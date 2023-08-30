Honkai Star Rail players furious with “lackluster” 1.3 update story & banner release times

Honkai Star Rail players have been left disappointed by the 1.3 update, with many calling for changes to the way HoYoverse handles banner releases.

Honkai Star Rail’s 1.3 update has been one of the most anticipated releases in the free to play gacha game. Not only does it include the debut of new 5-star characters Lunae Imbibitor and Fu Xuan, but there are also plenty of events and story missions to complete.

Unfortunately, the latter has left some Trailblazers disappointed. This comes directly after complaints surrounding the lack of content in the previous 1.2 update. Well, now, Trailblazers have highlighted how disjointed the current banner cycle feels, particularly with how it lines up with the game’s story.

This has led to some rather disjointed moments, where the lack of character interaction has left players feeling indifferent to newer units.

Honkai Star Rail fans disappointed by 1.3 story & banner timings

“Dan Heng Lunae Imbibitor comes this patch, not 1.2 when his story was center stage,” explained one player. “Fu Xuan is this patch, but her main part in the story was back in 1.1. We also get a text from Dan for his story quest, but that happens right after we decide to leave the Luofu? So, are we in a state of limbo still, and haven’t left the Luofu?”

Others were also keen to stress how when compared to Jarilo-VI, the story beats of Luofu have lacked any real character development and interaction with the MC. “I feel like, despite the fact that we’ve been on the Luofu for months, we barely know any of these characters,” said one player.

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail players want changes to the game’s banner releases.

“They need to work on the mission objectives too,” another commenter replied. “With a roster of characters expanding this quickly, we need time with these characters. Fu Xuan is obviously important but we barely have any personal time with her and we won’t until we get her character mission, which is way too late.”

However, commenters were also keen to highlight that this may be down to some early teething issues and that the devs are still trying to figure out how they want to plan releases. Genshin Impact also famously had similar troubles, particularly when it came to hyping up Dehya, only for her to release with lackluster damage.

Hopefully, the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update will improve upon the character interactions and enable players to spend more time with new units before hopping over to the next planet. As always, be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.