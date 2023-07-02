Honkai Star Rail feature gets ‘forbidden’ Grimace Shake makeover

A Honkai Star Rail player has transformed a Simulated Universe Aeon into the McDonald’s Grimace Shake.

During the week of June 11, McDonald’s began an advertising campaign to promote Grimace’s 52nd Birthday. The fast-food chain started selling the Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake – which sent social media platforms into a frenzy.

The purple milkshake went viral on TikTok, resulting in content creators throwing themselves on the floor as if the drink poisoned them. Consequently, they called the location a “Grime Scene” and the mascot a “Griminal.”

McDonald’s also launched the free browser game Grimace’s Birthday to celebrate the occasion. Besides Grimace’s own video game, a Honkai Star Rail player paid homage to the restaurant mascot.

McDonald’s Grimace makes his Honkai Star Rail debut

McDonald’s

A Reddit user shared their ‘forbidden’ Grimace creation on the Honkai Star Rail subreddit. The player replaced the Aeon IX – which is available on the Simulated Universe’s Path of Nihility. “Do you dare to try the GrimIX shake? Nihility is allegedly berry flavored,” the post reads.

In Honkai Star Rail lore, Aeon IX was allegedly “peaceful” but discreetly killed a group of people who attacked it.

“I’ll assume Pom-Pom made this for March,” one person wrote.

“The forbidden curio that makes you fight GrimIX, if you lose your account gets deleted,” another user joked.

In the comment section, the OP denied the purple milkshake being a real event in the Simulated Universe.

“I just found the idea of similarly ambiguous and mysterious purple blob characters to be amusing,” they remarked. “Nihility events drain your HP and supposedly no one who has drank the Grimace shake has lived to tell the tale.”

While McDonald’s hasn’t collaborated with Honkai Star Rail, it has created ad campaigns for franchises like Pokemon and League of Legends.