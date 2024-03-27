Honkai Star Rail Acheron is S-tier and here’s why you need to pull her

Acheron is the latest S-tier Honkai Star Rail character that is making an impact, so here’s exactly why you should pull on her banner.

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update is finally live and the latest banner allows Trailblazers to spend their Stellar Jade on the Acheron banner. This deadly is HSR’s version of Raiden Mei and Raiden Shogun, popular characters from Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact.

Not only does she look incredibly cool, but her high-damage kit makes her a must-have character. As a member of the Nihility Path, Acheron is known for her incredible speed and precision, cutting down foes with her razor-sharp long sword.

Article continues after ad

So, what makes Acheron so strong? Well, unlike the game’s other characters, this DPS unit requires you to use her Skill (Octobolt Flash) to inflict status effects on enemies alongside stacks of Slashed Dream.

When Slashed Dream reaches nine points, Acheron’s Ultimate (Slashed Dream Cries in Red) can be activated. During the Ultimate, Acheron reduces her enemies’ toughness regardless of weakness types and reduces all enemies’ all-type resistance by 10%—22% until lthe Ultimate ends.

Article continues after ad

This ability alone can tear through even the most tanky enemies, and when you buff Acheron with Pela and Silver Wolf, you have an extremely powerful hyper-carry that rivals Jingliu and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae.

Article continues after ad

There’s also the fact that Acheron has a lot of damaging buffing Traces, that raise her DPS even further. For example, Red Oni immediately gives Acheron points of Slashed Dream and applies five stacks of Crimson Knot to a random enemy. To make matters even better, The Abyss boosts her ATK, Skill, and Ultimate when there are one or two Nihility units in the party.

So, whether you were on the fence about rolling on the Acheron banner, you can have complete confidence that this S-tier character is well worth spending Star Rail Special Passes on.