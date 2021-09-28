G2 reportedly parting ways with Rekkles after failing to make Worlds 2021

G2 Esports are reportedly in the process of selling Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson’s contract and have informed staff and players on the League of Legends team that he’ll be leaving soon.

According to a DOT esports report, the relationship between the 25-year-old Swede and G2 isn’t going well after the storied esports org failed to qualify for Worlds 2021 for the first time since becoming a part of the LEC.

Rekkles contract doesn’t expire for another two years on November 2023, since the bot laner only joined G2 back in November of 2020. This means his tenure on G2 will have lasted just short of a year.

The Swedish pro was supposed to go to the 2021 World Championship group draw show on September 22 as G2’s representative, but due to the breakdown in relations between the two Jungler Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski went in his place.

While there’s been plenty of interest in Rekkles’ contract from other teams, according to DOT, G2 has been “restrictive” in which teams it chooses to negotiate with.

Team Vitality is one org that’s reportedly interested in Rekkles, but according to their unnamed sources, G2 isn’t interested in entertaining their offer at this time.

So, where could the Swedish LoL star end up? Right now it’s really up in the air, with NA, EU, and even Chinese teams being touted as a potential future home.

Rekkles isn’t the only player G2 is shopping out either. On September 21 it was reported that the team is looking to sell the contracts of head coach Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann, Slovenian support Mihael ‘Mikyx’ Mehle, and Danish top lane star Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen as well.