 >>> 1700
World’s Atlas
- Upgrade threshold reduced: 500 >>> 400 gold
- Gold from attacks reduced: 28/30 >>> 20/22
- Gold from minions reduced: 20 >>> 15