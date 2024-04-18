Kick streamer N3on resurfaces after Dubai arrest to “take full accountability”

Kick streamer N3on has resurfaced after his arrest in Dubai, saying that he is taking “full accountability” while fully explaining what happened.

On April 12, Dexerto reported N3on was arrested by authorities in Dubai. At the time of the arrest, it was unknown what charges he was arrested for, with various sources close to the situation not revealing any specific details.

But days after the arrest, N3on has returned to streaming to explain to his audience what happened in Dubai and why he was arrested.

In a short 30-minute stream on Kick, N3on announced he was back and briefly discussed what led to his arrest in Dubai. “We were filming in the area where we’re not supposed to film and it was not a good situation, it was not a good scenario,” N3on said.

N3on added he doesn’t put the blame on his cameraman, who was “accidentally” filming the police, as he was the one that put him in the situation.

“The real situation was that we accidentally filmed the cops… The idiot filmed the cops, it wasn’t his fault, I don’t blame him, I take full accountability, it was my fault.”

Following the incident, N3on said he fired his security team. He also shed some light on his time in prison, saying he was there for approximately 37 hours. According to the streamer, several prisoners recognized him from his streams.

“It showed me that, genuinely, actions have consequences bro… You can’t go around in Dubai, the most safe and respected place ever, and record whatsoever thinking [you] could get away with it.”