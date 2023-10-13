Honkai Star Rail celebrates Aetherium Wars with Pokemon crossover theme

One talented Honkai Star Rail player has created a Pokemon x Aetherium Wars crossover, by faithfully recreating the original Pocket Monsters theme.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 event, Aetherium Wars, has proven incredibly popular amongst players, with many crowning it the “best event” so far. The new game mode sees Trailblazers collect units to take down deadly teams that they can then use to take down other Aetherium Wars challengers.

If the similarities to Pokemon weren’t already apparent enough, HoYoverse has even thrown in plenty of Easter eggs that make callbacks to the beloved series. However, one talented Honkai Star Rail player has now recreated the original Pokemon theme, featuring Aetherium Wars and the game’s beloved characters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Honkai Star Rail fan creates Aetherium Wars x Pokemon theme mashup

Posting on Bilibili, the popular Chinese video streaming platform, one talented Honkai Star Rail player shared their love for Aetherium Wars by creating the mode’s very own Pokemon-themed anime opening.

Not only does it use the original Japanese Pokemon theme, but it faithfully recreates the opening by using Caelus as the titular Pokemon Master himself. Meanwhile, the loveable Pocket Monsters have been replaced with enemies from Honkai Star Rail, with the most notable being the Warp Trotter, who has replaced Ash’s lovable Pikachu.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Dan Heng and March 7th even take the roles of Brock and Misty, while Team Rocket’s dynamic duo sees Blade and Kafka donning the classic uniforms. Silverwolf has even been made into Meowth, much to the delight of the Honkai Star Rail Reddit community.

Article continues after ad

“OMG, all the claps, give this ALL OF THEM! Silverwolf as Meowth made me snort my coffee,” said one player. Others were also keen to point out just how amazing the attention to detail is: “Perfection. Holy sh*t, the dedication to not just animate this, but make the artstyle reminiscent of the original? I bow to you, BiliBili Kings and Queens.”

Article continues after ad

It’s certainly clear there’s a lot of love for Aetherium Wars and the fan-made Pokemon theme, so if you want to get to speed with the latest 1.4 flagship event, then be sure to check out our Aetherium Wars guide here.