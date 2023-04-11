League of Legends patch 13.8 notes: junglers buffed, Aurelion Sol nerfed ahead of MSI
Patch 13.8 for League of Legends will bring about some buffs to jungle champions like Nidalee and Lillia, whilst nerfing some of the big solo queue champs like Jarvan IV and Aurelion Sol.
We’re almost at the mid-seasonal invitational for Riot’s insanely popular MOBA League of Legends. Patch 13.8 will be the version the game is played on during the event, so this is the last patch Riot will have to make changes before it’s locked in for MSI.
Lead Designer Riot Phroxzon has stated that they believe the meta is looking pretty good overall, and are only looking to bring buffs to a few junglers, whilst nerfing some solo queue outliers.
When does LoL Patch 13.8 go live?
League of Legends Patch 13.8 should go live on April 19, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.8 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 13.8 for your server:
- 3AM PT (NA)
- 5AM GMT (EUW)
- 3AM CET (EUNE)
- 8AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.8?
Aurelion Sol nerfed yet again
Aurelion Sol has been absolutely tearing up the rift since his gameplay rework earlier this year. Currently sitting at a 50.45% winrate on u.gg, the Star Forger has left his mark on the meta, particularly in solo queue. Riot is taking aim at Aurelion Sol in Patch 13.8, hoping to bring him down a notch.
Nidalee and Lillia buffed to be added into meta
Riot is looking to make some smaller changes to the jungle meta in Patch 13.8, attempting to add them into the meta for MSI. These champions include Nidalee and Lillia, both oppressive junglers in the hands of competent players.
League of Legends Patch 13.8 Notes
Champions
Alistar
- Buffs coming soon
Aurelion Sol
- Nerfs coming soon
Ezreal
- Buffs coming soon
Garen
- Buffs coming soon
Janna
- Buffs coming soon
Jarvan IV
- Nerfs coming soon
Kha’Zix
- Buffs coming soon
Kog’Maw
- Buffs coming soon
Leona
- Buffs coming soon
Lillia
- Buffs coming soon
Malphite
- Nerfs coming soon
Nidalee
- Buffs coming soon
Poppy
- Buffs coming soon
Rakan
- Nerfs coming soon
Zoe
- Buffs coming soon
Items
Cosmic Drive
- Adjustments coming soon