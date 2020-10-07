 League Patch 10.21 to feature Graves, Nidalee nerfs, Halloween skins, more - Dexerto
League Patch 10.21 to feature Graves, Nidalee nerfs, Halloween skins, more

Published: 7/Oct/2020 5:41 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 6:00

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games

League Season 11 LoL Patch

League of Legends is set for another massive slate of balance changes and reworks in Patch 10.21, as Riot Games begins work on their title’s Season 11 preseason. Here’s all the patch notes for the October 14 update.

The Halloween season is upon us, meaning there’s more spooky League of Legends skins to be added to the game. These include new “Bewitching” variants, as well as a bundle of space-themed Odyssey skins too.

LoL patch 10.21 will also be bringing a raft of champion balance changes, including nerfs for Worlds favorites Graves, Nidalee, and Camille, and some more post-release tweaks for new ADC champion Samira.

“These changes won’t change Worlds, but we’re trying to keep things as balanced as we can for the end of the ranked season,” Riot’s Mark “Scruffy” Yetter said.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 10.21, coming next week.

Worlds power pick Nidalee is one of the many champions getting nerfed in LoL Patch 10.21.
Riot Games
Aphelios set to return in patch 10.21

There’s one big buff that will strike fear into the hearts of any bot laner ⁠— Aphelios, who only just had his half-year long reign of terror in the ADC pool end, will headline the new LoL patch 10.21 buffs coming on October 14. ⁠

He will be joined by fellow AD carry Corki, as well as Karma, Udyr, and Trundle.

High skill-cap jungler Lee Sin is also in line for boosts. He, alongside Udyr and ice-troll Trundle, will spike back into the jungle meta with their Oct. 14 stat increases.

Lee Sin could be on his way back into the League meta late in Season 10.
Riot Games
Graves, Nidalee on Patch 10.21 chopping block

The trio of buffed junglers may take the place of a few headed the other way in the next LoL update. Hecarim, Graves, and Nidalee have all dominated the Rift at Worlds so far.

Their domination in Shanghai, which has warped the meta around the jungle role, won’t live for much longer in solo queue. All three will be nerfed in the next patch, Yetter revealed in his fortnightly LoL update.

Camille and Pantheon support are two more carry picks that have had a solid spin at Worlds so far. The pair have been played in nearly half the group stage games so far, with a ‘modest’ 75% win rate showing their potential.

Finally, new Season 10 bot lane champion Samira will be nerfed again too.

Patch 10.21 debuts new Halloween, Odyssey skins

League of Legends patch 10.21 is actually bringing two new sets of skins to the game. One is based around Halloween, and one is even more futuristic Odyssey cosmetics.

Fizz will be getting a “Little Devil” skin, similar to Teemo’s 2016 cosmetics. Amumu will be handed a “Pumpkin Prince” variant, and Elise will become the next League champ to get a “Bewitching” skin alongside Miss Fortune, Morgana, and more.

All three new Halloween skins will be available for 1350RP next patch.

Five champions will also be getting new Odyssey skins in patch 10.21.

This includes Kha’zix, Aatrox, Sivir, Twisted Fate, and Karma. The five cosmetics will be added to LoL’s already popular futuristic skin line during the Oct. 15 update.

The final new skin set to be added in patch 10.21 is a new ultra-rare Hextech skin. Kassadin will be given the new blue-steel cosmetic, which can be unlocked for rare Purple Gemstones in the League of Legends loot store at any time after release.

Finally, Sorcery rune choice Nimbus Cloak will also be nerfed.

League of Legends patch 10.21 will drop on Wednesday, October 14. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.

League of Legends Patch 10.21: all planned changes

Champions

Aphelios

  • Lethality stat passive 2-12 ⇒ 3-18.
  • Calibrum R additional mark damage 20-70 ⇒ 40-100.
  • Gravitum R root 1 ⇒ 1.25s.

Camille

  • E attack speed 40-80 ⇒ 40-60%.

