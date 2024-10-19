N3on banned on Kick after guest threatens multiple streamers

N3on has been banned on streaming platform Kick following fellow streamer Prime threatening to assault other creators while live.

Kick streamer N3on had been hosting a month-long streaming marathon throughout October involving him and various others streaming IRL for 24 hours a day.

However, after iziPrime was invited to the house they were all staying at, he ended up getting into a physical altercation with SweaterGxd and threatening him. This is believed to be what led to N3on’s channel ban.

Article continues after ad

On October 19, N3on was live on Kick when SweaterGxd put Prime in a chokehold from behind. “Do that s**t again,” the latter responded after breaking free and pushing the streamer, “you just tried to choke me out.”

As they both argued with each other in a heated exchange, SweaterGxd stated he did it because he ripped his shirt off. This was following an earlier incident involving Prime going back and forth with the streamer’s girlfriend which saw him push her onto a sofa saying “I will knock your ass out.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Prime ended up leaving the house shortly after, in which he spoke briefly with N3on. “F**k that fat ass n***a, I will beat the dogs**t out of that n***a and I will pop him.”

N3on and iziPrime banned on Kick

However, iziPrime’s Kick channel was also banned. Later on, Prime was seen being stopped by security after he drove a casino’s golf cart into a car. “We’re going to need your ID, you caused damage to that car so we’re going to need your information,” they said.

Article continues after ad

The streamer then started a heated exchange with the two security officers. “I will knock your b***h ass out,” he repeatedly shouted before being walked away by a cameraman.

Both N3on and iziPrime’s channels show the typical 404 error and state: “Oops, something went wrong. We can’t find the page you’re looking for.”

The reasons for both bans have not been confirmed by Kick, and N3on nor Prime has addressed the situation. The content broadcasted from their October 19 streams would have had to have violated Kick’s policies in some way.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

N3on has faced various issues since the marathon stream started, such as being forced to leave an LA house being used for the 30-day stream by the owner and having his filming license revoked.