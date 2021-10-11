G2 to rebuild around Caps and Jankos in 2022 LoL season

G2 Esports CEO Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez will rebuild his entire League of Legends team and staff around Caps and Jankos after a disappointing 2021 season.

Rumors and reports in late September 2021 had been circulating about G2 considering $4.1 million in buyouts for support Mihael ‘Mikyx’ Mehle and top laner Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen. This was followed by rumors star bot laner Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson could also be parting ways with the team.

Ocelote confirmed the org’s intentions to rebuild but did not comment how mid lan star Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther and jungler Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski fit into those plans. Surrounding players and support staff will be replaced in hopes of building a stronger team to win Worlds 2022.

It’s believed G2 will rebuild around their mid laner and Jankos.

The entire starting roster is still signed at least until November 2022. Caps and Rekkles’ contracts expire in 2023.

“As a result of our discussions, we have decided to bench and look to trade Wunder, Mikyx, Rekkles, [head coach] Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohman, [strategic coach] Sng ‘Nelson’ Yi-Wei and also replace the rest of the support staff,” he said.

Ocelote also touched on the rapport G2 has with its members who are now up for sale. Previous reports painted a tense situation of how the org was planning to offload some of its talents.

The CEO addressed those rumors and community speculation which painted a grim portrait of G2’s relationship with players, namely Rekkles.

“For Rekkles, he came this last year and really did his best,” Ocelote said. “Played solo queue a lot, did a lot of content for us and our partners. He was great to us. Only great words to say about everybody that will no longer be with us.

“With that said it is in our best interest that they land somewhere nice and where they can continue to succeed. And we will not be blocking any trades. Simple as that.”

At its height, G2 Esports put together the best Western team in League of Legends history. After missing out on Worlds 2021, Ocelote and co. are going to reshape their team to compete for a championship in 2022.