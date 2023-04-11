League of Legends patch 13.8 notes: junglers buffed, Aurelion Sol nerfed ahead of MSI

Patch 13.8 for League of Legends will bring about some buffs to jungle champions like Nidalee and Lillia, whilst nerfing some of the big solo queue champs like Jarvan IV and Aurelion Sol.

We’re almost at the mid-seasonal invitational for Riot’s insanely popular MOBA League of Legends. Patch 13.8 will be the version the game is played on during the event, so this is the last patch Riot will have to make changes before it’s locked in for MSI.

Lead Designer Riot Phroxzon has stated that they believe the meta is looking pretty good overall, and are only looking to bring buffs to a few junglers, whilst nerfing some solo queue outliers.

When does LoL Patch 13.8 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.8 should go live on April 19, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.8 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.8 for your server:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.8?

Aurelion Sol nerfed yet again

Aurelion Sol has been absolutely tearing up the rift since his gameplay rework earlier this year. Currently sitting at a 50.45% winrate on u.gg, the Star Forger has left his mark on the meta, particularly in solo queue. Riot is taking aim at Aurelion Sol in Patch 13.8, hoping to bring him down a notch.

Riot Games Aurelion Sol is receiving yet another nerf in Patch 13.8.

Nidalee and Lillia buffed to be added into meta

Riot is looking to make some smaller changes to the jungle meta in Patch 13.8, attempting to add them into the meta for MSI. These champions include Nidalee and Lillia, both oppressive junglers in the hands of competent players.

League of Legends Patch 13.8 Notes

Champions

Alistar

Buffs coming soon

Aurelion Sol

Nerfs coming soon

Ezreal

Buffs coming soon

Garen

Buffs coming soon

Janna

Buffs coming soon

Jarvan IV

Nerfs coming soon

Kha’Zix

Buffs coming soon

Kog’Maw

Buffs coming soon

Leona

Buffs coming soon

Lillia

Buffs coming soon

Malphite

Nerfs coming soon

Nidalee

Buffs coming soon

Poppy

Buffs coming soon

Rakan

Nerfs coming soon

Zoe

Buffs coming soon

Items

Cosmic Drive