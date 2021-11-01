Report: Perkz and Alphari returning to LEC with Team Vitality

Team Liquid top laner Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris and Cloud9 mid laner Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković have reached agreements with LEC’s Vitality for the 2022 season, according to a report from Esportsmanicos.

Rumors have been swirling for the past week that Alphari and Perkz have been looking to join forces for the 2022 season, with the pair linked with a number of teams in the LEC.

A new report from Esportsmanicos now indicates that the two players have reached agreements with Team Vitality for the 2022 season.

Perkz and Alphari returning to the LEC

Perkz and Alphari were both apparently left wanting more after the 2021 season. Alphari missed the Worlds 2021 quarterfinals by a single game as Liquid lost an elimination tiebreaker to Gen.G.

Meanwhile, Perkz saw Cloud9 crash out of Worlds in the first round of the playoffs as they were swept by Gen.G. The North American team had reached the knockout stages after a miracle run, bouncing back from a 0-3 start to their group.

If the report turns out to be accurate, it will mark a homecoming for both players.

Perkz, widely regarded as the greatest Western player of all time, returns to the LEC after one year away, having left G2 to Cloud9 in the 2020 offseason. Alphari also returns to Europe after a year’s absence after leaving Astralis for Liquid following the 2020 season.

The acquisitions mark a major shift for Team Vitality.

Vitality have never been considered a major force in the LEC. Their best finish was third in the 2018 Summer Split, which they followed with a group stage exit at Worlds 2018.

The 2021 season saw them finish 10th and sixth in the Spring and Summer splits respectively.

However, with the dissolution of the current iteration of G2, and major changes expected at Fnatic, these acquisitions may mark the start of the new chapter for Vitality, and a major step towards LEC contention.