League of Legends patch 10.21: Samira & Aphelios changes, Halloween skins, more - Dexerto

Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends Patch 10.21 will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the patch notes, balance changes, and more for LoL fans to dig through ahead of the new October 14 update.

This time around, it’s spooky season! The Halloween season brings with it new “Bewitching” skins, as well as a new set of “Odyssey” variants to join the space-faring collection.

Advertisement

Ominous buffs have also been delivered to high-skill cap marksman Aphelios, while Graves and Nidalee are paying the price for their huge dominance at Worlds 2020. Here are all the early details on League of Legends patch 10.21.

When is League of Legends Patch 10.21 coming?

The next League of Legends update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, October 14. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Advertisement

Players can expect a few hours of downtime.

Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on Oct. 14 for US players, and 5am GMT for European players.

Graves, Nidalee pay price for Worlds dominance

Deadly jungle duo Graves and Nidalee are on the chopping block in patch 10.21, after the duo have run riot at Worlds 2020.

Advertisement

Nidalee, the Bestial Huntress, has had a 92% presence at the year-end tournament group stage so far. Nine of her fifteen games have been wins, and the jungle pick has averaged a huge 4.6 KDA. Graves comes close too with a 90% presence.

Their domination in Shanghai, which has warped the meta around the jungle role, won’t live for much longer in solo queue. All three will be nerfed in the next patch, Yetter revealed in his fortnightly LoL update.

Read more: New League of Legends champion Seraphine revealed

Camille and Pantheon support are two more carry picks that have had a solid spin at Worlds so far. The pair have been played in nearly half the group stage games so far, with a ‘modest’ 75% win rate showing their potential.

Advertisement

Finally, new Season 10 bot lane champion Samira will be nerfed again too.

Aphelios, back from the dead

It seems to fit ‘spooky season’ well that Aphelios, the bane of many ADC’s existences in the bot lane, could rise from the dead in League of Legends patch 10.21.

Advertisement

The Weapon of the Faithful will be getting multiple buffs. His lethality passive, ultimate mark damage, and “Gravitum” root are all getting minor boosts this update.

He will be joined by fellow AD carry Corki, as well as Karma, Udyr, and Trundle.

Read more: How to watch LoL Worlds 2020 Playoffs

High skill-cap jungler Lee Sin is also in line for boosts. He, alongside Udyr and Trundle, should spike back into LoL’s jungle meta with their Oct. 14 stat increases.

Patch 10.21 debuts new Halloween, Odyssey skins

League of Legends patch 10.21 is actually bringing two new sets of skins to the game. One is based around Halloween, and one is even more futuristic Odyssey cosmetics.

Fizz will be getting a “Little Devil” skin, similar to Teemo’s 2016 cosmetics. Amumu will be handed a “Pumpkin Prince” variant, and Elise will become the next League champ to get a “Bewitching” skin alongside Miss Fortune, Morgana, and more.

All three new Halloween skins will be available for 1350RP next patch.

Five champions will also be getting new Odyssey skins in patch 10.21.

This includes Kha’zix, Aatrox, Sivir, Twisted Fate, and Karma. The five cosmetics will be added to LoL’s already popular futuristic skin line during the Oct. 15 update.

The final new skin set to be added in patch 10.21 is a new ultra-rare Hextech skin. Kassadin will be given the new blue-steel cosmetic, which can be unlocked for rare Purple Gemstones in the League of Legends loot store at any time after release.

Here’s the full League patch 10.21 notes.

The Oct. 14 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

League of Legends Patch 10.21 early notes

Champions

Aphelios

Lethality stat passive 2-12 ⇒ 3-18.

Severum heal 200/300/400 ⇒ 250/375/500.

Calibrum R additional mark damage 20-70 ⇒ 40-100.

Crescendum Chakrams increased 3 ⇒ 4.

Gravitum R root 1 ⇒ 1.25s.

Inferum splash damage 75% ⇒ 85%.

Camille

E attack speed 40-80 ⇒ 40-60%.

Corki

Q base attack damage ratio 50% ⇒ 70%.

Graves

E armor per stack 8-20 ⇒ 6-18.

Hecarim

E base damage 45-165 ⇒ 354-155, base damage max 90-330 ⇒ 70-310.

Karma

P Mantra cooldown refund for spells 2/3/4 at level 1/7/13 ⇒ 2/4/6 at level 1/6/11, cooldown refund for attacks 1/1.5/2 ⇒ 1 at all levels.

R cooldown 45-36 ⇒ 40-34.

Lee Sin

Attack damage per level 3.2 ⇒ 3.7.

Nidalee

Attack damage 61 ⇒ 58.

Pantheon

Q damage 75-215 (+100% base attack damage) ⇒ 70-190 (+115% total attack damage), bonus damage scaling 100 ⇒ 115% base attack damage.

Samira

E cooldown 15-11 ⇒ 20-12, attack speed 30-50 ⇒ 20-40%.

Trundle

Passive healing 2/3/4/5/6% at level 1/5/9/12/15 ⇒ 2-7% smooth scaling by level.

W cooldown 15 ⇒ 15-11.

Udyr

R pulse total damage 40-240 ⇒ 50-300.

Runes

Nimbus Cloak (Sorcery)