Corki

  • Q base attack damage ratio 50% ⇒ 70%.

Graves

  • E armor per stack 8-20 ⇒ 6-18.

Hecarim

  • E base damage 45-165 ⇒ 354-155, base damage max 90-330 ⇒ 70-310.

Karma

  • P Mantra cooldown refund for spells 2/3/4 at level 1/7/13 ⇒ 2/4/6 at level 1/6/11, cooldown refund for attacks 1/1.5/2 ⇒ 1 at all levels.
  • R cooldown 45-36 ⇒ 40-34.

Lee Sin

  • Attack damage per level 3.2 ⇒ 3.7.

Nidalee

  • Attack damage 61 ⇒ 58.

Pantheon

  • Q damage 75-215 (+100% base attack damage) ⇒ 70-190 (+115% total attack damage), bonus damage scaling 100 ⇒ 115% base attack damage.

Samira

  • E cooldown 15-11 ⇒ 20-12, attack speed 30-50 ⇒ 20-40%.

Trundle

  • Passive healing 2/3/4/5/6% at level 1/5/9/12/15 ⇒ 2-7% smooth scaling by level.
  • W cooldown 15 ⇒ 15-11.

Udyr

  • R pulse total damage 40-240 ⇒ 50-300.

Runes

Nimbus Cloak (Sorcery)

  • Movement speed 10/20/30 ⇒ 5/20/35%.
  • Duration 2.5 seconds ⇒ 2 seconds.
FIFA

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1 countdown: OTW release time & players

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:17

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 OTW cards with Werner, Thiago
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ones to Watch

With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.

Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.

As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.

So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.

Nathan Ake Manchester City FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Nathan Ake is a confirmed OTW player after his transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time

We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:

  • October 9-16: OTW Team 1
  • October 16-21: OTW Team 2
  • October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.

Most FIFA promos drop at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT), so expect packs to be available from that time starting October 9.

Confirmed OTW players

So far, a small selection of players have been confirmed as Ones to Watch cards, though we expect more to be announced over time.

AC Milan FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
A number of players and clubs are featured in the first OTW team of FIFA 21.

Here are the confirmed players that will feature in the opening weeks of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch:

  • Timo Werner – 85 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea
  • Gareth Bale – 83 – Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur
  • Hakim Ziyech – 85 – Ajax to Chelsea
  • Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool
  • Martin Odegaard – 83 – Real Madrid
  • Achraf Hakimi – 83 – Real Madrid to Inter Milan
  • Allan – 83 – Napoli to Everton
  • Nathan Ake – 79 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City
  • Luis Suarez — 87 — Barcelona to Atletico Madrid
  • Kai Havertz — 85 — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Tonali OTW SBC

As well as these, Sandro Tonali (77 OVR, on loan from Brescia to AC Milan) is the first OTW SBC in FIFA 21.

We’ve written up a guide on the cheapest way to complete the SBC if you’re looking to get Tonali in your squad.

Ones to Watch predictions

On top of the confirmed players above, there are several we expect to see have their OTW cards announced soon.

Here’s who we’re expecting to see included:

  • Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich
  • Ferran Torres – 81 – Valencia to Manchester City
  • James Rodriguez – 82 – Real Madrid to Everton
  • Blaise Matuidi – 83 – Juventus to Inter Miami
  • Ben Chilwell – 81 – Leicester City to Chelsea
  • Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund
  • Gabriel – 78 – Lille to Arsenal
  • Victor Osimhen – 79 – Lille to Napoli
  • Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal
  • Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds
  • Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United
  • Miralem Pjanic – 85 – Juventus to FC Barcelona
  • Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus
  • Jonathan David – 79 – Gent to Lille
  • Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal
  • Reiner Jesus – 71 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund
  • Everton – 81 – Gremio to Benfica

As these are only our predictions, don’t put too much stock into that list, but we would be surprised if at least a few of these players don’t get OTW cards.

In the meantime, you can check out @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest news and updates regarding FIFA 21.