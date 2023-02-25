Yuumi rework abilities revealed and set to arrive on LoL patch 13.5

League of Legends Lead Designer Phroxzon has revealed Yuumi’s reworked kit and her new abilities ahead of her projected patch 13.5 launch.

Yuumi is almost inarguably the most hated champion in League of Legends. There are plenty of people who main her, but the widespread ire for this champion got to the point where crowds would boo pro teams that picked her on stage.

She was extremely meta in pro play for over a year, prompting the balance team to nerf this champion to the point of non-viability. Her winrate bottomed out at around 38%, and her pick rate has plummeted since the nerfs.

Fortunately, her rework is coming and will hopefully make this once-great champion a bit more viable. However, it’s yet unclear whether or not this rework will solve some of Yuumi’s biggest problems.

Yuumi rework full abilities revealed

Yuumi’s rework is pretty similar in form to her old kit, but very different functionally. She has a distinct focus on healing and defensive play rather than her abnormally high damage output she had before the nerfs. Additionally, her E has changed from a heal to a shield with her healing being distributed to other parts of her kit.

Riot have also kept their vision for Yuumi being a beginner-friendly champion, lowering her price to 450 Blue Essence and making her easily available to new players.

Here’s her full kit as displayed in a series of tweets from Riot Phroxzon:

Base stats:

Health growth per level: 84 >>> 69

Base mana: 400 >>> 440

Passive: Feline Friendship

When Yuumi’s spells or attacks affect champions, she heals herself and charges a heal for her allies. If she Attaches within the next 4 seconds, she brings the heal to her ally. While Attached, this effect automatically occurs.

While Attached, Yuumi builds friendship whenever her ally kills champions and minions. Each ally has their own unique Friendship score. While Attached to her Best Friend, her abilities gain bonus effects.

Cooldown: 20-10 seconds (levels 1-11)

Heal amount: 20-105 (+15% AP) levels 1-18

While her passive is ready, Yuumi’s auto attack range is increased by 50.

Q: Prowling Projectile

Yuumi fires a missile that slows the first enemy hit. If cast while Attached, Yuumi can control the missile for a short period before it becomes Empowered, greatly accelerating and slowing enemies by an increased amount.

Best Friend bonus: The slow will always be empowered and hitting enemy Champions also grants 10/12/14/16/18/20 (+10% AP) on-hit damage to her ally for 5 seconds. This damage is increased by up to 75% based on her ally’s crit chance.

Cooldown: 7.5/7.25/7/6.75/6.5/6,25

Mana cost: 50

Base damage: 60/90/120/150/180/210 (+20% AP)

Base slow: 20% decaying over 1 second

Empowered damage: 80/140/200/260/320/380 (+35% AP)

Empowered slow: 55/60/65/70/75/80% decaying over 2 seconds

Missile width: 65 >>> 55

W: You and Me!

Adaptive for to Yuumi and her ally: Removed

Best Friend Bonus: Yuumi gains an additional 10-20% heal and shield power (based on ally level) and her Anchored ally gains 3/5/7/9/11 (+4% AP) on-hit healing. This is affected by Yuumi’s Heal and Shield power.

No longer procs Summon Aery’s shield

E: Zoomies!

Now shields allies instead of healing

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Mana cost: 80/90/100/110/120

Shield amount: 90/120/150/180/210 (+30% AP)

Movespeed bonus: 20% while shield persists

Attack speed: 35% (+8% per 100 AP)

Restores 20/24/28/32/36 mana to her Anchor (not herself), increased by up to 100% based on their missing mana

R: Final Chapter