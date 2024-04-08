Kick streamer Johnny Somali arrested after harassing female police officer in Israel

Kick streamer Johnny Somali has been arrested after streaming himself harassing a female police officer in Israel. Here’s everything we know so far.

Internet personality Johnny Somali, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, found himself in handcuffs after making inappropriate remarks toward a female police officer during his stay in Israel.

The incident went down on the night of April 6 during a live stream on Kick, showing the broadcaster approaching the officer with pickup lines like, “Oh, you a bad b*tch, huh? I swear to God. I’ll take you to dinner. I’ll change your life, baby. I promise you.”

It wasn’t long before Somali was approached by a male officer who forcibly grabbed the streamer, prompting him to repeatedly shout, “I’m from America! USA!” He was eventually dragged away from the scene by several officers while he continued to maintain his innocence.

The incident went viral across social media, with different angles of Somali’s detainment getting uploaded to platforms like Twitter/X showing the broadcaster getting lifted up and placed into a police car.

Further details about Somali’s arrest have yet to be released, but he was eventually released from custody. The streamer later uploaded a video claiming to have witnessed a shooting while dining at a restaurant, claiming he needed to “leave” Israel.

This is far from Somali’s first run-in with police while traveling abroad. Earlier this year, the streamer was fined 200K Yen ($1,400 USD) after being arrested for loudly broadcasting in a restaurant in Osaka, Japan — not to mention his previous arrest for trespassing on a construction site in the country.

Somali was banned from Kick in March for “promoting violent behavior,” but his channel has since been reinstated.

Somali has previously claimed that his brushes with the law aren’t going to stop him from his globe-trotting antics. He notably said in a now-deleted post on Twitter/X that he would “slap” a member of famous boy band BTS when he eventually travels to South Korea.

