Cloud9’s Perkz partners with analytics platform Mobalytics

Cloud9 midlaner Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković has partnered with analytics platform Mobalytics, according to a press release from the company. He is the latest League of Legends star to be linked with the platform.

Perkz has been named as the newest partner of Mobalytics, an analytics tool for League of Legends.

The Cloud9 midlaner is the latest high-profile League of Legends personality to be linked to Mobalytics. In August 2021, the company announced content creators Nick “LS” DeCesare and Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek as co-owners.

Perkz x Mobalytics

Branded as the “all-in-one gaming companion”, Mobalytics provides in-game recommendations and post-game analytics to help League players improve.

Mobalytics has seen significant growth since they were founded in 2016. They list T1’s parent company aXiomatic as an owner and raised $11.25 million through Series A funding in June 2020.

Perkz comes off his first season in the LCS, where he helped Cloud9 win the LCS Spring split and secure a berth at Worlds as the LCS third seed.

The partnership will see him showcase the platform during Twitch streams, and collaborate on the design of new features. Mobalytics will also provide production and editing resources to help Perkz make improvements to his YouTube channel.

Jetlagged stream chill vibes no flame just chill 🙂 Also my first stream partnering up with @MobalyticsHQ !!https://t.co/GW5YxCdLZJ — Luka (@C9Perkz) September 7, 2021

“Mobalytics has impressed me with their dedication to building the best tools for League players. As a pro, it’s my platform of choice and I’m looking forward to contributing to its development,” said Perkz.

In the statement announcing the partnership, Mobalytics CEO and co-founder Bogdan Suchyk was keen to praise Perkz.

“Perkz is without a doubt one of the best Western players of all time. We’re excited to leverage his unique level of expertise to level up our Gamer Performance Index and continue to make our platform the best it can be for all League of Legends players”

The partnership is due to continue throughout 2022.