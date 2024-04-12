Did N3on get arrested in Dubai? Kick streamer sparks jail rumors

Fans are claiming that Kick streamer N3on supposedly got arrested in Dubai. Here’s everything we know so far.

N3on is a prominent streamer on Kick who’s currently at the center of rumors claiming he’s been arrested while traveling in Dubai.

These allegations state that the broadcaster has been purportedly detained and even sentenced up to one year in prison in the country for illegally filming at a theme park.

Instagram: n3onsingh N3on is best known for his presence on Kick.

So, is N3on actually imprisoned in Dubai? For now, we can’t be sure. Nothing has been directly confirmed by N3on nor his girlfriend, Sam Frank, despite claims to the contrary.

Article continues after ad

The rumors began circulating social media on Friday, April 12, after footage from N3on’s stream went viral showing the influencer, his girlfriend, and a group of buddies being accompanied by police officers.

“I understand that it’s not official, right?” his girlfriend can be heard saying in the footage, with the cameraman asking if they were “going to jail.”

Article continues after ad

She then told one of the officers that the group had received permission to film from “guest services” before talks of a passport started.

Someone in the group then asked the cameraman to shut off the stream, leaving viewers wondering how things would pan out for the broadcaster.

Article continues after ad

Thus far, no other information has been released about the incident — but N3on’s girlfriend, Sam Frank, posted in his community on Twitter/X promising to give more details when she’s allowed to speak out.

“I cannot speak on anything, but when I can, you guys will be the first to know,” she wrote.

Twitter/X: samxfrank

Adin Ross did speak vaguely on the situation on stream, and he had this to say:

“The situation with N3on, the only thing I’ll say is… It’s sticky bro. It’s a very sticky situation.”

He purposely withheld details, vaguely saying that “it’s hard right now” and telling his chat to “pray for N3on”.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

N3on is just the latest Kick streamer to have a brush with the law after fellow broadcaster Johnny Somali got banned from Jerusalem after harassing a female police officer during a live stream earlier this month.