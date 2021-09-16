The biggest international event of the League of Legends calendar, the prestigious World Championship, is just around the corner! Here’s everything you need to know about Worlds 2021, from qualified LoL teams and groups, to the tournament’s results & schedule, and plenty more.

22 teams set to fight for international LoL title

Three-time champion Faker returns after missing 2020

Groups to be drawn live on September 22

The illustrious year-end League of Legends international event, Worlds, is finally here after eight thrilling months of league play.

Superstar LoL heavyweights like Edward Gaming, RNG, 100 Thieves, MAD Lions, and defending world champs DWG KIA are set to descend on the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, all vying for the game’s ultimate prize: to be crowned League of Legends world champions.

Dexerto brings you everything you need to know about the World Championship battle, from results & schedule, groups, how to watch, and more.

Worlds 2021: official streams

Worlds 2020 will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube in English, and on a variety of other different streaming services for other languages.

A full list of streams is available on the LoL Esports website.

Worlds 2021: schedule & results

The League of Legends World Championship draw is penned in to be held on Wednesday, September 22.

Once the Play-In Stage and Group Stage draws have been completed, including confirmation either way regarding Vietnam’s attendance and Rogue’s subsequent seeding, Riot Games is expected to release the Worlds 2021 matchday schedules.

This article will be updated as soon as times & dates are locked in.

2021 World Championship format

The League of Legends World Championship is split into three phases: the play-in stage, the main event, and the knockout stage.

10 teams from around the world have partaken in the Play-In stage (down from the usual 12 due to Vietnam’s travel restrictions), with four main event spots going to the best performing teams in the qualifying stage. The main event features 16 teams, split across four groups, with the top eight teams from each seeded group progressing to the knockout stage.

The knockout stage is a single-elimination, eight-team bracket.

Teams will play in best-of-five series all the way to the final, with the winner of the knockout stage winning Worlds and taking home the Summoner’s Cup.

Event Information

Location: Laugardalshöll Sport Center, Reykjavik

Prize Pool: TBA

Play-In Group Stage (Round 1) 10 teams participate Teams are drawn into two groups based on seeding Single Round Robin Matches are best of one Top team from each group advances to the Main Event 2nd to 4th teams from each group advance to Round 2 Knockout Stage (Round 2) 3rd place teams from the group stage face the 4th place team from the same group Winners of these matches face the 2nd place team from the opposite group Winners of these final matches advance to the Main Event Matches are best of five

Main Event Group Stage 16 teams participate Teams are drawn into four groups based on seeding Double Round Robin Matches are best of one Top two teams from each group advance to the Knockout Stage Knockout Stage Single elimination bracket (drawn randomly, 1st place teams face 2nd place teams, no two teams from the same group can be placed in the same half of the bracket) Matches are best of five



Worlds 2021 will be played on League patch v11.19, with Akshan disabled.

All qualified LoL teams

24 teams from 12 regions across the world will send teams to Worlds 2021. China and Korea, League’s two historic powerhouses, will have four squads a piece, while Europe and North America will send three teams. Smaller regions, ranging from Oceania to Latin America, will send a single representative.

You can find the full list of teams who have qualified for Worlds below.