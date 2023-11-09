KCorp reportedly sign star ADC Upset for their LEC debut

KCorp have reportedly verbally agreed to sign its first player in the LEC in former Team Vitality bot laner Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp.

Karmine Corp have reportedly agreed to terms verbally with former Fnatic and Team Vitality player Upset, according to Sheep Esports. It was announced that Karmine Corp would be joining the LEC in October 2023, as the French esports organization purchased the slot owned by Astralis.

Before coming to the LEC, KCorp was one of the best French league organizations. The team won the LFL playoffs twice and the regular season three times. The popular organization also won the European Masters tournament four times.

Upset is the team’s first reported signing of the off-season and will presumably be the piece that KCorp will build around for the 2024 season.

KCorp have verbally agreed to sign Upset

Upset will be looking to rebound after a difficult 2023 season. The veteran bot laner was replaced by Carl Martin Erik ‘Rekkles’ Larsson in the Winter Season while with Fnatic, and eventually left the team in March 2023. Fnatic had a decent season after moving on from Upset, qualifying for Worlds 2023.

He eventually signed a one-year deal with Team Vitality and played with the organization in the Spring and Summer Seasons. The team did not manage to qualify for any international events, finishing third in the Spring Playoffs, and missing out on group play in the Summer thanks to a 10th-place finish in the regular season.

Michal Konkol for Riot Games Upset is out for Fnatic, but it’s not the end of the world.

Upset joined Fnatic for the 2021 season and made his first major international tournament with the team in 2022. The team made the Worlds 2022 Play-In Stage and managed to qualify for the main event, but dropped out of the tournament with a 2-4 record.

It remains to be seen whether the rest of KCorp is the same team as they had in the LFL. Cinkrof is likely not to be starting for them and Upset is meant to replace Caliste who’s too young to compete in the LEC, but the rest of the members’ status is still up in the air.

KCorp still have four more player slots to fill before the season starts for its inaugural season in the League of Legends European Championship.