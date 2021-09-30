How to get LoL Worlds 2021 drops and watch rewards

The League of Legends Worlds Championship is just around the corner. For Worlds 2021, Riot has announced that drops and watch rewards will be available for all viewers. Here’s how to get them.

Due to unforeseen events, the tournament was moved to Iceland after being slated for China, and fans are not allowed to attend.

Worlds is set to begin on October 5, 2021, and Riot has released information for all the fans watching at home.

For everyone that still wants to get involved with the hype, you’ll still be able to do so, and can even earn rewards for watching all the matches.

How to get League of Legends Worlds 2021 drops

There are three different ways that players can earn rewards during Worlds. Riot announced that viewers can earn these through stream drops, watch rewards, and by playing the Pick’em challenge.

All you need to do is log in to your Riot account on LoLEsports.com and you have a chance to earn a Worlds Rewards Capsule. Here are the contents possible to open from a capsule:

Worlds-exclusive Emotes and Icons for 2021 (excluding team logos)

Esports Capsule

Hextech Chest & Key

Drops from the stream will happen randomly. As stated above, players must be watching on LoLEsports.com for a chance to earn these. Riot provided examples at which drops can occur which are as follows:

Pentakill: Drop is guaranteed to happen.

Stolen objective: A drop might happen, but isn’t guaranteed.

Multi-kill: A drop might happen, but isn’t guaranteed.

While nothing is guaranteed, they did mention you’re not going to want to miss out on the first game of Play-Ins, Groups, Quarterfinals, and Finals. It can be expected that players will receive a drop if in the stream at these times.

How to complete League of Legends Worlds 2021 watch rewards

If you miss out on any of the action or simply don’t get any drops, you can still earn capsules through watch rewards:

1 Worlds Game = 500 Blue Essence

10 more Worlds Games = Esport Capsule

25 more Worlds Games = Esports Capsule + Worlds Rewards Capsule

Worlds Finals = Esports Capsule + Worlds Rewards Capsule

You must be watching on the official LoL Esports website for it to count as being viewed.

These missions will appear in the League Client on October 5, when the World Championship kicks off at 4 AM PST / 7 AM EST/ 11 AM GMT.