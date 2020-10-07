League Patch 10.21 to feature Graves, Nidalee nerfs, Halloween skins, more - Dexerto

League of Legends is set for another massive slate of balance changes and reworks in Patch 10.21, as Riot Games begins work on their title’s Season 11 preseason. Here’s all the patch notes for the October 14 update.

The Halloween season is upon us, meaning there’s more spooky League of Legends skins to be added to the game. These include new “Bewitching” variants, as well as a bundle of space-themed Odyssey skins too.

LoL patch 10.21 will also be bringing a raft of champion balance changes, including nerfs for Worlds favorites Graves, Nidalee, and Camille, and some more post-release tweaks for new ADC champion Samira.

“These changes won’t change Worlds, but we’re trying to keep things as balanced as we can for the end of the ranked season,” Riot’s Mark “Scruffy” Yetter said.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 10.21, coming next week.

Aphelios set to return in patch 10.21

There’s one big buff that will strike fear into the hearts of any bot laner ⁠— Aphelios, who only just had his half-year long reign of terror in the ADC pool end, will headline the new LoL patch 10.21 buffs coming on October 14. ⁠

He will be joined by fellow AD carry Corki, as well as Karma, Udyr, and Trundle.

High skill-cap jungler Lee Sin is also in line for boosts. He, alongside Udyr and ice-troll Trundle, will spike back into the jungle meta with their Oct. 14 stat increases.

Graves, Nidalee on Patch 10.21 chopping block

The trio of buffed junglers may take the place of a few headed the other way in the next LoL update. Hecarim, Graves, and Nidalee have all dominated the Rift at Worlds so far.

Their domination in Shanghai, which has warped the meta around the jungle role, won’t live for much longer in solo queue. All three will be nerfed in the next patch, Yetter revealed in his fortnightly LoL update.

Camille and Pantheon support are two more carry picks that have had a solid spin at Worlds so far. The pair have been played in nearly half the group stage games so far, with a ‘modest’ 75% win rate showing their potential.

Finally, new Season 10 bot lane champion Samira will be nerfed again too.

Patch 10.21 debuts new Halloween, Odyssey skins

League of Legends patch 10.21 is actually bringing two new sets of skins to the game. One is based around Halloween, and one is even more futuristic Odyssey cosmetics.

Fizz will be getting a “Little Devil” skin, similar to Teemo’s 2016 cosmetics. Amumu will be handed a “Pumpkin Prince” variant, and Elise will become the next League champ to get a “Bewitching” skin alongside Miss Fortune, Morgana, and more.

All three new Halloween skins will be available for 1350RP next patch.

PBE Preview: Tales from the Rift 😈 Little Devil Fizz

🎃 Pumpkin Prince Amumu

🕷️ Bewitching Elise pic.twitter.com/AfpG4tLD7f — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 29, 2020

Five champions will also be getting new Odyssey skins in patch 10.21.

This includes Kha’zix, Aatrox, Sivir, Twisted Fate, and Karma. The five cosmetics will be added to LoL’s already popular futuristic skin line during the Oct. 15 update.

PBE Preview: Odyssey's back! 🌌🐛 Odyssey Kha'Zix

🌌🔪 Odyssey Aatrox

⭐💫 Odyssey Sivir

⭐🃏 Odyssey Twisted Fate

⭐🌞 Odyssey Karma pic.twitter.com/ScWc57yIe1 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 29, 2020

The final new skin set to be added in patch 10.21 is a new ultra-rare Hextech skin. Kassadin will be given the new blue-steel cosmetic, which can be unlocked for rare Purple Gemstones in the League of Legends loot store at any time after release.

PBE Preview: Hextech Kassadin pic.twitter.com/n6WbyBTZO1 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 29, 2020

Finally, Sorcery rune choice Nimbus Cloak will also be nerfed.

League of Legends patch 10.21 will drop on Wednesday, October 14. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.

League of Legends Patch 10.21: all planned changes

Champions

Aphelios

Lethality stat passive 2-12 ⇒ 3-18.

Calibrum R additional mark damage 20-70 ⇒ 40-100.

Gravitum R root 1 ⇒ 1.25s.

Camille

E attack speed 40-80 ⇒ 40-60%.

Corki

Q base attack damage ratio 50% ⇒ 70%.

Graves

E armor per stack 8-20 ⇒ 6-18.

Hecarim

E base damage 45-165 ⇒ 354-155, base damage max 90-330 ⇒ 70-310.

Karma

P Mantra cooldown refund for spells 2/3/4 at level 1/7/13 ⇒ 2/4/6 at level 1/6/11, cooldown refund for attacks 1/1.5/2 ⇒ 1 at all levels.

R cooldown 45-36 ⇒ 40-34.

Lee Sin

Attack damage per level 3.2 ⇒ 3.7.

Nidalee

Attack damage 61 ⇒ 58.

Pantheon

Q damage 75-215 (+100% base attack damage) ⇒ 70-190 (+115% total attack damage), bonus damage scaling 100 ⇒ 115% base attack damage.

Samira

E cooldown 15-11 ⇒ 20-12, attack speed 30-50 ⇒ 20-40%.

Trundle

Passive healing 2/3/4/5/6% at level 1/5/9/12/15 ⇒ 2-7% smooth scaling by level.

W cooldown 15 ⇒ 15-11.

Udyr

R pulse total damage 40-240 ⇒ 50-300.

Runes

Nimbus Cloak (Sorcery)