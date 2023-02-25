League of Legends patch 13.5 notes: Yuumi, rune changes & more

League of Legends patch 13.5 is smaller than many of the latest updates, but there are still a wealth of changes to some of the most popular Legends and runes in the game.

While it isn’t as large as the last few sweeping balance patches, 13.5 has its fair share of changes that’ll affect almost every lane in the game. From some big nerfs to Gangplank’s barrels to Triumph and Grasp of the Undying getting changed as well as the Yuumi rework hitting this patch, there are some definite meta shake-ups in store.

Any patch involving Yuumi is sure to be a controversial one, and League of Legends patch 13.5 will be no different. Her kit has a renewed focus on healing and shielding rather than outright damage amplification, and she has a new Friendship passive that rewards her for focusing on a certain ally.

Additionally, Azir and Gangplank are both getting some changes that’ll change their power level in the current meta, meaning that this patch will have some pretty big ramifications for both low and high-level players.

This patch won’t be live for a while, and it’s still unclear whether Riot’s going back to its old patch schedule after a few delayed releases as a result of the cyber attack against Riot Games. However, we’ll update this in the days leading up to the full release.

Here are the notes we have so far for League of Legends patch 13.5. Keep in mind that these are subject to change as they spend time on the PBE:

Champions

Yuumi rework

Yuumi’s getting a full rework. Every ability has been changed, but she has a very similar playstyle and has crucially maintained her ability to stick to allies without being targetable. It’s hard to say whether or not she’ll go right back to being meta after the changes.

Her changelog is massive and, for ease of reading, you can check out the full list of Yuumi changes here.

Azir

Azir’s getting a huge slew of changes, many of which are nerfs but some of which are huge buffs. For more detail on the logic behind these changes and some explanation as to the number values, you can watch Phreak’s full video about these changes here.

Base Stats:

Base health: 622 >>> 550

Base mana: 380 >>> 320

Mana growth: 36 >>> 40

Armor growth: 4.2 >>> 5

Attack damage: 52 + 2.8 per level >>> 55 + 3.5 per level

Attack speed ratio and base: .625 >>> .694

Attack speed growth per level: 3% >>> 4%

Passive: Shurima’s Legacy

Tower duration: 60 seconds >>> 30 seconds

Cooldown: 180 seconds >>> 90 seconds

Damage: 150 + 4 per minute + 15% AP physical damage >>> 230-410 based on Azir’s level + 40% AP (now does magic damage)

Removed 37.5% bonus damage to champions

Now applies Azir’s spell effects as a single-target spell

Health: 2550 >>> 3000

Armor: 60 + 1 per minute >>> 30-90 based on Azir’s level

Magic resist: 100 + 1 per minute >>> 30-90 based on Azir’s level

Protection reduction when far away/dead: 100 armor >>> 100 armor and MR

Q: Conquering Sands

Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 + 30% AP >>> 60/80/100/120/140 + 35% AP

Mana cost: 55 >>> 65/70/75/80/85

W: Arise!

Mana cost: 40 >>> 30

Soldier base damage (scaling with levels in the ability): 50/60/70/80/90 + 60% AP

Soldier damage scaling with Azir’s level: 0-110

Removed: Passive attack speed

Removed: 3 soldier bonus attack speed

E: Shifting Sands

Mana cost: 60 >>> 45

Gangplank

Passive: Trial by Fire

Base damage: 55-310 >>> 50-250

E: Powder Keg

Recharge time: 18/17/16/15/14 >>> 18

Twitch

AP ratio per stack: 35% >>> 30%

LeBlanc

Q: Sigil of Malice

Now refunds 100% of its mana cost and 30% remaining cooldown if first or second proc kills a target

Now deals 10-146 bonus damage against minions

Change applies to ultimate-enhanced Sigil

Runes

Grasp of the Undying:

Bonus health increased from 5/3 to 7/4

Heal reduced from 1.7%/1.02% max HP to 1.2%/.72%

Now has a base heal of 3/1.8

(all values separated into melee/ranged)

Triumph: