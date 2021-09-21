G2 reportedly shop $4.1 million in buyouts for League stars Wunder & Mikyx

G2 Esports are reportedly been shopping League top laner Wunder and support player Mikyx to LEC teams with multi-million dollar buyouts attached to them, per a Dot Esports report.

After the team ended in fourth in the 2021 LEC Summer split and missed out on their first Worlds in five years, CEO Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez and co. are looking to revamp their roster in multiple positions.

The rebuild has put head coach Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann, Slovenian support Mihael ‘Mikyx’ Mehle, and Danish top lane star Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen up for sale as we head into the 2021 offseason in November.

While the trio are signed to the org through 2022, the org has been fielding interest for them with buyout prices for Grabbz nearing $188k, Wunder’s tag reaching about $2.3 million and up to $1.8 million for Mikyx, according to Dot.

All three, along with Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković who signed with NA’s Cloud9 in late 2020, were a part of G2’s 2019 roster that were runner-ups at the World Championship. That iteration of the European lineup is largely considered to be the best Western team in League of Legends history.

If G2 manages to move all three during the offseason, then mid-laner Rasmus ‘Caps’ Borregaard Winther and jungler Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski will be last remnants of that roster. Jankos is expected to re-sign with the team soon.

So far other EU teams like Vitality and 2022 LEC newcomers Team BDS are reportedly interested in what G2 have to offer.

Before the offseason even gets started, one of the powerhouses in the LEC already looks set for major rebuild throughout the team.

Whether G2 are looking to gauge interest in the LEC for a package deal remains to be seen. The last time the Kings of Europe overhauled a major part of a winning roster was back when they sent prolific bot lane duo Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen and Alfonso ‘mithy’ Rodríguez to TSM in 2017.

G2 Esports could make multi-million dollar moves in the next couple of months as they look to top the LEC in the 2022 season.