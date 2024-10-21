Police & stream sniper confront Johnny Somali as locals want him removed from South Korea

Police in South Korea confronted banned Kick streamer Johnny Somali as locals in the country have grown impatient with his viral antics.

YouTuber Johnny Somali is one of the most controversial IRL steamers on the net, having gotten in trouble with the law in Japan and Israel while streaming overseas.

The streamer’s antics notably resulted in him being banned on Kick, but he’s continued his unique brand of “content” on YouTube, much to the chagrin of South Korean citizens.

Article continues after ad

Earlier in his trip, Somali was kicked off the subway for playing loud and inappropriate noises during a broadcast.

On October 9, the streamer was seen kissing a Statue of Peace, a symbol of the victims of sexual slavery. Following this, he entered a cosmetics store and filmed customers without their permission.

A few days later, he found another statue and proceeded to take his shirt off, pour oil on himself, and dance around the statue. These antics drew the attention of the Korean media with multiple news reports detailing Somali’s broadcasts.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Forced deportation is the answer,” one netizen is reported as saying.

“Hopefully the authority will have the proof to arrest him now and deport him and ban,” another remarked.

On October 20, moments after going live, Somali was confronted by a stream sniper and then the police.

“Why do you go to other people’s countries and cause problems?” the stream sniped asked. “You went to Japan first and went to jail there. Now you’re in Korea trying to f**k around. I’m kinda worried for you, to be honest. You’re gonna meet the wrong person one day.”

Article continues after ad

Eventually, Somali walked away from the stream sniper, but just minutes later, multiple police officers showed up having received reports that he was causing trouble on YouTube instead.

“When are you going back to your county?” the police asked.

(segment begins at 26:00)

Somali insisted that he could leave whenever he wanted and kept calling the police racist for confronting him. Eventually, the officers let the streamer leave, but explained that they were still “investigating” him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although he may still be free to wander the streets of South Korea, the country’s citizens are clearly growing impatient and it may not be long until he’s forced to leave. This wouldn’t be the first time he’s upset a whole county either. Notaby, his Japanese streams were so controversial, even PewDiePie was annoyed by them.