G2 Esports reportedly find Rekkles’ replacement amid roster shuffle

G2 Esports team have reportedly found their replacement for League of Legends star Rekkles with a rising Spanish talent set to make his LEC debut in 2022.

According to a Dot report, G2 Esports are prepared to sign MAD Lions Madrid’s AD carry Victor ‘Flakked’ Lirola as soon as the 2021 offseason begins in mid-November.

Flakked will join Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther and Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski after the org committed to a rebuild. The Spanish ADC’s contract under MAD Lion’s academy team is set to expire ahead of the free-agent period that starts on Nov 16.

G2 League rebuild nearly complete

G2 will pair Flakked in the bot lane with Karmine Corp support Raphaël ‘Targamas’ Crabbé, according to Dot. The org now has four of its five starting spots decided with only the top lane left to fill.

CEO Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez cleared most of his League roster and staff after missing out on their first trip to Worlds since 2016.

This will soon see G2’s 2020 star-signing, Rekkles, off the team after a single campaign. Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen and Mihael ‘Mikyx’ Mehle are also on the buyout market and will not play for the team next year.

G2 built the most successful Western team in League of Legends history around Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković. Since the Croatian left in late 2020, the team has been trying to regain its position at the top of the LEC.

They started that venture when they signed Rekkles from longtime league rivals, Fnatic. The combination of Wunder, Mikyx, and Rekkles with G2 staples Caps and Jankos, however, wouldn’t work out.

After ending their 2021 LEC season in fourth place, the org is going to move away from its longstanding talent, instead electing to go with greener players to find cohesion.