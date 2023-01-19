Aurelion Sol’s League of Legends Rework Revealed: release date, new abilities, and more

Aurelion Sol is the next in League of Legends champion line to receive a major gameplay update, with the Star Forger gaining new abilities and an infinitely scaling passive.

League of Legends‘ Aurelion Sol is finally receiving an update to bring him up to League’s current standards. With the introduction of a new passive and the removal of some of his old abilities, the Forger of Stars should be on his way to terrify Summoner’s Rift shortly.

Aurelion Sol was released back in 2016, with a kit that quite literally revolved around him. Whilst thematically pretty interesting, his gameplay was rather clunky and caused his popularity as a champion to fall through the floor.

However, despite his low play rate, one tricks of the character found massive success with the champion in solo queue and forced Riot to slowly nerf his power level down.

Below is a full overview of everything we know thus far regarding Auerlion Sol’s upcoming rework in League of Legends.

Riot Games Aurelion Sol has been in a weird spot for a while now but that’s soon changing.

Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities

Aurelion Sol’s new abilities still keep in line with his Star Dragon theming and have that sleek astral aesthetic to them.

With that being said, Aurelion Sol’s kit is looking to be entirely changed with the only remaining ability being his mobility spell.

Aurelion’s Passive is the new driving force behind his rework. Sol is able to infinitely collect Stardust of enemies which will upgrade his abilities in several ways.

For example, his E’s size will increase with the amount of Stardust he has collected, while his R will completely transform for the next cast if he gathers enough Stardust.

New Aurelion Sol Abilities in League of Legends

Passive – Cosmic Creator Aurelion Sol’s damaging abilities break down enemies into stacks of Stardust, which permanently improves each of his abilities.



Q – Breath of Light Aurelion Sol channels his dragon breath for a few seconds, damaging the first enemy hit and splashing reduced damage onto nearby enemies. Each second the breath is channeled directly at an enemy will deal bonus damage, which is improved by the amount of Stardust that’s been collected. This ability collects Stardust if the target is a champion.



W – Astral Flight Aurelion Sol flies over terrain in a targeted direction. While in this state, he can cast other abilities. Breath of Light no longer has a cooldown or maximum channel duration and deals increased damage while flying. Astral Flight’s remaining cooldown is reduced whenever an enemy champion dies after being recently damaged by Aurelion Sol. Stardust increases Astral Flight’s maximum range.



E – Singularity Aurelion Sol summons a black hole, damaging enemies and slowly pulling them toward its center. This ability grants Stardust each time an enemy dies within the black hole and for each second an enemy champion is caught inside it. The center of the black hole executes enemies who are below a certain percentage of their maximum health. Stardust increases Singularity’s size as well as the execution threshold.



R – Falling Star Falling Star: Aurelion Sol crashes a star into the earth. This impact deals magic damage and stuns enemies while also granting Stardust for each enemy champion it hits. Gathering enough Stardust transforms Aurelion Sol’s next Falling Star into The Skies Descend. The Skies Descend: Aurelion Sol drags a giant star down from the heavens with an increased impact zone and increased damage, knocking up enemies rather than stunning them. A shockwave then spreads from the edge of the impact zone, which damages and slows the enemies it hits. Stardust increases the impact area of both Falling Star and The Skies Descend.



Aurelion Sol Reworked Skins

As far as we know, Riot will be updating all of Aurelion Sol’s current skins’ VFX to align with his new abilities. He’s nowhere as old as the previously reworked Udyr though, so it’s unlikely we’ll receive any model changes for any of his skins.

Here’s a list of Aurelion Sol’s current cosmetics:

Ashen Lord Aurelion Sol (1350 RP)

Mecha Aurelion Sol (1350 RP)

Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol (1350 RP)

Whilst the magical star dragon won’t be receiving any model updates, Riot has announced that he will be receiving a new skin in the near future. However, it won’t be coming alongside his rework.

Riot Games Aurelion Sol will be receiving a new skin in the near future.

Aurelion Sol Release Date

The Aurelion Sol Rework is confirmed to hit the live servers on February 7, 2023.

After Aurelion Sol, we should be receiving the Ixtal enchanter Milio in accordance with Riot’s champion roadmap.