How to get Jarvan IV Worlds 2021 League of Legends skin for free

Riot Games are giving out the Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV skins for free during the championship game and here’s how you can try to get the League of Legends skin for yourself.

Every year, the League devs release a new Championship skin to celebrate one of the biggest international events in esports. The skins usually cost about 1350 RP (or about $10) and go up for sale before the Worlds kickoff.

Fans will have to tune into 2021’s Grand Final between two titans of League when DWG KIA (Damwon) face off against the LPL’s Edward Gaming (EDG) for a shot to nab the skin.

Hundreds of thousands of viewers are expected to catch the game live and Riot will throw an added incentive to join the stream.

Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV giveaway

Riot is putting 10,000 Jarvan IV Worlds 2021 skins up for grabs on the LoL Esports live stream feed of the game.

People who connect their LoL account and watch during the Worlds Grand Finals on the site will automatically be entered for a chance to win.

Jarvan IV has a long history at Worlds but has yet to get himself a Championship skin until this year. The name of the design has changed from the ‘Championship’ moniker to simply being the Worlds 2021 skin but it’s all to honor the prestigious event.

Watch for a chance to earn Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV! We're dropping 10,000 #Worlds2021 Jarvan IV skins during Finals as a thank you to fans! Watch on https://t.co/lh1tk7wEe0 to get in on the action. pic.twitter.com/wOAwwJ6AHR — LoL Esports (@lolesports) November 1, 2021

The new watch reward will join a huge push on in-game drops for Worlds 2021 audiences.

Riot has been giving out everything from Worlds-exclusive emotes and capsules that players have been using to rake in orange essence for the shop.

Damwon will face off against EDG at the Worlds 2021 Grand Finals on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 5 AM PST / 8 AM EST / 1 PM BST.