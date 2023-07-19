Honkai Star Rail players call out “underwhelming” 1.2 update

Honkai Star Rail players have been left disappointed by the lack of content in the 1.2 update, calling out HoYoverse for the “underwhelming” delivery.

Honkai Star Rail’s 1.2 update has been one of the most anticipated releases in the free to play gacha game. Not only does it include the release of 5-star characters Blade and Kafka, but there’s also a new boss and story quest for players to dig their teeth into.

However, the game’s community has since voiced their frustrations over the lack of sizable content that has been delivered, with a lot of fans powering through the latest story quest in just a couple of hours.

While Honkai Star Rail’s community has largely praised both Blade and Kafka’s story in the 1.2 update, there are many who feel that the overall content was lacking. In fact, one disappointed player voiced their disappointment on the official Honkai Star Rail Reddit page, which has since garnered a lot of attention.

The player stated: “We wait another two months for another short Trailblazer quest? What could the dev team possibly be doing with all this time?” This comment has since been met with many players voicing similar concerns.

“The HSR team needs to find ways to create meatier content for each patch, otherwise the playerbase will get bored fast,” said one commenter. “Events like the museum are a great example. Ideally, we should get two events of that scale per patch along with companion quests.”

Other players noted how Genshin Impact had a similar problem, but the game’s open-world nature helped keep the playerbase entertained for longer periods of time.

“Genshin has so much more exploration than HSR,” replied another player. “Like, the difference is so obvious that it would be delusional to say otherwise. And this difference compensates for lack of story/quests because you can always go and farm regional specialties, enemies, exploration, hidden achievements.”

While the more linear and segmented areas of Honkai Star Rail’s environments help to speed up farming, there are very few areas to actually explore and interact with. Whether HoYoverse will expand upon the game’s current worlds and add more sizable content remains to be seen, but for now, you may want to take your time before blazing through the new story quest.