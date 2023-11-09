G2 Esports reportedly bench jks in surprise CS2 roster change

G2 Esports have reportedly benched Justin ‘jks’ Savage as roster rumors have swirled around the CS2 lineup.

G2 Esports has reportedly made a change to its CS2 roster and is sending jks to the bench, according to HLTV and 1pv.fr. The moves comes in the wake of reporting that jks’s teammate, Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač, was set for a blockbuster move to Team Falcons.

The player declined the move to a potential super team and decided to continue playing with the G2 Esports squad. However, that hasn’t seemed to stop the esports organization from making changes to its lineup.

jks joined G2 in 2022 and has been a solid anchor for the team ever since. G2 Esports hit a good run of form after acquiring the Australian player from Complexity, winning the Blast Premier World Final in 2022 and winning IEM Katowice and IEM Cologne in 2023.

G2 Esports makes shocking change to CS2 roster

The move has come as a shock to fans, and jks has been a consistent player for G2, often asked to play on an island without much support. According to the report, G2 was at one point considering bringing back its former IGL Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isaković to fill jks’s role.

G2 has seemingly been caught up in the post-CS2 change roster shuffle. Multiple teams across the esport have begun making moves to bring in younger players, or they have shuffled around stars in order to mold their rosters for the new title.

Helena Kristiansson/ESL G2 Esports lifting the 2023 IEM Cologne trophy.

Falcons, who reportedly had already agreed to terms with G2 for NiKo, is an example of this mentality. The Saudi Arabian organization is looking to build a superteam under the guidance of former Astralis and Team Vitality coach Danny ‘zonic’ Sørensen.

G2 has not revealed who will be taking jks’s place on the starting lineup, or what the roster will look like for next year as the 2023 season draws to a close.