Ex-Liquid star Hans Sama sued by agency over breach of contract

French agency Athletes Representation & Consulting (ARC) is suing former Team Liquid bot laner Steven ‘Hans Sama’ Liv for alleged breach of contract, according to The Jacob Wolf Report.

The alleged breach of contract was due to Hans Sama signing with a competing agency, Proxy, and not paying commissions during his ARC contract’s representation agreement period, according to The Jacob Wolf Report.

The report further states that the alleged breach of contract occurred during the player’s move to Team Liquid from Rogue in late 2021 and that he did not pay a portion of his commissions during his time with the European organization in the same year.

ARC represented Hans Sama when discussions began with Team Liquid in 2021, but the deal was finalized by Proxy, according to the report.

Hans Sama sued in French court

The French player’s contract with ARC was set to terminate on Dec. 31, 2021. The agreement included a one-year autorenewal clause for the 2022 season unless the player or the agency notified the other of their intention to end the contract at the end of that year, according to the report.

The report also says ARC was entitled to a 5% commission on any deals Hans Sama signed before the end of 2021.

Proxy and Hans Sama have yet to comment on the report. ARC’s founder Nathan Laprade gave a comment to The Jacob Wolf Report saying that the company has a dispute with the player about the “conditions under which our collaboration ceased.”

“As we were unable to reach an amicable agreement with Steven, we were forced to bring the matter before a civil court for an independent third party to assess the situation,” Laprade said to The Jacob Wolf Report.

Hans Sama was also linked with Cloud9 in the 2021-22 League of Legends offseason before eventually moving to Team Liquid.

The North American team was billed as a super team but failed to make any international tournaments. The French player is reportedly set to join G2 Esports for the 2023 season and return to European League of Legends competition.