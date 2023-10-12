Rekkles teamless for the first time in over a decade after leaving Fnatic

Fnatic and Carl Martin Erik ‘Rekkles’ Larsson announced that they have parted ways, leaving the legendary European player teamless for the first time in over a decade.

Fnatic and Rekkles announced that, on October 12, 2023, the player has parted ways with the organization. Rekkles is one of the most recognizable players Fnatic has ever signed to its squad.

He re-joined Fnatic at the start of the 2023 season as the team’s bot laner and played in the Winter and Summer seasons for the squad. On April 28, Fnatic announced that Rekkles would be switching to playing support, however, closer to the start of the Summer Season the org said he would not be in the starting lineup.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With Trymbi and Noah performing well on the lineup and getting results Rekkles wasn’t able to, he’ll have to find another team to play on if he wants to keep competing.

“Where does that leave me? Teamless. For the first time since 2012. That feels so weird to say. 2012. Teamless. I’m kind of scared and excited at the same time. Scared because there is no certainty in what happens next, excited because anything can happen next,” Rekkles said on social media.

Article continues after ad

Fnatic managed its best results this season without Rekkles in the lineup in 2023, placing second in the LEC Summer Season, third in the Summer Playoffs and second in the Season Finals.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Thanks to their late surge, Fnatic qualified for the 2023 League of Legends World Championships as the LEC second seed.

Rekkless and Fnatic part ways as player enters free agency

The organization signed the Swedish player when he was just 16 years old and had to wait a whole year before he could join the main team in the EU LCS in 2014. Since then, Rekkles has played for Fnatic off and on for over a decade.

Article continues after ad

His longest stint with the team was between 2015 and 2020 when he helped the team to five international tournament appearances and a second-place finish at the League of Legends World Championship in 2018.

At the end of the 2020 season, Rekkles left Fnatic and joined G2 Esports for a year. The bot laner player then played for Karmine Corp for a year in the La Ligue Française before re-joining Fnatic for the 2023 season.

Article continues after ad

Rekkles said in his announcement that he would prefer to play support for his next team, but is also open to returning as a bot laner. The legendary European player will hit the off-season market as the League of Legends free-agency is set to begin on October 20.