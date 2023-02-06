Is there romance in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is almost upon us, as players gear up to take to the wizarding world in what is expected to be one of the most immersive Harry Potter experiences of all time. But one question many prospective Hogwarts students have been asking is, will romance options exist in the game?

Hogwarts Legacy has been well-reviewed among critics, as fans of the book and film series look to finally sink their teeth into the Harry Potter RPG they’ve waited years for.

As the game sees you start your journey in the fifth year of Hogwarts education, one of the most critical years as students prepare for their Ordinary Wizarding Levels (OWLs), it’s also a significant time for young adults in other ways.

Namely, it’s a time when relationships really start being formed, with couples from the series growing ever closer around this time of their education. While Ron and Hermione strengthened their bond, and Harry and Ginny both started exploring their love lives before finding each other, can you do the same in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy romance options

The simple answer is that no, Hogwarts Legacy does not have any romance options for players.

Your player won’t find themselves a partner as you traverse Hogwarts and its surrounding areas, with relationships across the board kept strictly friendly.

This was confirmed by developers Moira Squier and Kelly Murphy with German news site GamePro. They said that including romance would be “difficult to manage” as the main character is 15 and, of course, age ranges at Hogwarts go from 11-18.

That’s not to say it will never exist, however. One Harry Potter game that included romance options was Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, available once students reached Year 5 Chapter 3.

Does that mean romance could come to Hogwarts Legacy down the line, with a big update or DLC? While the devs are firmly against it now, that doesn’t mean they can’t change their mind in the future.

